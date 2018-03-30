Snow on the way? We’re ODOT ready!

Spring is Finally Here, but Tonight’s Storm is SNOW Joke

Winter isn’t going away just yet, but have no fear, ODOT crews are ready for whatever comes our way! Crews in District 5 are prepping equipment and loading trucks in advance of the storm moving into the area later tonight.

While our crews in District 5 are getting ready for the next snow and ice event, motorists should also be prepared for winter driving conditions. Motorists should plan ahead for their morning commute and allow additional travel time. We also remind you to slow down and give our crews plenty of room to work.

106 ODOT snow plows will be on duty in Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway and Union counties.

Know Before You Go!

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

