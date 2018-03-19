General Information and Selection Guidelines:

The Golden Eagle Mentor Award recognizes community members and staff who selflessly serve at an extraordinary level within the district. These individuals embody the Big Walnut Mission and Vision. A nominee may include: Community Members; Parents; Volunteers; BWLS Staff

All recipients and their families will be honored at a celebration on May 17, 2018 hosted by Roush Honda and the Big Walnut Board of Education.

NOMINATIONS SHOULD BE SENT TO TAMI LEE AT THE DISTRICT OFFICE NO LATER THAN APRIL 16, 2018

Please note, one particular nominee may receive more than one nomination; however, numbers of nominations will not determine the recipient.

Nominees will be rated on a scale of 1-5 based on the strength of demonstration in the following criteria: Works for the mission or assists the school/district in this goal: “Inspires and guides students to reach their maximum potential.”

Embodies the vision: Student-focused-staff is caring, available, supportive, positive and friendly; Staff is lifelong learners who are dedicated and accountable; Staff is flexible, team-oriented and cooperative. Demonstrates extraordinary service that goes far above what is typical, consistently demonstrates this level of selfless “do whatever is needed” service. For staff, this must reach far beyond any acts that could be considered part of their job description.

Individual may not be nominated if they have been a recipient in the past five years.

Please reference the attached list of past recipients.

Nominee Name: _____________________________ Building/Position: ____________

Email Address: __________________________________ Phone# ______________

Building Nomination: ____ District Nomination: _____ Community/Parent Volunteer: ____

Nominator: ____________________________________

Complete the following descriptions of how the nominee meets the criteria listed above:

1. How does this nominee “inspire and guide students to their maximum potential”?

2. How does this person exemplify the description of the vision?

Staff: Student-focused

Staff: Professional

Staff: Collaborative

For Community/Parent Volunteers:

Community: Involved

Community: Informed

Community: Supportive

3. Describe this person’s acts of service, specifically highlighting how these acts go beyond typical service to an extraordinary level?

Presented by Roush Honda and Big Walnut Local Schools

