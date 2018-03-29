Main Street Delaware’s April 6 Event to Feature New Bingo-Inspired Game

Main Street Delaware’s April 6 First Friday celebration will feature a Bingo-inspired “Spring-o” game with those who complete cards earning entry into raffle drawings for prizes.

If you’d like to play Spring-o, stop by the Main Street Delaware office, 20 E. Winter St., on First Friday and pick up your free game card. Then stop by your favorite businesses, where each store you visit will stamp your Spring-o card.

“Get five stamps in a row in any direction, and you’ll be entered into a raffle for some great prizes,” says Susie Bibler, Main Street Delaware’s executive director.

Prizes will include event tickets, deals from your favorite downtown stores, prime seating, and more.

As always, many stores and restaurants will stay open late for this monthly First Friday event, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

April’s First Friday is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware.

Learn more about this and all Main Street Delaware activities and opportunities at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

About Main Street Delaware:

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers’ Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the community Home for the Holidays celebration, and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

