Millennials Embrace Family Travel

COLUMBUS (March 15, 2018) – Some 88 million Americans plan to take family vacations this year, according to a new AAA survey. Millennials are leading the charge, with 44 percent of the generation planning a family getaway, compared to 39 percent of Generation X and 32 percent of baby boomers.

“Just like generations before them, millennials see a family vacation as one of the best ways to create memories and reconnect with loved ones,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president of Travel and Publishing. “No matter their age, families are going on not just one, but multiple vacations throughout the year.”

Hot Trend: International Travel

Trips abroad will be a hot trend in 2018. Of families who will take a trip this year, 35 percent plan to visit an international destination – a 9 percentage point increase from just two years ago when 26 percent of families traveled internationally.

Based on advance travel bookings, AAA predicts the top five most likely international destinations for families in 2018 will be:

Cancun, Mexico

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Rome, Italy

Dublin, Ireland

“We’ve seen increased demand for international travel overall, and that trend is now starting to appeal to families,” said Southerland.

Road Trips

For families staying stateside, expensive gas prices – likely the highest prices since 2014 – won’t stop vacation planners from packing up their cars for a road trip. They remain the most popular option for family vacations, with nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of family vacationers planning to hit the road.

Additional 2018 Family Travel Highlights

Families are taking more trips per year. More than a quarter (27 percent) of families traveling this year plan to take three or more family vacations, 12 percentage points more than in 2016.

Family travelers are looking for new experiences. Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of families that are planning a vacation this year are seeking a destination they have not previously visited.

Families are seeking rest and relaxation. When looking for these new experiences, families are choosing destinations with attractions such as beaches and mountains (61 percent), opportunities for sightseeing (59 percent) and relaxation (56 percent).

Vacation Planning:

To help travelers identify quality properties throughout North America, AAA hires professional inspectors to assess nearly 59,000 hotels and restaurants and award ratings of one to five Diamonds. The number of Diamonds indicates the level of services, facilities and amenities available at the property. To learn more, visit http://AAA.com/Diamonds.

In addition, AAA’s inspectors have identified some of their favorite family-friendly hotels for 2018. These are located at http://AAA.com/TravelTips.

About The Survey:

AAA’s family travel research is the result of a telephone survey (landline and cell phone) consisting of 1,005 adults living in the continental United States. Interviewing for this survey was conducted January 26-28, 2018.

As North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel-, insurance-, financial- and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. AAA clubs can be visited online at AAA.com.

Ohio Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

SOUTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

S Franklin 71

I-71 at I-270 on the South Side

9 PM: The ramp from 71 SB to 270 EB will close for bridge work. Detour: Continue SB to Stringtown Rd. to 71 NB to 270 EB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-71 at I-70

9 PM: The ramp from 71 NB to 70 EB will close for bridge work. Detour: Continue NB to 315 NB to 670 EB to 71 SB to 70 EB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-71 at Greenlawn Ave.

9 PM: The ramp from 71 SB to Greenlawn Ave. will close for bridge work. Detour: Continue SB to SR-104 to 71 NB to Greenlawn Ave.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-71 between Greenlawn Ave. and I-70

9 PM: 71 NB reduced to two lanes for maintenance.

5 AM: All lanes open.

S Franklin 270

I-270 at I-70

9 PM: The ramps from 270 SB to 70 WB and 270 NB to 70 WB will close for sign repairs. Detour: 70 EB to Wilson Rd. to 70 WB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-270 between US-23 and I-71

9 PM: I-270 WB will be reduced to one lane for bridge work.

5 AM: All lanes open.

Franklin 70

I-70 between I-270 and Hilliard Rome Rd.

9 PM: I-70 WB will be reduced to three lanes for sign repair.

5 AM: All lanes open.

I-70 at I-71

9 PM: The ramp from 70 EB to 71 SB will close for lighting. Detour: Continue EB to 315 NB to US-33 WB to 315 SB to 71 SB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

SR-315 at I-70

9 PM: The ramp from SR-315 SB to 70 EB will close for bridge work. Detour: Continute SB to 71 SB to SR-104 to 71 NB to 70 EB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

SR-104 between Harmon Ave. and I-71

7 PM: SR-104 will be reduced to one lane in both directions for bridge work.

5 AM: All lanes open.

9 AM FRIDAY: SR-104 will be reduced to one lane in both directions for bridge work.

2 PM: All lanes open.

Greenlawn Ave. at I-71

9 PM: The ramp from Greenlawn Ave. to 71 NB will close for maintenance. Detour: 71 SB to SR-104 to 71 NB.

5 AM: All lanes open.

9 AM FRIDAY: Greenlawn Ave. WB reduced to one lane for bridge work.

2 PM: All lanes open.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_Travel-Clip-Art-263×300.jpeg