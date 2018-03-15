Don’t Press your Luck this St. Patrick’s Day

Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging those who are planning on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day to designate a sober driver. The Patrol and local law enforcement will work together to remove impaired drivers from the roadways as part of the National Highway Safety Administration’s Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving campaign.

The consumption of alcohol is a common occurrence on St. Patrick’s Day. The popularity of the holiday has also made it a dangerous time to travel on Ohio’s roadways. In 2017, there were 39 people injured on St. Patrick’s Day due to alcohol-related crashes. In all of 2017, 315 people were killed and 6,868 were injured in alcohol-related crashes.

“There are so many options to get home safely after consuming alcohol,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “Planning ahead before you go out is not only the smart thing to do, it’s the right thing to do.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit and other safety partners work to educate the consequences of impaired driving to motorists and over-serving to permit holders. For bars and permit holders, over-serving or serving to underage customers could mean costly fines, suspension or revocation of their liquor permit.

Troopers have made almost 4,000 OVI arrests in the first two months of 2018. Compared to the same time period last year, there have been 33% fewer alcohol-related fatalities.

As always, motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report drug activity or impaired drivers.

South Side MegaFix Update for Thursday Night & Friday Morning

Ohio Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

SOUTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

S Franklin 71

I-71 at I-270 on the South Side

9 PM: The ramp from 71 SB to 270 EB will close for bridge work. Detour: Continue SB to Stringtown Rd. to 71 NB to 270 EB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-71 at I-70

9 PM: The ramp from 71 NB to 70 EB will close for bridge work. Detour: Continue NB to 315 NB to 670 EB to 71 SB to 70 EB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-71 at Greenlawn Ave.

9 PM: The ramp from 71 SB to Greenlawn Ave. will close for bridge work. Detour: Continue SB to SR-104 to 71 NB to Greenlawn Ave.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-71 between Greenlawn Ave. and I-70

9 PM: 71 NB reduced to two lanes for maintenance.

5 AM: All lanes open.

S Franklin 270

I-270 at I-70

9 PM: The ramps from 270 SB to 70 WB and 270 NB to 70 WB will close for sign repairs. Detour: 70 EB to Wilson Rd. to 70 WB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-270 between US-23 and I-71

9 PM: I-270 WB will be reduced to one lane for bridge work.

5 AM: All lanes open.

Franklin 70

I-70 between I-270 and Hilliard Rome Rd.

9 PM: I-70 WB will be reduced to three lanes for sign repair.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-70 at I-71

9 PM: The ramp from 70 EB to 71 SB will close for lighting. Detour: Continue EB to 315 NB to US-33 WB to 315 SB to 71 SB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

SR-315 at I-70

9 PM: The ramp from SR-315 SB to 70 EB will close for bridge work. Detour: Continute SB to 71 SB to SR-104 to 71 NB to 70 EB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

SR-104 between Harmon Ave. and I-71

7 PM: SR-104 will be reduced to one lane in both directions for bridge work.

5 AM: All lanes open.

9 AM FRIDAY: SR-104 will be reduced to one lane in both directions for bridge work.

2 PM: All lanes open.

Greenlawn Ave. at I-71

9 PM: The ramp from Greenlawn Ave. to 71 NB will close for maintenance. Detour: 71 SB to SR-104 to 71 NB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

9 AM FRIDAY: Greenlawn Ave. WB reduced to one lane for bridge work.

2 PM: All lanes open.

