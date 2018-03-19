Traffic Advisories

All Clear on I-70 on the East Side
Fri 3/16, 2:28 PM
Interstate 70 Update: All lanes now open on I-70 EB at Hamilton Rd. The interstate was reduced to one lane for several hours earlier today for a bridge inspection.
I-70 Reduced on the East Side
Interstate 70 EB is reduced to one lane at Hamilton Road for a bridge inspection. Duration: unknown at this time.
Traffic Advisory for Saturday and Sunday
Ohio Department of Transportation
Fri 3/16, 3:15 PM
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY
670 N Franklin
I-670 between Leonard Ave. & 5th Ave.
7 AM SATURDAY & SUNDAY: I-670 EB will be reduced to two lanes for tree clearing.
6 PM: All lanes open each day.
70 Franklin
I-70 between James Rd. and Hamilton Rd.
8 PM SUNDAY: I-70 will be reduced to one lane in both directions for bridge work.
8 PM SUNDAY: The ramp from 70 EB to Hamilton Rd. NB will close. Detour: 70 EB to 270 NB to Main St. WB to 270 SB to 70 EB.
5 AM MONDAY: All lanes open.
