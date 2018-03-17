Brian Culbertson Brings His Colors of Love Tour to the Davidson April 11

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Brian Culbertson is known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B, and funk. With love, romance, and his recent 20th wedding anniversary serving as inspiration, Culbertson crafted 13 new songs that will be released as Colors of Love on Valentine’s Day. The ensuing three-month US concert tour will make a stop in Columbus, bringing Colors of Love to life in a vivid, theatrical production that incorporates video elements in a major way.

CAPA presents Brian Culbertson at the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) on Wednesday, April 11, at 8 pm. Tickets are $31-$51 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Inspired by the iconic R&B-jazz-pop artists of the 1970s such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Chicago, David Sanborn, and others, Culbertson started composing original music for his seventh-grade piano recital and hasn’t stopped since, amassing 30 Billboard No. 1 singles (and counting!) and a deep catalogue of 18 albums, most of which have topped the Billboard contemporary jazz charts.

Having worked and performed with countless industry all-stars such as Michael McDonald, Chris Botti, Ledisi, Barry Manilow, Herb Alpert, Natalie Cole, Maurice White (EWF), Chuck Brown, and Bootsy Collins just to name a few, Culbertson has won numerous awards and accolades along with nominations from the NAACP Image Awards and Soul Train Awards. In 2012, he founded the Napa Valley Jazz Getaway, a flourishing wine, music, and lifestyle experience for which he also serves as artistic director.

www.BrianCulbertson.com

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

