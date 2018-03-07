National School Breakfast Week Encourages Students to “Heart” Breakfast

Well-nourished students have well-nourished minds. Starting the school day with a nutritious breakfast is a healthy way to help students focus and concentrate on schoolwork. To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available to them, the Ohio Department of Education is promoting National School Breakfast Week.

“National School Breakfast Week provides an opportunity for schools to highlight the importance of starting each day with a nutritious meal,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “For students who do not have the chance to eat at home before school, the breakfast program ensures they can be ready to learn and succeed in school. I appreciate the efforts this week to educate Ohio’s students and families about the importance of breakfast.”

The 2018 campaign theme is, “I Heart School Breakfast.” The Department’s Office for Child Nutrition is pleased to work with school meal program sponsors to increase breakfast participation in Ohio schools. Schools taking part in the school meal programs are encouraged to “Heart School Breakfast” from March 5-9 with special menus, decorations, cafeteria events and more. Many Ohio schools participating in the free and reduced-priced meal program will be celebrating the week and holding events to promote the importance of breakfast.

The Department organized a contest in February to promote National School Breakfast Week. The contest encouraged students to create artistic work using the theme My Favorite Breakfast. The Department selected five winning submissions. Winners were named from:

Woodland Elementary, Lakota Local School District;

Minford Middle School, Minford Local School District;

General Johnnie Wilson Middle School, Lorain City School District;

Edison Elementary School, Edison Local School District; and

Fairfield Local Middle School, Fairfield Local Schools.

The winning ideas and posters were displayed at the Child Nutrition Program Training and Vendor Show on Monday, March 5 at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, 100 Green Meadow Drive South, Lewis Center. The show provided opportunities for more than 500 Ohio food program sponsors to network and receive free training from the Department’s Office for Child Nutrition.

Launched in 1989, National School Breakfast Week raises awareness of the availability of the School Breakfast Program to all children and promotes the links between eating a good breakfast, academic achievement and healthy lifestyles. For data about school breakfasts, visit fns.usda.gov.

