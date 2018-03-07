Health news briefs

Did you know that approximately every 3 minutes one person in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer. An estimated combined total of 172,910 people in the US are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma in 2018. NHS is trying to help by collecting pennies for patients over the next three weeks. Bring spare change to your second period class to donate. The class with the most money raised this week will win candy and the class with the most money raised after three weeks will win Olive Garden for the whole class!(23)

March is Workplace Eye Wellness Month from Prevent Blindness, Offers Information on Keeping Eyes Healthy at Work

Columbus, OH (March 2, 2018) – Prevent Blindness has declared March as Workplace Eye Wellness Month to provide employers and employees with free information on the best ways to keep vision healthy on the job.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each day, about 2,000 U.S. workers sustain a job-related eye injury that requires medical treatment. Common causes for eye injuries in the workplace are:

· Flying objects (bits of metal, glass)

· Tools

· Particles

· Chemicals

· Harmful radiation

· Any combination of these or other hazards

The proper eye protection depends on the hazards in the workplace. For example, for those working in areas with particles, flying objects, or dust, employees must at least wear safety glasses with side protection (side shields). If working with chemicals, appropriate goggles should be always be worn. If working near hazardous radiation (welding, lasers, or fiber optics), special-purpose safety glasses, goggles, face shields, or helmets designed for that task should be worn. Additional recommendations may be found at the Prevent Blindness website at: https://www.preventblindness.org/eye-safety-work.

In office settings, computer use combined with personal use of digital devices such as tablets and smart phones, increases the risk of digital eye strain. Symptoms may include blurred vision, dry eyes or headaches. The Vision Council reports that more than 87 percent of individuals ages 18 to 39, more than 82 percent of individuals ages 40 to 59, and 76 percent of individuals ages 60 and up use digital devices for more than two hours per day.

Blue light exposure received from digital screens is small compared to the amount of exposure from the sun. And yet, there is concern over the long-term effects of screen exposure because of the close proximity of the screens and the length of time spent looking at them.

Employers may download and distribute free fact sheets on workplace safety, including “Blue Light and Your Eyes,” at https://www.preventblindness.org/fact-sheets.

“Keeping eyes healthy today actually saves on healthcare costs in the future,” said Sherry Williams, President & CEO of Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate “That’s why we provide education at the All-Ohio Safety Congress each March. Topics we are presenting include the importance of eyewash stations and protective eyewear as well as how healthy vision affects stability on the job and prevents falls.”

To find out more about workplace eye health topics, please contact Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate at (800) 301-2020 or visit www.pbohio.org

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation’s leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness is Ohio’s leading volunteer nonprofit public health organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight. We serve all 88 Ohio counties, providing direct services to more than 800,000 Ohioans annually and educating millions of consumers about what they can do to protect and preserve their precious gift of sight. For more information or to make a contribution, call 800-301-2020. Or, visit us on the web at www.pbohio.org or facebook.com/pbohio.

DCBDD March Newsletter

Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Welcoming New Director of Early Intervention

We are excited to introduce to you Tina Overturf, our new Director of Early Intervention. She will be joining the DCBDD full-time in April. Tina previously worked for the Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities as the Assistant Director of Children’s Services and SSA. She is the Co-Chair of the Early Intervention Workgroup at the Ohio Association of County Boards and has nearly 15 years of experience within the county board system. Please join us in welcoming Tina to Delaware!

March is National Developmental Disability Awareness Month

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan declared March as National Developmental Disability Awareness Month! While we strive to raise awareness every day for the many people who have developmental disabilities, we use the month of March to bring added focus on the important mission of making society more inclusive for all.

This year, our theme for National Developmental Disability Awareness Month is #JustAskMe. The idea for this theme came from a story we featured earlier this year about siblings Rachel and Mathew. During the interview, Rachel was asked what she wished people knew about her disability and she said, “I wish they knew it wasn’t contagious and that they’d be brave enough to ask about it.” And the idea of #JustAskMe was created.

Throughout the month you will see DCBDD end the “just ask me” phrase with things like: about my job, to play, to be your friend, or for help. The goal of the #JustAskMe campaign is to open the lines of communication between people with and without disabilities, encouraging people to engage in genuine conversations.

#JustAskMe Challenge

Look for our banners in Downtown Delaware throughout the month of March! If you find one, take a selfie with the banner and share on social media with the hashtag #JustAskMe. Feel free to include what Developmental Disability Awareness Month means to you or someone you know!

#JustAskMe

Fix the List – What is this?

People with developmental disabilities and their families have repeatedly made their opinions clear: Ohio’s waiting list for Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waivers is overly complex and in need of simplification.

The current waiting list confuses people with developmental disabilities and their families, misleads advocates, and hinders efforts by policymakers to direct resources to where they are needed most.

That is why the Ohio Association of County Boards joined a coalition to modernize Ohio’s failed waiting list. This coalition includes groups representing people with developmental disabilities, parents, families, advocates, county boards of DD, providers, and the State of Ohio.

Through the efforts of this coalition and informed by the feedback of people with developmental disabilities and their families, we believe that a new approach to the way Ohio’s HCBS waiver waiting list operates is needed. It’s time to Fix The List.

Lifetime of Giving – March 6, 2018

If you have questions , please contact Anne Miller at anne.miller@dcbdd.org or 740-201-5810.

From the Superintendent

Kristine Hodge

#JustAskMe. Just ask me about my job. Just ask me to be your friend. Just ask me about my goals for the future. Just ask me about my disability. Just ask me.

To heighten the awareness surrounding National Developmental Disability Awareness Month, we have developed the hashtag JustAskMe. Last month I wrote about my goal of total inclusion for people with developmental disabilities. In order to do this, we must first break down the uncomfortable barriers that surround the topic of disabilities. One of the easiest ways to accomplish this is by simply engaging in genuine conversations.

Our theme #JustAskMe was inspired by a story we featured earlier this year where a young woman shared that she wished people would just ask her about her disability. In her mind, if they would just ask why she wore bandages, she could answer their questions and move on to talking about more important things. Things like; what is she studying in college; what music does she listen to; did she see the latest NCIS episode – the typical things people talk about. Because at the end of the day, we all have likes, dislikes, dreams, passions, and desires. If we “just ask” we might find out that we have more in common that we think!

So, #JustAskMe – “Kris, what is your favorite part about your job?” My answer is simple. My favorite part about my job is making meaningful change to support progress towards a life of total inclusion for people with disabilities.

I encourage you not just throughout the month of March but every day, to just ask. Take the next step to get to know the people around you. When you engage with someone who has a developmental disability, feel comfortable talking to them like you would anyone else. Just remember, people are people. The sooner we start talking to each other this way, the closer we get to total inclusion.

Doctors Use 3D Technology to Provide Customized Heart Care

One size does NOT fit all – even when it comes to aortic valve replacements! That’s why in first-of-its-kind setting cardiologists and biomechanical engineers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are teaming up to use 3D technology to determine the best heart valve replacement option for patients before surgery to avoid future complications.

In this unique procedure, engineers print a 3D replica of a patient’s aorta that mimics blood flow to the heart, allowing them to predict how patients will react to each valve type reducing the chances of post-operative complications like leaks, blockages, and blood clots.

