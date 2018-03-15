Amherst, Ohio Small Business Receives National Growth Grant Award

Worker Rental Recipient of $4,000 Grant from the National Association for the Self-Employed

DALLAS, TX – The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, announced today that Amherst, Ohio-based small business, WorkerRental.com, has been awarded a $4,000 2017 Growth Grant to help expand business operations. In 2017, NASE awarded $48,000 in grants to small businesses across the country.

WorkerRental.com is located in Amherst, Ohio and is owned by NASE member Tim Smith. Worker Rental is a website that helps people get typical household jobs done by self-employed workers. Their workers are people who understand that it is very important to make customers feel satisfied with their work. Most of them are self-employed, college students, under-employed, or even unemployed, who truly understand that doing a horrible job can cost them more than money.

“Amherst, Ohio-based Worker Rental was chosen for this Growth Grant award because of its demonstration of a well-defined plan for growth ranging from executing new marketing initiatives, purchasing new equipment or other creative ways to grow and expand this small business,” said John Hearrell, NASE’s Vice President of Membership and Affiliate Programs. “America’s small business and self-employed community is the lifeblood of our economy, helping fuel growth along Main Street in small and large communities throughout the country.”

Hearrell continued, “It’s an honor for us to make an investment of $4,000 to help NASE member and WorkerRental.com owner Tim Smith invest in his business and help grow the local economy.”

For nearly 20 years, NASE’s focus has been on finding the most effective way to bolster success for small business and self-employed members in communities across the country. NASE has awarded nearly $1,000,000 since the program’s inception and continue to see significant return on our investments in the growth of member-businesses helping to fuel their local economies.

NASE’s Growth Grant program is intended for businesses planning to take the next step in their venture. It provides available capital for small businesses and sole proprietors to be able to hire and train additional employees, market their business in new and existing ways or invest in new equipment or software.

Applications for the NASE’s 2018 Growth Grant program are currently being accepted from now through December 31st, 2018. Applications are considered on a rolling basis throughout the year and winning small businesses will be awarded $4,000 grants monthly throughout 2018. Visit the Growth Grant page for more information.

