State Auto Mutual Insurance Company & Mike LaRocco Honored at the 2018 People of Vision Award Dinner

COLUMBUS, OH (March 8, 2018) – State Auto Mutual Insurance Company & Mike LaRocco, President & CEO, were recognized for their outstanding visionary leadership and philanthropic work in Central Ohio at the Prevent Blindness 33rd Annual People of Vision Award Dinner. The award was presented by The Columbus Clippers and Ken Schnacke President & General Manager.

Over 160 people attended the event which raised over $70,000 to support the sight-saving programs Prevent Blindness, which include vision screening training, advocacy to widen access to vision care and vision research support.

The Columbus Clippers and Ken Schnacke President & General Manager hosted the dinner on Tuesday, March 6 at The Boat House at Confluence Park. WBNS 10TV Meteorologist, Ashlee Baracy, served as emcee for the event.

The People of Vision Award was established in 1985 by the Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness to honor and recognize visionary organizations and their top leadership for the outstanding work they have undertaken to enhance the quality of life within their communities. The premise of the People of Vision Award is that our community is enriched by such leadership which reflects a “vision of community” to be celebrated and emulated. It’s been recognized as one of central Ohio’s premier charitable events.

Half of all blindness is preventable and the number of blind and visually impaired is expected to double by the year 2030 if nothing is done to address the problem. Furthermore, it is estimated that the economic impact of visual disorders and disabilities costs approximately $5.4 billion annually.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation’s leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness is Ohio’s leading volunteer nonprofit public health organization dedicated to prevent blindness and preserve sight. We serve all 88 Ohio counties, providing direct services to more than 800,000 Ohioans annually and educating millions of consumers about what they can do to protect and preserve their precious gift of sight. For more information or to make a contribution, call 800-301-2020. Or, visit us on the web at www.pbohio.org or facebook.com/pbohio and Twitter at https://twitter.com/#!/PB_Ohio.

