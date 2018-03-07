Comedian Jay Leno Brings His Standup to the Palace Theatre April 7

As an acclaimed late-night TV show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist, it’s no wonder why Jay Leno has always been widely characterized as “the hardest-working man in show business.” An indefatigable performer, this People’s Choice Award recipient loves to test his humor on live audiences across the nation, and brings his “every man” style of comedy and signature jawline to Columbus.

CAPA presents Jay Leno at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Saturday, April 7, at 8 pm. Tickets are $38-$99 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Jay Leno’s late-night television ratings domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over 19 years. He has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series,” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” has also taken home the trophy for “Favorite Late-Night Show” in the annual TV Guide Awards. Leno has also been installed in the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame.

As if nighttime dominance were not enough, Leno has also succeeded in starring and producing NBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Viewed on CNBC, it gained an international internet following, an Emmy Award, and two additional nominations for Outstanding Special Class–Short-Format Nonfiction Program. Leno, himself, is the recipient of the People’s Choice Award and other honors, including the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television. Other personal highlights include his induction into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame, his 2014 reception of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University (an honor whose sole prior comedy/talk host recipient was Johnny Carson), and an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Emerson College. Like Mr. Carson, Groucho Marx, and an elite group of entertainment figures, he has been invited to have his papers installed in the Library of Congress. Leno also received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame (asking that it be placed in front of the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum since it is where he was arrested for vagrancy when he first arrived in Hollywood). He has also set several land-speed records and became the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.

Having passed on the torch of “The Tonight Show,” Leno has increased his customary busy schedule of comedy performances in top venues around the US, and occasionally abroad, continues his web venture relating to his passion for automobiles, and is in consideration of the many other applications of his time and talents which have been offered or which he is personally evolving.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA’s 2017-18 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Martha G. Staub and Willis H. Liggett Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Classical Guitar Virtuoso JESSE COOK to Play the Lincoln April 7

Extraordinarily gifted and versatile, guitarist and composer Jesse Cook creates music so boundless that multiple labels—including jazz, world, and flamenco—are required to adequately describe his dynamic sound. Yet, his music is utterly accessible which explains global album sales exceeding two million, and consistently sold-out shows across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and beyond. Always mesmerizing in concert, Cook has amassed widespread critical acclaim and prestigious awards for multiple live and studio albums.

CAPA presents Jesse Cook at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Saturday, April 7, at 8 pm. Tickets are $24-$40 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Now touring in support of his new album, Beyond Borders, the Juno-winning Canadian guitarist Jesse Cook has traveled the globe looking for sounds that resonate with him. He has recorded in seven countries on three continents, collaborating with Egyptian, Columbian, Brazilian, African, and Armenian musicians to develop a singular synthesis of flamenco, jazz, R&B, electronic and world music.

On Beyond Borders, he found inspiration in his own backyard of Toronto. The album took two and a half years to make, with every track created to Cook’s own meticulous standards. He writes, records, and arranges the music, creating templates with deep emotional foundations, before inviting collaborators to add nuance and shading to the compositions.

Cook was born in Paris, to Canadian parents. The family moved to Arles, where they bought a small home built in the 16th century, for $100. After moving back to Canada, he studied flamenco at the Eli Kassner Guitar Academy, and classical guitar at the Royal Conservatory of Music before moving on to York University and Berklee College in Boston.

During his school years, Cook became interested in recording. His cousin also got him a job writing for a choreographer, leading to offers to compose for dance troupes. Although composing kept his guitar chops in shape, Cook wasn’t thinking about performing. “At the end of my 20s, I recorded Tempest a flamenco album, with some electronic elements. I made it at home, just for fun. I released it independently and the first thousand CDs sold out in a week.” Cook made 2,000 more. By the end of the second week, they were gone too. “I got a record deal from a company in the States and decided to start performing and writing seriously. It’s the best decision I ever made.”

On his albums, and in concert, Cook explored the history of flamenco, tracing its roots from India to Spain and Cuba. Along the way, he developed his signature synthesis of world music. He’s released 10 genre-defying albums, garnering 11 Juno nominations (Canada’s Grammy Award) – and one win in 2001 for Free Fall in the World Music and Instrumental categories.

www.JesseCook.com

Support for the Lincoln Theatre’s 2017-18 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, Franklin County, Nationwide, and the Ohio Arts Council to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African-American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the Columbus and central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.

