Free Business Seminars Sponsored by WDLR-FM!

WHAT: Fellow Chamber member WDLR 92.9 FM is sponsoring Free Business Seminars on Monday, 3/26, Tuesday, 3/27 & Weds., 3/28/18!

WHERE: First and Main

8875 Green Meadows Drive

Deshler Club, 2nd Floor, Lewis Center, Oh 43035

Each presentation will last approx. 40 minutes

9 Time slots to choose from – No Cost!

Monday, 3/26:

8:30 am

10:30 am

1:30 pm

3:00 pm

——————————————

Tuesday, 3/27:

8:30 am

10:30 am

1:30 pm

——————————————

Wednesday, 3/28:

8:30 am

10:30 am

Dave Loconte of The Advantage will speak about:

* the components to build a brand

* compare and contrast media options locally

* explain how digital technology has changed buying habits

* discuss ways to drive potential clients to your digital sites

* share ways to get your voice heard among all the clutter!

Fees/Admission: Free to All!