Interested in Becoming a State Wildlife Officer?

COLUMBUS – Applications are being accepted now through Monday, April 2, for the next wildlife officer cadet training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The ODNR Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill 11 state wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio.

Wildlife officers have statewide jurisdiction to enforce wildlife regulations, investigate allegations of waterway pollution, protect state lands and property, conduct investigations and make arrests. They also conduct educational programs, provide technical advice on wildlife to landowners, and keep local agencies and conservation organizations updated on wildlife projects and regulations. They frequently work alone and can be assigned anywhere in the state.

To be considered for the wildlife officer cadet training school, applicants must be at least 21 years of age by Dec. 31, 2018, and have a valid driver’s license. An associate degree or completion of an undergraduate core program in fish and/or wildlife management, criminal justice, environmental law enforcement or related fields is required by June 1, 2018.

Applicants must also be able to perform the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Program’s approved fitness testing entry standards for new recruits at the 30th percentile, be able to swim 100 yards in 5 minutes or less, and tread water for a minimum of 5 minutes. These standards are approved by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC).

To obtain more information, go to wildohio.gov/wildohiocareers, and to apply, go to careers.ohio.gov.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

