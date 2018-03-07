‘Daily Show’ Correspondent Hasan Minhaj to Perform April 7 at Ohio Wesleyan

DELAWARE – Hasan Minhaj, comedian and senior correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” will perform at Ohio Wesleyan University’s Bishop Bash 2018. He will take the stage at 7 p.m. April 7 in Gray Chapel inside OWU’s University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

Minhaj’s performances have been described by critics as “electrically witty, of course … [b]ut he doesn’t so much wisecrack as amplify the exasperation he feels over the state of things around him. … The comedy comes from compassion, from a hope for improvement.”

Minhaj announced recently that he would be launching a weekly talk show on Netflix summer, making him the first Indian-American to host a weekly comedy show.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season,” Minhaj said in a prepared statement, “and like you, I cannot wait to find out who Putin picks this time.”

Of Minhaj, Netflix’s vice president of content, Bela Bajaria, told reporters: “He’s a phenomenal writer with a distinct point of view. He is a brilliant performer, who is hilarious both on stage and off. And, more importantly, he isn’t afraid to share his thoughtful voice and unique perspective.”

In addition to appearing on the “The Daily Show,” Minhaj also has appeared on Netflix’s “Arrested Development,” HBO’s “Getting On,” and Comedy Central’s “@midnight.” He served as host of the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and his first stand-up comedy special, “Homecoming King,” debuted on Netflix last year.

General admission tickets for Minhaj’s Ohio Wesleyan performance are $5 and available online from Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/bishop-bash-2018-with-hasan-minhaj-tickets-43833571392. Tickets are free for Ohio Wesleyan students and employees with a valid university ID. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and parking is free. Please note: Minhaj’s performance may contain mature content.

Learn more about Minhaj online at https://hasanminhaj.com.

Bishop Bash 2018 is sponsored by the President’s Club and by the Campus Programming Board (CPB), a student organization that brings a wide variety of events to campus, including festivals, a cappella concerts, comedians, and novelty acts.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 23 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.