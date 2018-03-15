News from Otterbein University

Otterbein University to host religious scholar on social justice in Africa

Westerville — Otterbein University’s Department of Religion and Philosophy will host Reverend Dr. Samuel Dzobo for a lecture, “Competing Gospels for Troubled Times: The Response of an Unusual Leader,” at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, in room 110 of Towers Hall, 1 S. Grove Street. A reception with refreshments will follow the lecture. The lecture is sponsored by the Robert F. Berkey ’52 Endowed Lectureship.

Additionally, Rev. Dzobo will speak in an open classroom session about “Issues of Social Justice in Zimbabwe” from 12-1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, in room 114 of Towers Hall.

On Saturday, March 17, he will participate in the Amy Lecture Series with Dr. Hal Taussig for a discussion on “The Peril and Promises of Imagining New Worlds” from 1:30-3 p.m. at Church of the Master United Methodist, 24 N. Grove Street.

Reverend Dr. Samuel Dzobo earned a doctorate degree at Asbury University, master’s degrees degrees from Duke Divinity School and Africa University, and a bachelor’s degree from Africa University in Zimbabwe. He teaches at Hiwassee College and serves two churches in Tennessee. Rev. Dzobo grew up in Dzobo Village near the Eastern Highland Mountains that border Mozambique and Zimbabwe. He served Hilltop United Methodist Church, the first Methodist church in Africa, established in 1897, located in the poorest section of the city of Mutare. While there, he was arrested for preaching against the government’s destruction of poverty-stricken homes. Rev. Dzobo has spent his entire life focusing on issues of social justice.

The Robert F. Berkey ’52 Endowed Lectureship was created by a bequest from the Rev. Dr. Clarence T. Gilham in honor of his friend Dr. Robert F. Berkey ’52.

All events are free and open to the public.

Otterbein University to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $25 million in grants as part of the NEA’s first major funding announcement for fiscal year 2018. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $15,000 to Otterbein University for “Another Place: Images and Stories from a Refugee’s World,” an exhibition by photographer and filmmaker Tariq Tarey with poet Ladan Osman, a 2006 graduate of Otterbein.

“Another Place” juxtaposes the storytelling prowess of Tariq Tarey’s photographs and films with the visually evocative poems of Ladan Osman. Through the work of these award-winning creatives, who both came to the United States as refugees from Somalia, the exhibition moves the viewer beyond sweeping generalizations and mind-numbing refugee counts into dialogue with personal lives, humanizing the refugee experience.

“Another Place” will run through April 28 at the Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine Street. Museum hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. during the University’s academic year. For information call 614.818.9716.

The Art Works category is the NEA’s largest funding category and supports projects that focus on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts, and/or the strengthening of communities through the arts.

“It is energizing to see the impact that the arts are making throughout the United States. These NEA-supported projects, such as this one to [name of org], are good examples of how the arts build stronger and more vibrant communities, improve well-being, prepare our children to succeed, and increase the quality of our lives,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “At the National Endowment for the Arts, we believe that all people should have access to the joy, opportunities and connections the arts bring.”

For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

The Point at Otterbein University Opens Maker Space to the Community

The Point at Otterbein University is a growing STEAM innovation center that is home to resident companies, academic departments and now the public. The Maker Space, within The Point, is comprised of five creative spaces for members of the community to utilize, providing access to industrial technologies not commonly available.

The Maker Space has a design studio with latex cutters, a rapid prototyping room with 3-D printers, woodshop, metal shop, computer lab, and an advanced manufacturing lab with a plasma cutter. Each room has multiple machines and resources people can learn how to use to create personalized projects. From engraved cups to 3-D plastic models to wooden signs, the only limit to what you can create is your imagination.

According to Curtis Smith, Maker Space and laboratory operations manager, the first step to being able to use the machinery in the Maker Space is to take quizzes, which can be found online at otterbeinpoint.com. From there, community members can set up free training sessions with Smith and staff to earn “Ability Badges,” which are worn for access to specialized machines.

“We want to ensure the safety of those who are using our facilities,” said Smith.

To use the machinery at the Maker Space, community members can choose to pay $75 per month, $25 for a day pass, or $850 for a one-year membership. Payment can be made online at otterbeinpoint.com.

The Maker Space is open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional hours of operation can be made by appointment. The Maker Space is located inside The Point at 60 Collegeview Road.

The Point is in the final phases of construction, which will be complete this summer. The new addition will feature a café, an event forum gathering space that will be available for rent, as well as industry labs and a gaming center for students and community members to enjoy.

COSI CEO and Martha Holden Jennings Foundation Executive Director to Headline Otterbein University’s Commencement Ceremonies

Otterbein University has selected Frederic Bertley, president and chief executive officer of COSI, as its undergraduate commencement speaker and Daniel Keenan, executive director of the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, as its graduate commencement speaker for the 2018 commencement weekend, April 28-29.

“We are fortunate to welcome two outstanding professionals who embody the values of our university,” said Otterbein President Kathy Krendl. “Both Frederic and Daniel have much wisdom to share with our graduates as they embark on their journeys into the world.”

Bertley will address the class of 2018 at the University’s undergraduate commencement ceremony at noon on Sunday, April 29, in the Rike Center on the Otterbein campus.

Frederic Bertley was named president and CEO of COSI in Columbus in January of 2017. In his role, he imagines COSI as the epicenter for all things scientific for the Columbus community.

Prior to joining COSI, Bertley was senior vice president for science and education with the renowned Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, where he directed a diverse portfolio of visionary initiatives supporting innovation in STEM learning and science communication. He oversaw departments and programs that capture the history and legacy of The Franklin Institute, like the prestigious Benjamin Franklin Awards Program, and support research-based projects. He founded and directed the Color of Science, which highlights the incredible contributions of women and persons of color to modern day science and engineering. He also played a critical role in community outreach, partnerships and fundraising practices of the Institute.

Bertley has a strong record in academia, studying physiology, mathematics, and the history of science as an undergraduate student. Following his bachelor’s degree, he obtained a doctorate degree in immunology, both from McGill University, and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School.

After graduating from McGill, Bertley turned his attention to the lack of primary healthcare, preventative medicine, and basic vaccines in developing nations. He managed multinational teams in Haiti, The Sudan, and the Canadian Arctic. He continued this focus by joining a vaccine research group at Harvard Medical School, focusing on the development of DNA vaccines for HIV/AIDS.

Bertley has lectured on a variety of science and education topics at universities, colleges, cultural institutions, and government agencies throughout the world. He has been a keynote and invited speaker at several distinguished institutions including the United Nations, White House, U.S. Department of Interior, National Academy of Sciences, and the National Science Foundation in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, and Africa. He sits on numerous boards including Health NewsWorks, iPRAXIS, and the Philadelphia Youth Poetry Movement (PYPM). He also is a member of the selection committee for the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Public Engagement with Science Award.

Bertley has received numerous honors, including: Dell Inc. Inspire 100 World Changers, Harvard Medical School Dean’s Service Award, Philadelphia Business Journal’s 40 Under 40, Philadelphia Business Journal Minority Business Leader of The Year, The President’s Award (Merck), Citation from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and two Mid-Atlantic, National Academy of Television and Science EMMYs.

Daniel Keenan will speak at the graduate commencement ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, in the Rike Center on the Otterbein campus.

Keenan was named the executive director of the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation in Cleveland in August 2015, after serving as superintendent of the Westlake City Schools for seven years.

His prestigious 21-year tenure in public schools included teaching and coaching in three school districts in Indiana and Ohio and serving as an administrator in three northeast Ohio school districts.

Keenan received Cleveland State University’s Distinguished Alumni Award for his contributions to public education in 2012 and was named Ohio’s superintendent of the year by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators in 2014.

He graduated from Purdue University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1993 and a master’s degree in education administration with an emphasis in gifted education in 1995. In 2005, he was awarded the doctor of philosophy degree in urban education from Cleveland State University.

Otterbein University is a private university nationally recognized for its intentional blending of liberal arts and professional studies through its renowned Integrative Studies curriculum and its commitments to experiential learning and community engagement. Otterbein recently launched Kindness Matters, an initiative in partnership with Kind Columbus at The Columbus Foundation, in its effort to cultivate and inspire kindness throughout the greater Columbus region. Otterbein is a recipient of the 2015 Carnegie Community Service Classification; a finalist for the 2014 President’s Award for Economic Opportunity Community Service; and has been honored With Distinction by the President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll since the list’s inception in 2006. It stands in its category’s top 15 percent in U.S. News & World Report’s guide to “America’s Best Colleges.” It also is recognized in national rankings by Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. Otterbein offers more than 70 undergraduate majors; six master’s programs; and a doctorate in nursing practice (DNP). Its picturesque campus is perfectly situated in Westerville, Ohio, America’s fifth friendliest town (Forbes), just minutes from Columbus, the 14th largest city in the country. Otterbein’s commitment to opportunity started with its founding in 1847 as one of the nation’s first universities to welcome women and persons of color to its community of teachers and learners, which now numbers 2,400 undergraduate and 500 graduate students. Otterbein remains committed to its relationship with the United Methodist Church and its spirit of inclusion, and welcomes people of all backgrounds to Otterbein’s Model Community. To learn more about Otterbein, visit www.otterbein.edu.

The Point at Otterbein University. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_otterbein-stem.jpg The Point at Otterbein University.

Staff Reports

Otterbein offers more than 75 majors and 44 minors, as well as eight graduate programs. For more information, visit otterbeinpoint.com.

Otterbein offers more than 75 majors and 44 minors, as well as eight graduate programs. For more information, visit otterbeinpoint.com.