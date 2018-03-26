Upcoming Music Performances at Otterbein University

Guest Artist Daniel Neer to Perform Art Song Recital at Otterbein University

Guest artist Daniel Neer, along with pianist Timothy Huffman, will perform an art song recital,“The Ties That Bind,” at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 2, in Otterbein University’s Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public.

“The Ties That Bind” explores the varied, intricate and enigmatic ways in which all people are connected despite a world seemingly plagued by isolation and division. In addition to songs by Franz Schubert, Gabriel Fauré and Vincenzo Bellini, the recital will feature the Blue Mountain Ballads by Paul Bowles (with texts by Tennessee Williams), Combat del Somni by the celebrated Spanish composer Federico Mompou, the rarely heard Coyote Song by American composer Marion Bauer, and the world premiere of The Ties That Bind by Jodi DiPiazza, a 16-year-old composer with autism, with lyrics by Neer.

Daniel Neer enjoys a uniquely diverse career as a singer, librettist and lyricist, with performing and writing interests ranging from vocal chamber music and art song to musical theater, contemporary opera and multimedia projects. He studied music and theater at The Ohio State University, University of Michigan and the Royal Academy of Music in London, England. Concert appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Merkin Concert Hall, Guggenheim Museum, Morgan Library, The Apollo, Chicago Art Institute, Bar Harbor Music Festival and Aspen Music Festival, and with such groups as Rebel Baroque Orchestra, Gotham Chamber Opera, Metropolis Ensemble, Vox Vocal Ensemble, Trinity Wall Street, Opera Slavica, Ekmeles, Two Sides Sounding, Vertical Player Repertory, Mark Morris Dance Company and Washington National Opera.

Projects for new stage and concert works include Crossing by Matt Aucoin for BAM Next Wave and American Repertory Theater (directed by Diane Paulus), Mata Hari by Matt Marks and Paul Peers for HERE/Prototype Festival, Numinous City by Pete Wyer for Royal Opera House Convent Garden ROHII, Many Many Women by Petr Kotik for Ostrava Days Festival, Strange Birds by Joe Diebes for the Tramway, The Secret Agent by Michael Dellaira for Center for Contemporary Opera, Séance on a Wet Afternoon by Stephen Schwartz for American Opera Projects, Strange Fruit by Chandler Carter for Harlem School for the Arts and New York City Opera, Arjuna’s Dilemma by Douglas Cuomo for New York City Opera’s Vox and The Iliad / The Odyssey for the Lensic Theater produced by Music-Theatre Group.

Daniel has portrayed over 100 roles in regional theater, opera, operetta and musical theater, including eight seasons at Ohio Light Opera as a resident professional artist in revived and rarely produced works from the early American music theater, Viennese operetta and British music hall traditions. Broadway credits include two original productions: the Tony-award winning production of Baz Luhrmann’s La Bohème and the UK’s National Theatre production of Coram Boy, directed by Melly Still. Daniel has recorded for Dreamworks, Albany, Newport Classics and Naxos labels.

Also an active singing teacher and vocal clinician, Daniel currently serves on the faculties of Mannes School of Music (Prep Division) at The New School in New York City and Harmonic Studios in Washington, D.C. He is a frequent clinician at colleges and public schools across the U.S., including an ongoing Artist-in-Residency at Otterbein.

Otterbein Percussion Ensemble Presents “Rhythm in Riley II”

The Otterbein Percussion Ensemble presents “Rhythm in Riley II” at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Michael Yonchak, the ensemble will feature the compositions of composer and percussionist Brian Nozny. This concert is the culmination of a two-day residency where Otterbein’s percussion students worked closely with Nozny on his compositions.

Nozny is in demand as a performer, composer, and educator throughout the United States. His compositions are regularly programmed throughout the world and have been featured on multiple international recordings. As a performer, he has worked in a diverse number of settings throughout the U.S. Currently he performs in the BRN Duo with his wife, flutist Rachel Nozny; as a member of the percussion group JP3; and regularly freelances throughout the southeast U.S. He resides in Troy, AL, where he is on the music faculty at Troy University. He is proud to be endorsed by Evans Drumheads, Innovative Percussion, Pearl Corporation/Adams Musical Instruments, and SABIAN cymbals.

