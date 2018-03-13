Health news briefs

March is Workplace Eye Wellness Month from Prevent Blindness, Offers Information on Keeping Eyes Healthy at Work

Columbus, OH (March 2, 2018) – Prevent Blindness has declared March as Workplace Eye Wellness Month to provide employers and employees with free information on the best ways to keep vision healthy on the job.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each day, about 2,000 U.S. workers sustain a job-related eye injury that requires medical treatment. Common causes for eye injuries in the workplace are:

· Flying objects (bits of metal, glass)

· Tools

· Particles

· Chemicals

· Harmful radiation

· Any combination of these or other hazards

The proper eye protection depends on the hazards in the workplace. For example, for those working in areas with particles, flying objects, or dust, employees must at least wear safety glasses with side protection (side shields). If working with chemicals, appropriate goggles should be always be worn. If working near hazardous radiation (welding, lasers, or fiber optics), special-purpose safety glasses, goggles, face shields, or helmets designed for that task should be worn. Additional recommendations may be found at the Prevent Blindness website at: https://www.preventblindness.org/eye-safety-work.

In office settings, computer use combined with personal use of digital devices such as tablets and smart phones, increases the risk of digital eye strain. Symptoms may include blurred vision, dry eyes or headaches. The Vision Council reports that more than 87 percent of individuals ages 18 to 39, more than 82 percent of individuals ages 40 to 59, and 76 percent of individuals ages 60 and up use digital devices for more than two hours per day.

Blue light exposure received from digital screens is small compared to the amount of exposure from the sun. And yet, there is concern over the long-term effects of screen exposure because of the close proximity of the screens and the length of time spent looking at them.

Employers may download and distribute free fact sheets on workplace safety, including “Blue Light and Your Eyes,” at https://www.preventblindness.org/fact-sheets.

“Keeping eyes healthy today actually saves on healthcare costs in the future,” said Sherry Williams, President & CEO of Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate “That’s why we provide education at the All-Ohio Safety Congress each March. Topics we are presenting include the importance of eyewash stations and protective eyewear as well as how healthy vision affects stability on the job and prevents falls.”

To find out more about workplace eye health topics, please contact Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate at (800) 301-2020 or visit www.pbohio.org

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation’s leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness is Ohio’s leading volunteer nonprofit public health organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight. We serve all 88 Ohio counties, providing direct services to more than 800,000 Ohioans annually and educating millions of consumers about what they can do to protect and preserve their precious gift of sight. For more information or to make a contribution, call 800-301-2020. Or, visit us on the web at www.pbohio.org or facebook.com/pbohio.