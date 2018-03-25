Kroger’s Scan, Bag, Go Shopping Technology Debuts in Central Ohio

Service Now Offered at Two Central Ohio Stores; Expansion Planned in 2018

WESTERVILLE (March 19, 2018) — Kroger’s Columbus Division announced its Scan, Bag, Go technology is available to customers who shop at 55 W. Schrock Rd. in Westerville and 1375 Chambers Rd. in Columbus. Additionally, the grocer announced plans to expand the service to another 17 area locations by the end of 2018. The announcement is part of the company’s ambitious 2018 roll-out plan to 18 operating divisions, 400 stores across the country.

“The Scan, Bag, Go technology is another example of how Kroger continues to redefine the customer experience,” said Mike Murphy, VP of Operations for Kroger’s Columbus Division. “This service is another way Kroger customers can engage with us, like ClickList or home delivery – we want to meet our customers where they are.”

Scan, Bag, Go allows customers to use a wireless handheld scanner or the Scan, Bag, Go app on their personal device to scan and bag products as they shop. The service creates a more personalized experience for the customer throughout the shopping trip, allowing them to view and download digital coupons, keep a running total of their order, view the current week’s sales ad and bag and sort their groceries based on their preference.

Scan, Bag, Go customers currently visit a store’s self-checkout area to provide payment. All customers will soon have the option to provide payment directly through the mobile app, allowing shoppers to exit the store even quicker.

Scan, Bag, Go will be offered as an option alongside traditional checkout lanes staffed by friendly associates, self-checkout, curbside pickup and home delivery in select cities.

Kroger Teams with Customers and Associates to Provide Over 12.4 Million Meals to Hungry Neighbors as Part of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Initiative

Kroger’s Perishable Donation Partnership (PDP) also increased food supplies available through local food banks

Westerville, Ohio (March 15, 2018) – Hunger knows no boundaries in Ohio and impacts one in five children and one in six adults, according to recent Feeding America statistics.

Kroger’s Columbus Division, its customers and associates joined together to help meet Ohioans’ need for nutritious food by donating over $3 million to local food banks during the past year.

Funds were contributed through the Columbus Division’s Round Up and coin box collection programs, with donations equal to 12,453,387 meals. Both programs are part of The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative to end hunger and food waste in the communities the grocer serves by 2025.

“We thank our generous Kroger customers and associates who have once again demonstrated their willingness to help neighbors in need,” said Amy McCormick, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. – Columbus Division.

“Our Round Up and coin box programs are ongoing and make it easy for shoppers to donate funds during checkout to feed hungry people in their communities.”

Kroger also donated nearly 2.5 million pounds of food through its industry-leading Perishable Donations Partnership (PDP). The partnership provides safe, wholesome meat, produce and dairy products to local food banks that have the capacity to safely handle and distribute fresh food.

Matt Habash, Mid-Ohio Foodbank president and CEO, indicated that local food banks collect and store food to distribute through smaller front-line agencies that have programs in place to reach hungry individuals and families.

““Hunger is never limited by demographics – the family that lives down the street or kids in our children’s class may go to bed hungry,” Habash said.

“Committed supporters and donors such as Kroger and its customers help Mid-Ohio Foodbank and other organizations reach out to hundreds of thousands of individuals daily.”

Mid-Ohio Foodbank works in the community to connect hungry neighbors with nutritious food. The food bank’s network includes over 650 food pantries, soup kitchens, after-school and senior sites, shelters and produce markets serving more than 149,164 meals each day to hungry people in 20 central and eastern Ohio counties.

“No one in the communities Kroger serves should ever go hungry and no food in a store Kroger operates should ever go to waste,” concluded Dan De La Rosa, president of Kroger’s Columbus Division. “We invite everyone who is passionate about feeding people and protecting the planet to join us in our mission to end hunger and eliminate food waste during the coming years.”

The Kroger Co. introduced Zero Hunger | Zero Waste in September 2017.

About Kroger’s Columbus Division

Since 1907, Kroger’s Columbus Division has been serving customers throughout central Ohio. Today, more than 21,000 associates assist customers in 119 supermarkets, 117 pharmacies and 96 fuel centers throughout central and northwest Ohio, as well as southeast Michigan and the Ohio River Valley region. The Columbus Division is home to Kroger’s Great Lakes Distribution Center, The Kroger Bakery, Tamarack Dairy and Kroger Pharmacy’s regional fulfillment center.

Focusing its charitable efforts on hunger relief, supporting our nation’s military, breast cancer awareness and local school and education programs, the division donated $4 million in 2017 to more than 4500 local non-profits through the division’s Kroger Community Rewards program. Since 2010, the division has donated more than $3 million to Feeding America food banks throughout.

