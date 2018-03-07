Arts briefs – new symphony, theater seasons announced

Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony Announce the 2018-19 Masterworks Season

The Columbus Symphony and Music Director Rossen Milanov today announced the 2018-19 Masterworks series, a celebration of the excellence of the orchestra. This season will mark Milanov’s fourth as artistic leader of the organization, and first of his contract extension through 2025.

“Music is the universal language that unites people, bridges social divisions, inspires us to be the best we can be, and elevates our aspirations. The Columbus Symphony and I are fortunate to have the privilege of being your orchestra and source of inspiration,” stated Milanov. “With these guiding principles, it is my great pleasure to present to you our 2018-19 Masterworks season. We would like to think of our concerts as a collection of irresistibly unique experiences that will provide a wide array of choices for you to consider. This year’s primary focus will be on the Columbus Symphony itself—its wonderful musicians and their virtuosity!”

HIGHLIGHTS

· Opening night celebration concert inspired by Disney’s Fantasia, including Stokowski’s striking arrangement of Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor and Dukas’ A Sorcerer’s Apprentice

· A celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s Centenary with some of his best Broadway-inspired works

· Performances of Handel’s complete Messiah and Mozart’s Requiem featuring the Columbus Symphony Chorus and dazzling soloists

· Columbus Symphony Concertmaster Joanna Frankel and Principal Trumpet George Goad make their debuts as soloists

· Italian Festival with Rachel Barton Pine performing Paganini

· Two-week-long Russian Winter Festival featuring BalletMet principal dancers, pianist Sergei Babayan and Shostakovich’s Leningrad Symphony, preceded by a documentary film reflecting on the composer’s life in the Soviet Union

· Back by popular demand, local flamenco dancer Griset Damas performs as part of the Spanish Flamenco Festival

· Nordic Myths Festival featuring music from Scandinavia and original video art projected on the orchestra shell

· A grand season finale featuring Mahler’s Fifth Symphony and Leila Josefowicz, the cutting-edge musician involved in nearly all major violin concerto premieres

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Preludes – 30 minutes prior to each Masterworks performance, the CSO will host a 30-minute, educational talk in the theatre. Prelude events can be hosted by WOSU’s Christopher Purdy, or be part of the CSO’s Subject Matter lecture series and hosted by a professor from OSU or other partnering universities.

Postludes – Patrons are invited to stay after the concert and enjoy a variety of Postlude events following select performances. Postludes could include the performance of an additional, related work for a smaller ensemble, a post-performance discussion with Maestro Milanov and/or the featured guest soloist(s), dance demonstrations, or food and drink tastings.

Friday Coffee Dress – Select Masterworks programs in 2018-19 will offer $10, general admission tickets to Friday morning rehearsals that will include free coffee and pastries for patrons.

Festivals – The CSO will hold five festivals at the Ohio Theatre, Palace and Southern Theatres that combine music with art, knowledge, and thematically related events. Each will be enhanced with a variety of educational and interactive offerings, enabling patrons to become immersed in the festival’s focus across multiple disciplines.

Mozart to Matisse – The CSO and Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) will collaborate in a series of afternoon lectures that pair chamber music performances by CSO musicians with works from the CMA art collection. The presentations will focus on specific periods being presented in upcoming CSO Masterworks concerts, and explore the common themes and aesthetic influences between music and visual art.

College Club – This $25 student membership program provides unlimited access to concerts all season long, as well as post-concert events, special member emails, and discounts for the purchase of additional student tickets.

2018-19 MASTERWORKS SEASON

IN FULL SPLENDOR: OPENING NIGHT AT THE SYMPHONY

Friday, September 21, 8pm

Saturday, September 22, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

Bach/Stokowski – Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

Wagner – “Ride of the Valkyries” from Die Walküre

Dukas – L’apprenti sorcier (“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”)

Strauss – Also sprach Zarathustra

The new Masterworks season opens with an irresistible selection of masterpieces inspired by the Disney classic, Fantasia. Bach’s majestic music as seen through the eyes of the legendary conductor Stokowski and Wagner’s terrifying “Ride of the Valkyries” are paired with the rich orchestral palettes of Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Strauss’ iconic Also sprach Zarathustra, made famous by the feature film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

LEONARD BERNSTEIN CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

Friday, October 12, 8pm

Saturday, October 13, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Daniel Rowland, violin

Jennifer Lynn Cherest, soprano

Columbus Symphony Chorus – Ronald J. Jenkins, chorus director

Program:

Bernstein – On the Town: Three Dance Episodes

Bernstein/Brohn – West Side Story: Suite for Violin and Orchestra

Bernstein – Candide: Overture

Bernstein – Candide: “Glitter and Be Gay”

Bernstein/Harmon – Candide: Suite

Legendary composer, conductor, and educator Leonard Bernstein is celebrated in this unique concert featuring a kaleidoscope of his most popular works inspired by Broadway.

ITALIAN FESTIVAL

Friday, October 26, 8pm

Saturday, October 27, 8pm

Southern Theatre

Daniel Boico, conductor

Rachel Barton Pine, violin

Program:

Respighi – Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite III

Paganini – Violin Concerto No. 1

Mendelssohn – Symphony No. 4 “Italian”

The extraordinary violinist Rachel Barton Pine returns to Columbus to tackle Paganini’s devilishly difficult Violin Concerto No. 1. Guest conductor Daniel Boico leads a marvelous tour of Italy with the music of Respighi and Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony.

HANDEL: MESSIAH

Friday, November 9, 8pm

Saturday, November 10, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Alexandra Razskazov, soprano

Amanda Lynn Bottoms, mezzo-soprano

Jonas Hacker, tenor

Andrew Bogart, bass

Columbus Symphony Chorus – Ronald J. Jenkins, chorus director

Program:

Handel: Messiah

A performance of Messiah in its entirety is an unforgettable experience. After a long hiatus, Handel’s masterpiece returns to the Columbus Symphony, featuring amazing soloists and the incredible Columbus Symphony Chorus.

RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL I: LENINGRAD SYMPHONY

Friday, January 4, 8pm

Saturday, January 5, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

The War Symphonies: Shostakovich Against Stalin (film excerpt)

Shostakovich – Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad”

The Russian Winter Festival opens the new year in grandiose fashion with a performance of Shostakovich’s iconic Leningrad Symphony, inspired by Nazi Germany’s siege of the city during World War II. One of the composer’s most powerful compositions, this work conveys tragedy, oppression, resistance, and ultimately, victory.

RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL II: TCHAIKOVSKY PIANO CONCERTO

Friday, January 11, 8pm

Saturday, January 12, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Sergei Babayan, piano

BalletMet

Program:

Tchaikovsky – Suite from The Sleeping Beauty

Tchaikovsky – Piano Concerto No. 1

Prokofiev – Symphony No. 5

Tchaikovsky’s passionate, romantic music is juxtaposed with Prokofiev’s bold symphonic tableaux. The virtuosity and brilliant orchestral colors of the Columbus Symphony shine brightly in this magnificent concert.

BEETHOVEN MARATHON: JOANNA PLAYS BEETHOVEN

Friday, January 25, 8pm

Saturday, January 26, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Joanna Frankel, violin

Program:

Beethoven – Violin Concerto

Beethoven – Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”

CSO Concertmaster Joanna Frankel makes her solo debut with the Columbus Symphony, performing Beethoven’s spiritual Violin Concerto. The evocative “Eroica” Symphony completes this program devoted to the great German composer.

SPANISH FLAMENCO FESTIVAL

Friday, March 1, 8pm

Saturday, March 2, 8pm

Palace Theatre

John Axelrod, conductor

Griset Damas, flamenco dancer

Program:

Turina – Danzas fantásticas

Falla – La Vida Breve: Danse Espagnole No. 1

Dvořák – Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

The Columbus Symphony returns to the newly renovated Palace Theatre in a concert featuring flamenco star Griset Damas and American conductor John Axelrod, who join forces in music inspired by adventure and Spanish exoticism. Dvořák’s richly melodic New World Symphony enchants with its rhythmic vitality.

NORDIC MYTHS FESTIVAL

Friday, March 15, 8pm

Saturday, March 16, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Alessio Bax, piano

Jason Gay, video artist

Program:

Wagner – Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

Grieg – Piano Concerto

Sibelius – Lemminkäinen Suite (Four Legends from The Kalevala)

Celtic myths inspire Wagner’s passionate love story of Tristan and Isolde, while Grieg’s Piano Concerto immortalizes the beauty of the Nordic landscape. Finnish myths from The Kalevala come to life in the expansive music of Sibelius, accompanied by original video art by Jason Gay.

MOZART: REQUIEM

Friday, March 29, 8pm

Saturday, March 30, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Alexandra Nowakowski, soprano

Hannah Ludwig, mezzo-soprano

Roy Hage, tenor

Adam Cioffari, bass

Columbus Symphony Chorus – Ronald Jenkins, chorus director

Program:

Bates – Auditorium

Mozart – Requiem

Mozart’s last and unfinished masterpiece is haunting and enigmatic. The Columbus Symphony Chorus and a quartet of vocalists lead this emotional journey, preceded by a clever piece by Mason Bates that combines technology and live sound to depict an orchestra of historic instruments.

THE TRUMPET SHALL SOUND

Friday, April 5, 8pm

Saturday, April 6, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Dominic Cheli, piano

George Goad, trumpet

Program:

Janáček – Sinfonietta

Shostakovich – Piano Concerto No. 1

Stravinsky – The Fairy’s Kiss: Divertimento

Three iconic 20th century works combine originality of musical language, intricate textures, and sonic beauty. Principal Trumpet George Goad makes his solo debut alongside rising-star pianist Dominic Cheli in Shostakovich’s mercurial concerto for piano, trumpet, and string orchestra.

MAHLER FIVE

Friday, May 3, 8pm

Saturday, May 4, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Program:

Ades – Violin Concerto “Concentric Paths”

Mahler – Symphony No. 5

Mahler’s most popular and life-affirming symphony opens a world full of beauty, love, nostalgia, and divine exuberance – a potentially life-changing experience! Leila Josefowicz returns to Columbus with one of her signature works in this grand season finale.

Subscriptions go on sale Monday, March 5, at 10am. The following packages are available:

Masterworks 12 – Includes all 12 Masterworks programs in the Ohio, Palace, and Southern Theatres, free parking for one vehicle to each concert, and four free tickets for friends or family to attend any Masterworks performance. Subscription packages range from $276-$744.

Ohio 10 – Includes the ten Masterworks programs to be performed in the Ohio Theatre and two free tickets for friends or family to attend any Masterworks performance. Subscription packages range from $230-$620.

Festivals 5 – Includes the five Masterworks festivals—Italian Festival (Southern Theatre), Russian Winter Festival I (Ohio Theatre), Russian Winter Festival II (Ohio Theatre), Spanish Flamenco Festival (Palace Theatre), and the Nordic Myths Festival (Ohio Theatre). Festival subscription packages range from $115 – $325.

Build Your Own – Choose four (or more) of the 12 Masterworks programs in any theatre. Subscription packages start at $100.

Flex Ticket Subscription – Choose your own concerts—any night, any theatre, any series. Must purchase a minimum of six Flex Tickets. Subscription packages start at $270.

College Club – Students that purchase a $25 College Club membership will receive admission for one to all Masterworks concerts in the season. Membership also includes all post-concert events, special membership emails, and the ability to purchase up to four additional student tickets for $8 each.

Subscriptions can be purchased in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), by phone at (614) 469-0939, or online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public at 10am on Monday, May 14.

Programs and artists are subject to change.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

The 2018-19 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Robert W. Stevenson, Preston Davis, and Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the longest-running, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 175,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

HAMILTON and ALADDIN to Anchor 2018-19 PNC Broadway in Columbus Season

Lineup also features the Tony®-Winning Best Musical Revival

HELLO, DOLLY! starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) and Broadway in Columbus (BIC) are proud to announce the Broadway musical HAMILTON will play its premiere Columbus engagement to anchor the 2018-19 PNC Broadway in Columbus season. The six-show season, supported in part by PNC, offers four productions never before seen in Columbus including a two-week engagement of Disney’s Aladdin, The Play That Goes Wrong, Finding Neverland, and of course, HAMILTON. The season also includes the 2017 Tony®-winning Best Musical Revival Hello, Dolly! starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley as Dolly Gallagher Levi, and the 20th anniversary touring production of RENT.

Subscriptions for the 2018-19 PNC Broadway in Columbus season go on sale today and include:

Disney’s ALADDIN

October 24-November 4, 2018

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is “Exactly What You Wish For!” (NBC-TV). AladdinTheMusical.com/tour

HAMILTON

January 29-February 17, 2019

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. www.HamiltonMusical.com

RENT 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

March 19-24, 2019

Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.)

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway… and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

April 9-14, 2019

Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.)

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway and London’s award-winning smash comedy! Called “A gut-busting hit” (The New York Times) and “The funniest play Broadway has ever seen” (HuffPost), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering “A riotous explosion of comedy” (Daily Beast). Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s “Tons of fun for all ages” (HuffPost) and “Comic Gold” (Variety) – sure to bring down the house!

HELLO, DOLLY!

May 7-12, 2019

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley stars in Hello, Dolly!, the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls “the best show of the year!” Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production (Vogue) is “making people crazy happy!” (The Washington Post). Breaking box office records week after week and receiving thunderous raves on Broadway, this Hello, Dolly! pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion—hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it “a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket, you’ll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow indeed!”

FINDING NEVERLAND

June 4-9, 2019

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash “captures the kid-at-heart,” says TIME Magazine. Vogue cheers, “It’s a must-see you’ll remember for years to come!” Directed by visionary Tony®-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award®-winning film, Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters—Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Finding Neverland is “far and away the best musical of the year!” (NPR).

Subscriptions range from $215-$750 per person and are on sale now at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com, by phone at (800) 294-1892 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm), or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). CAPA Ticket Center hours are Mondays-Fridays 9am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm.

Six-Installment, Interest-Free Payment Plan Available

Subscriptions purchased by March 30, 2018, are eligible for a six-installment, interest-free payment plan. The first installment is charged the day the subscription is purchased with the next five installments being automatically charged to the same credit card on May 13, June 13, July 13, August 13, and September 13.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA’s 2017-18 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Martha G. Staub and Willis H. Liggett Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre (Bexley, OH), Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

About Broadway Across America

BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com and The Broadway Channel. Led by nine-time Tony-winning producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 41 markets with over 270,000 subscribers. Current and past productions include Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, Million Dollar Quartet, Hairspray, On Your Feet!, School of Rock, and The Producers. Broadway.com is the premier theatre website for news, exclusive content, and ticket sales. For more information, please visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com and Broadway.com.

Mike Huckabee Quickly Resigns From Country Music Association Foundation Amid Instant Backlash

By Lawrence Bonk

Mediaite

Yesterday, the Country Music Association announced the newest member of the board of its charitable foundation, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

You’d think Huckabee would be a natural fit for this sort of thing, with his love of the bass guitar being widely known. It wasn’t long, however, before country music luminaries, including other board members, began protesting the move, leading to Huckabee’s swift resignation.

So what happened? His politics were simply too far right for many country music stars and some CMA members, particularly his views on LGBT individuals.

Renowned country music manager Jason Owen issued the harshest condemnation, writing that Huckabee’s appointment was “grossly offensive” and “a detrimentally poor choice by CMA and its leaders.”

Owen, whose management company Sandbox represents Faith Hill, among others, issued a lengthy statement decrying Huckabee and the CMA, pulling all of his artists from involvement with the organization.

The manager, who is gay, offered up some harsh criticism of Huckabee’s political views on both LGBT rights and his hardline stance on the NRA.

“I have a child and two on the way. This man has made it clear that my family is not welcome in his America. And the CMA has opened their arms to him, making him feel welcome and relevant. Huckabee speaks of the sort of things that would suggest my family is morally beneath his and uses language that has a profoundly negative impact upon young people all across this country,” he wrote.

“Not to mention how harmful and damaging his deep involvement with the NRA is. What a shameful choice. I will not participate in any organization that elevates people like this to positions that amplify their sick voices.”

Artist Brad Paisley and many Nashville music sites added to the chorus and, not even 24 hours after he was welcomed to the board, Huckabee resigned.

“The CMA Foundation has accepted former Governor Mike Huckabee’s resignation from its Board of Directors, effective immediately,” a CMA spokeswoman said.

Well, he’ll always have that one time he jammed some bass with Ted Nugent.

Follow Lawrence Bonk (@sidescrollers) on Twitter

Kate Middleton launches Nursing Now 2020 – a global campaign to raise the profile of nursing.

Kate Middleton is having a very blue pregnancy. The Duchess of Cambridge, whose third baby is duein April, visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in London on Tuesday wearing a blue Jenny Packham coat and matching dress.

Blue, as we’ve noted, has been a common color throughout Kate’s third pregnancy. Hint about the gender of the baby?

At any rate, the duchess in blue had an eventful Tuesday; she became the official patron

of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and launched Nursing Now 2020,a global campaign to raise the profile of nursing. —Vanity Fair.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_celebration-time.jpg