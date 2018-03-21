Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio

PLEASANTON, Calif. & COLUMBUS, Ohio—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Columbus 2020 today announced that Veeva is expanding its presence in Columbus, Ohio to support the company’s future growth. Veeva plans to increase to 130 employees in three years across its engineering, IT, services, and finance organizations in the region. The company expects to make a $1 million investment to build facilities in the City of Dublin, Ohio, which will be home to the company’s major regional office.

“We are deepening our commitment in Central Ohio as we continue to grow our global operations,” said Catherine Allshouse, chief information officer at Veeva and Columbus site manager. “Columbus is a thriving community with a diverse range of skills and expertise. We look forward to tapping into the world-class talent in the region and thank the City of Dublin, JobsOhio, and Columbus 2020 for their support.”

Veeva delivers enterprise cloud software solutions that help life sciences companies bring new medicines and treatments to patients faster. Veeva is one of the world’s fastest-growing companies, recently being named the #1 up-and-coming challenger in the Fortune Future 50 list of U.S. companies poised for breakout growth, #18 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, and #8 on the Forbes Fast Tech 25.

“We are proud to welcome one of the world’s leading technology companies to the city of Dublin and appreciate Veeva’s dedication and investment in the Columbus region,” said Colleen Gilger, director of economic development, City of Dublin, Ohio. “Dublin prides itself in providing an environment where innovative organizations like Veeva can flourish. We look forward to the company’s continued success in the region.”

“Veeva’s investment highlights how Ohio’s talent supports innovation and growth in IT software solutions for the biopharma industry,” said JobsOhio senior managing director, Aaron Pitts. “We appreciate Veeva’s decision to commit additional jobs in Dublin as the company accelerates its leadership in cloud software.”

In 2017, the Columbus region was ranked the #1 city for tech workers by SmartAsset. Veeva expects to open its new Dublin office late this summer. For more information regarding a career at Veeva and current open positions in Columbus, visit veeva.com/careers.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

About Columbus 2020

As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to better understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private, and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions, and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.