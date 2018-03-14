ANNA AND THE ANNADROIDS to Premiere MULTIVERSE April 13 & 14

Anna and The Annadroids to Premiere Entrancing New Production, Multiverse, April 13 & 14

Original Multiverse Comic Book Will Accompany Production

Multimedia dance and aerial company Anna and The Annadroids’ will premiere its fantastical, edgy, and emotional new production, Multiverse, in Columbus. Fusing athletic contemporary dance with graceful aerial arts, dramatic fashion design, powerful music, and surreal video environments, Multiverse playfully explores ideas of parallel universes, time travel, black holes, and other scientific theories that reach farther than our present understanding of the universe.

CAPA presents Anna and The Annadroids: Multiverse at the Riffe Center’s Studio One (77 S. High St.) on Thursday, April 12, at 8pm; Friday, April 13, at 8pm; and Saturday, April 14, at 8pm. Tickets are $25 ($18 for students and seniors) at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

An exciting new component infused into this production is an original Multiverse comic book which will be available for purchase at each performance. Illustrated by Uko Smith, a professor at the Columbus College of Art and Design, the book will offer audiences an illustrated guide of the production’s journey through current theories on nature and the makeup of the universe into a world of the unknown beyond the three dimensions.

Anna and The Annadroids is based bicoastally in Oakland (CA) and Columbus. Multiverse will premiere in Columbus, then play San Francisco. Annadroids from both Columbus and Oakland will join forces for both engagements.

Multiverse features the work of Artistic Director/Choreographer Anna Sullivan; Technical Director/Video Artist Alexi Alexaieff; Aerialists/choreographers Carlyn Pitterle, Ildiko Polony, Cate Owens, Stella Cornett; Dancers Carlyn Pitterle, Ildiko Polony, Cate Owens, Jenna Jones, Mallory La’Bro, Kelly Klein, Anna Sullivan; Lighting Design Brenden Michna; Aerial Rigging Joe Wolfe; Illustrator/Comic Book Artist Uko Smith.

www.Annadroids.com

CALENDAR LISTING

CAPA presents ANNA and THE ANNADROIDS: MULTIVERSE

Thursday, April 12, 8pm

Friday, April 13, 8pm

Saturday, April 14, 8 pm

Studio One, Riffe Center (77 S. High St.)

Multimedia dance and aerial company Anna and The Annadroids’ will premiere its fantastical, edgy, and emotional new production, Multiverse, in Columbus. Fusing athletic contemporary dance with graceful aerial arts, dramatic fashion design, powerful music, and surreal video environments, Multiverse playfully explores ideas of parallel universes, time travel, black holes, and other scientific theories that reach farther than our present understanding of the universe. Tickets are $25 ($18 for students and seniors) at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. www.capa.com

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA’s 2017-18 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Martha G. Staub and Willis H. Liggett Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_Annadroids_credit_SamArdrey.jpg