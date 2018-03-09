Four 4-H Open Houses

4-H Open Houses

Delaware County 4-H will host four Open Houses, all from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, at: Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road; Oxford Township Hall, 5125 Shoemaker Road, Ashley; Beautiful Savior Church, 3924 Home Road, Powell; and OSU Extension Office, 149 N. Sandusky Street, Delaware.

Through 4-H , youth ages 5 to 19 can participate in hands-on experiences – learning about things like photography, bottle rockets, electricity, cooking, sewing, art, leadership, natural resources, gardening, animal sciences and much more.

Information about 4-H projects is also available at http://projectcentral.ohio4-h.org a web site that offers previews of project books. Enrollment deadline is April 15. For more information about joining a 4-H club, visit www.delaware.osu.edu or call the Delaware County Extension office at 740-833-2030.

4-H Family Guides are available at the Sunbury Community Library.

Health & Wellness Fair March 10th

The inaugural Central Ohio Health and Wellness Fair nestles into the Coliseum at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 10th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free event is open to the public and features more than three dozen health and wellness providers from across Central Ohio, answering questions, sharing information, and participating in on-stage discussions concerning their field of health & wellness expertise. The event – presented by local broadcasters Delmar Communications – is focused on helping people across Union, Delaware, Northern Franklin, Knox, Marion, and Morrow counties begin (or maintain) a fit and healthy lifestyle.

All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes

An All-You-Can-Eat Pancake fundraiser will take place from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 10 in the cafeteria of Shanahan Middle School, 814 Shanahan Road, Lewis Center.

The event will benefit the Shanahan boys lacrosse and Olentangy Berlin High School lacrosse programs.

Tickets, $8, are available at https://squareup.com/store/sky-valley-investments-llc

Another Pancake Breakfast is from 7-11 a.m. March 10 at American Legion Post 171, 393 East College Avenue, Westerville. All proceeds go to Westerville Lions Club’s philanthropic programs. Tickets are $7 at the door.

Hogback update

Hogback Ridge Park, 2656 Hogback Road, in Sunbury had a culvert repair. The broken culvert posed a safety hazard and the driveway was impassable.

Update: While the work is not entirely completed, the majority has been completed and the park has reopened to the public. The culvert has been replaced and the bridge is usable again, however it still needs to be repaved once everything is done settling.

Hogback Ridge Park is also district headquarters for Preservation Parks of Delaware County, and staff members will be working out of a park building near the entrance and at other locations around the district.

Information will be updated at www.preservationparks.com/parks and on social media. Those with questions may call 740-524-8600, ext. 2 or 5.

Fishy Fridays

Lenten is the time of year for a Fish Fry at Catholic churches. Among the ones in Delaware County is at St. Joan of Arc in Powell on Fridays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 16 to Mar. 23.

The church’s Lavelle Social Hall, at 10700 Liberty Road South, Powell 43065, will serve up fried and baked Alaskan pollock, french fries, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, rolls and drinks.

The cost is $10 adults, or $9 takeout and senior citizens; $5 children 10 and younger; $3 desserts. Cash or check only, no debit or credit cards. The event is presented by the Knights of Columbus Council 10765.

Perkins Observatory Programs

Friday evening programs at 8 p.m. March 9, 16, 23, and 30 in Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and senior citizens. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

Young Writer’s Workshop

The Friends of the Delaware County District Library presents a half-day session for young writers to explore the basics of writing and illustrating their own story.

Lead by local illustrator, comic book author and children’s educational presenter, Steve Harpster. The young writer’s workshop will guide children ages 4-6 in the development of their first published book, during a dynamic and fun session. Each child’s unique story will be professionally printed and bound and put into circulation within the Delaware County Library catalog. The children will also take home a copy to keep.

The Young Writer’s Workshop is made possible through the Friends of the Delaware County District Library. There is a maximum of 30 children for each session and there will be a minimal charge. Tickets will be available on EverBrite.

Scholarships for those who cannot afford the tickets will be available through Friends of the Library and Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan, Inc. Contact Karen Cowan, President at President@friendsofthedelawarelibrary.org for more information.

Young Writer’s Workshop March 10, 2018: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Orange Branch SOLD OUT; 1-3 p.m. at Delaware Branch still has openings.

Gardening with Native Spring Ephemerals

Gale Martin, owner of Natives in Harmony Nursery, shares tips for growing vibrant shade gardens. This program is part of Columbus Wild Ones speaker series. Free, ages 15+. Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m.–noon. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware. Registration is not required.

Ohio History Day

Ohio Wesleyan hosts the 2018 Ohio History Day Region 6 competition 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10, bringing hundreds of secondary school students to campus to present projects for judging. An information/registration table will be set up in Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Exhibits will be set up in nearby Gordon Field House, 105 S. Sandusky St., and open to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Performances and documentary viewings will be open if space is available. Admission is free. Regional winners will advance to statewide Ohio History Day competition April 21 at Ohio Wesleyan. The year-long program is led by the Ohio History Connection and is an affiliate of the award-winning National History Day program. For information about serving as a volunteer judge for the Region 6 or statewide competitions, visit the Ohio History Day Regional or State registration website. Learn more at www.ohiohistory.org and more about OWU’s Department of History at www.owu.edu/history.

‘Secret Columbus’ book signing

Anietra Hamper, author of Secret Columbus: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, will host a book signing from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 10 in Annie’s Wine Cottage, 30 W. Olentangy Street, Powell.

Admission: The book signing is free and open to the public. The wine tasting is $20 per person. The 224-page paperback is $20.95.

Incredible Insects

Homeschool adventures: The weather is beginning to warm up and soon we’ll start to see insects. Learn what it takes to be an insect and find out what the bugs have been doing all winter. Free, ages 6-12 with an adult. Registration is required by March 15. To register visit preservationparks.com, click on the selected program, and follow the RSVP instructions. Thursday, March 22 at 10 a.m., Shale Hollow Park, 6320 Artesian Run, Lewis Center.

Community Calendar

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

