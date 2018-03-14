Cameron to headline Genoa event

TV Star at Genoa Church

Genoa Church, 7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville will host a “Living Room Reset” with Kirk Cameron at 7 p.m. Friday, March 16. Join Cameron for a heartfelt conversation about what matters most to us as husbands, wives, and parents. Think of it as a “home-run date night” to get away with your spouse for 3 hours to laugh, pray, learn and worship together. You’ll learn how to see your family with new eyes. He’ll be joined by well-known Christian music artist, Matt Hammitt, and Kirk will even bring some throwback Growing Pains.

Tickets are required for this Marriage and Parenting Conference at https://www.itickets.com/events/392954

Dancing bird

Preservation Parks presents Macho Moves of the Woodcock at 7 p.m. Friday, March 16. Accompany a naturalist to witness the elaborate mating dance of the American Woodcock. We’ll listen for its distinctive call, and scan the sky for bursts of zig zag flight. Free, ages 5+. Dress to hike off-trail. Blues Creek Park, 9627 Fontanelle Road, Ostrander.

Garden Club Potluck

The Delaware County Garden Clubs would like to invite all interested people to meet on Saturday, March 17 at 9:30 a.m. for their Spring Potluck Brunch and Program.

Harlem Township Garden Club will host the event at the Sunbury United Methodist Church, corner of State Route 3 and Routes 36/37, 100 E. Cherry St. in the Lower Level. Dale Miller of Miller Country Gardens will speak on “New Plants for 2018.” For more information or to RSVP please contact Nancy Singer at 740 965-6374 or nancyv.singer@gmail.com.

Puddles of snow

Preservation Parks presents Vernal Pools Spring to Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 17. Explore wildlife living in and around the puddles of melted snow that blanket the low-lying forest. Evidence of salamanders, frogs and woodland mammals are waiting to be discovered. Free, ages 5+. Dress to hike off-trail. Gallant Woods Park, 2151 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Irish Dancers, specialty drinks, games, prizes and oldies music will part of the party atmosphere from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, March 17, in the Big Walnut Grill, 175 Route 3, Sunbury.

The Academy of Irish Dancing in Westerville is coming to Big Walnut Grill for your entertainment on St. Patrick’s Day. Come enjoy amazing dancing, footwork and fun! Then Vinntage! Plays rock hit of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and beyond!

Railroad Fun in Sunbury

All Aboard for Railroad Fun on Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday, March 18, noon-4 p.m. Join us at the Sandel Legacy Trail house for this model railroad open house. Watch the model trains (HO scale) travel through a miniature village and countryside and learn about the history of railroading in America. Free, all ages. Sandel Legacy Trail, 168 S. Vernon Street, Sunbury.

Spring Dance March 17

The Vintage Auto Club of Delaware Ohio Inc. presents a Spring Dance starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17, in the Delaware Eagles Lodge, 127 East William Street.

There will be music, dancing, food, hog raffle, door prizes, games and a 50/50 drawing. Music will be provided by Mike and Terry, and food will be provided by Delco Pizza.

Admission is $5 per couple; or $3 single. All proceeds are donated to hospice.

Chickens in Your Yard

Preservation Parks presents Backyard Chickens 101 at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Discover what it takes to raise and care for backyard chickens. Learn about different breeds, housing requirements, and natural remedies to keep them healthy! Ages 18+. Gallant Farm, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road.

America’s Funniest Videos

One of The Sunbury News’ readers says Sunday’s episode (March 18) will include a clip featuring their 6-year-old boy, who attends Big Walnut Elementary and lives in Galena. Hope they win some money.

New exhibits on display at Meeker Homestead Museum

The Delaware County Historical Society has reopened the Meeker Homestead Museum, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware.

In honor of Women’s History Month, there is a new exhibit entitled “Notable Women from Delaware County,” which highlights the accomplishments of six women who advanced Delaware County and the world by their deeds. The exhibit is sponsored by United Way of Delaware County and the Women’s Leadership Network. It will be available for viewing each Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. through May 20. The museum will be closed on Easter.

In addition, a second new and permanent exhibit on American Indians, featuring artifacts and information about the first people who lived in Delaware County, will be on display. Admission to the museum is free, but a donation of $5 is suggested to help defray operating costs.

For more information, email Programs@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, extension 3.

Crews to collect soil samples, survey data near The Point

The City of Delaware is beginning field tasks for the replacement of the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge located at the intersection of U.S. Route 36/State Route 37, also known as The Point.

For approximately the next eight weeks, field crews will be working along William Street and Central Avenue, collecting soil samples and land survey data.

The work areas are Central Avenue, from Channing Street to State Route 521, and along William Street, from Foley Street to State Route 521.

Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, but intermittent lane closures may occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Story Time

Story Time in the Park takes place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 19. Join staff from the Delaware County District Library as they read “Spring Is Here”; then take part in an activity or craft. A short nature walk will be offered afterward. Free, ages 0-3 with an adult. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Archaeology lecture at OWU

Gale R. Owen-Crocker, Ph.D., director of the Manchester Centre for Anglo-Saxon Studies and retired professor of Anglo-Saxon Culture at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, discusses “Beowulf and Archaeology: Text and Material Culture,” 5 p.m. March 20 in Room 312 of the R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Owen-Crocker is the author of several books including “Rites and Religions of the Anglo-Saxons,” editor-in-chief of the Encyclopaedia of Medieval Dress and Textiles of the British Isles c. 450-1450, and co-editor of the series, The Material Culture of the Anglo-Saxon World. Her lecture is presented by OWU’s Ancient, Medieval and Renaissance Studies Program, with support from the Department of Fine Arts and the Jarvis Stewart Lecture Fund. Admission is free. Learn more about OWU’s Ancient, Medieval and Renaissance Studies Program at www.owu.edu/amrs.

OWU Choral Concert

Ohio Wesleyan Choral Art Society Concert, conducted by professor Jason Hiester, at 8 p.m. March 20 in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

Ostrander Public Hearing

An Ostrander Village Council Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7 p.m. regarding the Rezoning for the Woods at Ostrander, Ostrander, Ohio 43061. This meeting will be held at the Ostrander Village Hall, 19 S. Main, Ostrander, Ohio 43061.

“Body Heat” at Strand

The Community Film Series returns to the Strand Theatre this year for seven weeks in March and April. The annual series is a collaboration between the historic movie theater, 28 E. Winter St., Delaware, and the Ohio Wesleyan University Department of English and Film Studies Program.

All films will be screened at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are $7 for general admission, $6 for students, military personnel, and Ohio Wesleyan employees, and $5 for senior citizens. (For this series, anyone with a valid OWU ID may pay $7 and receive a small drink and small popcorn with admission.)

March 20-21 – “Body Heat” (1981): Inspired by the classic films noir “Double Indemnity” and “Out of the Past,” Lawrence Kasdan’s directorial debut launched the career of Kathleen Turner, who plays the femme fatale who ensnares William Hurt and makes a murderer out of him. (Rated R, 1 hour, 53 minutes)

Six-week course focused on tobacco-free lifestyle

Grady Memorial Hospital is offering its Tobacco Cessation program for participants to learn a positive approach to becoming a non-tobacco user, strategies to recover from tobacco addiction, the barriers to tobacco cessation, health benefits of a tobacco-free lifestyle along with techniques for stress management.

The next six-week course will be held from 6 to 8:15 p.m. on Wednesdays between March 21 and April 25.

The course is taught by Grady Memorial Hospital pulmonary services employees Matthew Munroe and Doug Clark.

The class is free, but preregistration is required. Call 740-615-2518 for more information or to register.

Transitions program available

Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware offers a Transitions program for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade girls and their mothers.

The program is designed to help young girls face puberty issues positively and with understanding, and classes are taught by a registered nurse.

The next class is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21.

There is a fee of $18 for mother and one daughter and $20 for mother and two daughters in the same family.

For more information or to register, call 614-4-HEALTH or go online to www.ohiohealth.com/classes.

OWU Climate Change talk

Joshua W. Busby, Ph.D., associate professor at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, University of Texas-Austin, discusses “Climate Leadership without the U.S. Federal Government,” at 7 p.m. March 22 in Benes Rooms B and C of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Busby is the author of “Climate Change and National Security: An Agenda for Action” and has published widely on climate change, global health, transnational advocacy movements, and U.S. foreign policy. His presentation is sponsored by the International Studies Program and the Arneson Institute for Practical Politics and Public Affairs. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/internationalstudies.

OBN Series to Continue

Otterbein University’s jazz combos, including the One O’Clock Combo and the Berg Combo, will continue the annual Jazz @ OBN series at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, at the Old Bag of Nails, 24 N. State Street. This event is free and open to the public. This event is the third of the series for this semester, to be continued on Thursday, April 12, with vocal ensembles Opus One and Ottertuned.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music. For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1958453431059472/.

