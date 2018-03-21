Free Business Seminars Sponsored by WDLR-FM!

WHAT: Fellow Chamber member WDLR 92.9 FM is sponsoring Free Business Seminars on Monday, 3/26, Tuesday, 3/27 & Weds., 3/28/18!
WHERE: First and Main
8875 Green Meadows Drive
Deshler Club, 2nd Floor, Lewis Center, Oh 43035
Each presentation will last approx. 40 minutes
9 Time slots to choose from – No Cost!
Monday, 3/26:
8:30 am
10:30 am
1:30 pm
3:00 pm
——————————————
Tuesday, 3/27:
8:30 am
10:30 am
1:30 pm
——————————————
Wednesday, 3/28:
8:30 am
10:30 am
Dave Loconte of The Advantage will speak about:
* the components to build a brand
* compare and contrast media options locally
* explain how digital technology has changed buying habits
* discuss ways to drive potential clients to your digital sites
* share ways to get your voice heard among all the clutter!
Fees/Admission: Free to All!
