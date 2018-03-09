‘Aida’ spring musical at BWHS

Calling all musical lovers! This year the Big Walnut High School Drama Program will be putting on the Elton John and Tim Rice Musical, Aida. With large dance numbers, amazing music, and a cast so diverse, it is one for the whole family. Love, betrayal, hate, and war; Aida has it all.

Egypt and Nubia are at war and after capturing Nubian slaves, Captain Radames (played by Grant Houser) is set to marry the Egyptian Princess Amneris (Madison Pisano). The only thing standing in their way is a Nubian Princess, mistaken as a slave, Aida. Aida and Radames fall in love at first sight, but they cannot be together due to the turmoil of their countries. Along the way, Radames’s father, Zoser (Jake Johnson) has a brutal plan in order to speed up the process of Radames getting the throne. Will the lovers flourish? Or will the war between their countries prevent their love from continuing?

Show dates will be March 8-10, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $8 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online for reserved middle section seats at https://www.locallevelevents.com/evets/details/4401 or at the door for general admission in the side sections. Come out and support your Big Walnut High School drama students!

By Ekaterina Brammer Special to The Sunbury News

Ekaterina Brammer is a student at Big Walnut High School.

