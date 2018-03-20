Women Veterans to Share Stories of Service & Commemorate Vietnam Veterans

Women Veterans to Share Stories of Service in Recognition of Women’s History Month & Commemorate Vietnam Veterans

Womens History Month Panel Discussion

COLUMBUS – When a woman’s time in the military is through, her experiences and capabilities aren’t left behind. Instead, they often serve as a platform for contributions to her profession, community, volunteerism, advocacy and further education.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Ohio women veterans will share their stories and experiences during a panel discussion on Thursday, March 29, 11 a.m., at the Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, OH 43211.

Additionally, in coordination with Vietnam Veterans Day, Vietnam Veterans are encouraged to attend so that they can be formally presented with a special commemorative lapel pin. Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Chip Tansill will share remarks expressing the importance of honoring Vietnam Veterans.

The women veterans’ discussion will include:

– What motivated them to join the military

– Their challenges and opportunities in training and in war

– Their continued mission of service after service through volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction and public service

– Life lessons in tenacity and adaptability

These distinguished women veterans will participate on the panel:

Emcee: Angela Beltz, US Army

Moderator: Claudia Foss, US Air Force

Panelists:

Robin Mahady, US Army

Lori Good, US Navy

Kari Pfeifer, US Air Force

Susan Green, US Army

Jasmin Hurley, US Army

Dorothy Windau, Navy

Read more about each panel participant here.

Admission to the Ohio History Connection for the panel discussion is free for veterans and military members. Other guests who mention the panel discussion while purchasing tickets will receive a $2 discount rate – $8 for adults, $7 for seniors (60 and over) and $3 for children ages 6-12. Group rates also are available. Members and children 5 and under are free; parking is free.

The event is open to the public. No reservation necessary.

Point of Contact: Sandra Puskarcik, WomenVets@dvs.ohio.gov

Media Contact: Natalie Pantalos, Natalie.Pantalos@dvs.ohio.gov, 614-357-7305

Background on Women Veterans in Ohio

More than 67,000 women veterans reside in Ohio. They have served with distinction in every war in a variety of capacities. In the 1980s, military specialties previously closed to women were opened, putting women service members much closer to direct combat; their roles further expanded during the 1991 Persian Gulf War. Today, women service members are directly engaged in the fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Currently, 9.4 percent of our military members are women, and it is projected that by 2043 the figure will grow to 16.3 percent.

