Local College Kids in the News

News from The University of Alabama

Jessica Anne Stroh of Westerville Awarded Degree from UA

TUSCALOOSA, AL (02/06/2018)— Jessica Anne Stroh of Westerville (43082), received the following from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration. UA awarded some 2,077 degrees during winter commencement Dec. 16.

With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert and world-renowned faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with nationally renowned faculty performing cutting-edge research.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

News from Ashland University

Angelica Frye Member of the Alexander Hamilton Society at Ashland University

ASHLAND, OH (02/07/2018)— Angelica Frye of Galena is a member of Ashland University’s Alexander Hamilton Society. Frye is majoring in history. Frye is a 2017 graduate of Olentangy Orange High School.

The Alexander Hamilton Society or (AHS) seeks to gather students and prominent members of foreign policy, national security, and international affairs community to foster debate and discussion and create a network of students and professionals to use to their advantages. AHS is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting constructive debate on basic principles and contemporary issues in foreign, economic, and national security policy.

Ashland University Anime Club Members

ASHLAND (02/15/2018)— The following students are members of the Anime Club at Ashland University.

Casey Emeigh of Westerville is a member of Ashland University’s Anime Club. Emeigh is majoring in environmental science and geology. Emeigh is a 2014 graduate of Thomas Worthington High School.

Casey Holdcroft of Galena is a member of Ashland University’s Anime Club. Holdcroft is majoring in fine arts. Holdcroft is a 2017 graduate of Olentangy Orange High School.

The Ashland University Anime Club is an organization dedicated to the discussion and appreciation of Japanese Animation, storytelling and the Japanese culture as a whole. The club meets once a week and embraces open-minded thought and interest in anime.

Daniel Bailey Member of Co-Ed Club Golf at Ashland University

ASHLAND (02/12/2018)— Daniel Bailey of Galena is a member of Ashland University’s Co-Ed Club Golf.

Bailey is majoring in accounting. Bailey is a 2014 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Competitive sport clubs compete with other university or town sponsored sport clubs, or teams, and travel to different events/games throughout the year. Competitive sport clubs are more serious in nature, similar to varsity athletics, and may involve playoff components to conclude their season.

Mohammed Bawazeer Member of the International Club at Ashland University

ASHLAND (02/08/2018)— Mohammed Bawazeer of Galena is a member of Ashland University’s International Club. Bawazeer is majoring in computer science.

The International Club provides programs to increase awareness of world cultures by sponsoring cultural presentations, an annual International Coffee House, an International Awareness Week and events such as dances and day trips. They also sponsor a World Cafe, which provides international students with opportunities to talk about life in their home countries.

Ashland University Psychology Club Members

ASHLAND (02/08/2018)— The following students are members of the Psychology Club at Ashland University.

Kelly Fullin of Westerville is a member of Ashland University’s Psychology Club. Fullin is majoring in mathematics. Fullin is a 2016 graduate of Westerville South High School.

Alyssa Cira of Westerville is a member of Ashland University’s Psychology Club. Cira is majoring in psychology. Cira is a 2014 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

The purpose of the Psychology Club is to provide information and fellowship among students interested in psychology. The club’s activities include alumni panel discussions, stress management, and graduate school seminars.

Ashland University Kappa Sigma Members

ASHLAND (02/12/2018)— The following students are members of Kappa Sigma at Ashland University.

Jerald Gaydos of Sunbury is a member of Ashland University’s Kappa Sigma. Gaydos is majoring in exercise science. Gaydos is a 2015 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Stephen Melvin of Westerville is a member of Ashland University’s Kappa Sigma. Melvin is majoring in sport management. Melvin is a 2015 graduate of Marburn Academy.

Since being reinstalled on October 26, 2013, the brothers of the Kappa Sigma fraternity have worked hard to bring success to their chapter. The chapter members raised $700 for the Safe Haven of Ashland with their “Greek Goddess” event, as well as over $1,500 with the “A Mile in a Soldier’s Shoes” event. The men are represented with employees in the recreational center, safety services, and the mail room. Members are also active with A.U. G.I.V.S., club basketball, club soccer, and club tennis. Several brothers have recently made the Dean’s List. The men of Kappa Sigma have formed a strong brotherhood and are excited to see continued growth of their chapter in the coming years.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category for 2017, is a mid-sized, private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.

News from Capital University

Capital University Announces President’s List Honorees for Fall 2017

BEXLEY, OH (02/08/2018)— Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the Fall 2017 semester.

Katlynn Bell of Westerville (43081)

Liam Bruce of Westerville (43081)

Noelle Garner of Sunbury (43074)

Hudson Haley of Westerville (43081)

Makayla Jorgensen of Westerville (43081)

Alex Kerns of Westerville (43082)

Justin Monsul of Westerville (43081)

Tyler Pivetz of Westerville (43082)

Ann Redman of Westerville (43081)

Haley Sullivan of Westerville (43082)

Jacob Williams of Westerville (43082)

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Capital University Provost’s List Fall 2017

BEXLEY (02/08/2018)— Capital University is pleased to announced its Provost’s List honorees for the fall 2017 semester.

Nicholas Jamison of Westerville (43081)

Carrie Kletrovetz of Sunbury (43074)

Zelpha Kolp of Westerville (43081)

Gabby Marinelli of Westerville (43081)

Aidan Minton of Westerville (43082)

Emma Price of Westerville (43082)

Savannah Trace of Westerville (43081)

Jarrett Williams of Westerville (43082)

To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Capital University Announces Fall 2017 Dean’s List

BEXLEY (02/08/2018)— Capital University is pleased to announce its Dean’s List honorees for fall 2017 semester.

Laura Anderson of Westerville (43081)

Patrick Avellano of Westerville (43082)

Hannah Dieker of Galena (43021)

Michael Dillmore of Westerville (43081)

Tony Giannamore of Westerville (43081)

Evie Gray of Westerville (43081)

Jin Jin of Westerville (43081)

Alex Lowry of Westerville (43082)

Annie Mager of Westerville (43081)

Gabriella Pallone of Westerville (43081)

Ashton Parsons of Westerville (43082)

Benjamin Prohl of Westerville (43081)

Jan Nina Sanchez of Westerville (43081)

Drew Selegue of Westerville (43082)

Jack Spiller of Westerville (43081)

Sam Trzcinski of Westerville (43081)

Jessica Yoder of Westerville (43082)

Dominic Zumpone of Sunbury (43074)

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs. Influenced by its Lutheran heritage, Capital places great emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas, seeking out diverse perspectives, active participation in society, leadership and service. With a focus on rigor and experiential learning, the University capitalizes on its size, location, and heritage to develop the whole person, both inside and outside the classroom.

Cedarville University Student Achieves Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE, OH (02/12/2018)— The following have been named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2017. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Hannah Klabunde of Galena

Cameron Holcomb of Sunbury

Cameron Prior of Westerville

Matthew MacKlenar of Westerville

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Peter C. Westfall of Westerville named to Dean’s List at Clemson University

CLEMSON, SC (02/16/2018)— Peter C. Westfall of Westerville has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2017 semester.

Westfall is majoring in Pre-Business.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Sarah Ramsey Named to 2017 Fall Semester Dean’s List at DePauw University

GREENCASTLE, IN (02/08/2018)— DePauw University congratulates Sarah Ramsey, from Westerville, OH on being named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List. Ramsey was among 766 students named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind. Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides highly personalized education in small classes, with 95% of its graduates employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation. DePauw is ranked 4th for study abroad, and 80% of students receive academic credit for off-campus study, including internships, independent projects and service work. The university is ranked in the top 20 for both graduate salaries and internship opportunities among private institutions, 8th for Fulbright Scholars, 8th for producing top business executives, 8th for graduate salaries, and 2nd for Teach For America employees. Our graduates have a 90% acceptance rate for medical school and an 80% acceptance rate for law school, both well above the national average.

News from the University of Findlay

UF Announces Fall 2017 Dean’s List

FINDLAY, OH (02/20/2018)— The dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Jonathan Allen of Westerville (43081)

Mackenzie Daugherty of Westerville (43081)

Rebekkah Friske of Westerville (43081)

Emma Graham of Sunbury (43074)

Justice Jenkins of Westerville (43081)

Abigail Jokerst of Westerville (43082)

Chloe Marburger of Westerville (43082)

Colin Robertson of Westerville (43082)

Valerie Silvestri of Westerville (43082)

UF Students Awarded Endowed Scholarships

FINDLAY (02/09/2018)— Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Local students include:

Jonathan Allen of Westerville (43081) was awarded: Ralph W. Gunnett Scholarship, David C. Wallach Mathematics Scholarship and Katharine Ballard Reed Memorial Scholarship

Jordyn Conley of Westerville (43082) was awarded: Kyla Wisne Memorial Choir Scholarship

Justice Jenkins of Westerville (43081) was awarded: Ann and L. Jack Ruscilli Scholarship

Abigail Jokerst of Westerville (43082) was awarded: Shafer-Van Dorn-McGranahan Scholarship

Henry Kunze of Westerville (43081) was awarded: Emerson D. and Laura E. Pelton Scholarship and the Margaret and Paul Palmer Scholarship

Kelsey Lewis Participates in UF’s Annual Physical Therapy Research Forum

FINDLAY (03/14/2018)— Kelsey Lewis, of Westerville, 43082, participated in the University of Findlay’s Physical Therapy Research Forum on March 1. Students participated in poster and platform presentations. The research forum promotes clinical research among students, faculty and community to foster and support evidence-based practice.

Lewis presented “The Long-Term Effects of LSVT Big on Muscle Activation in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease.”

Rachel Renz Performs in UF Bands Pops Concert

FINDLAY (02/13/2018)— Rachel Renz, of Galena, 43021, recently performed in the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble’s pops concert, “East Meets West.” Mixing popular music from the United States and Japan, the annual winter concert was directed by Jack Taylor, University professor of music.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and innovative thinkers through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and four doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.

Abigail Durheim of Sunbury named to fall Deans’ List/honor roll at Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE (02/06/2018)— Abigail Durheim of Sunbury has been named to the Deans’ List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2017-18 academic year.

Durheim, a freshman agricultural and environmental sciences communication major, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

More than 5,100 students at Nebraska have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 or more graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Steven S. Waller.

College of Architecture, top 10 percent of the students in the college; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.

College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Joseph Francisco.

College of Business Administration, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.

College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Interim Dean Beth Doll.

College of Engineering, 3.5; Interim Dean Lance C. Perez.

College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Interim Dean Amy Struthers.

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O’Connor.

Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.

For the full Deans’ List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students, visit https://go.unl.edu/nr42.

Gabrielle Robinson of Westerville makes the Dean’s List at RIT

ROCHESTER, NY (02/27/2018)— Gabrielle Robinson of Westerville (43082), who is in the ASL-English interpretation program, made the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo. For news, photos and videos, go to www.rit.edu/news.

Eleanor Sarle of Galena Named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List

CANTON, NY (02/26/2018)— Eleanor C. Sarle of Galena has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2017 semester.

Sarle is a member of the Class of 2021. Sarle attended Saint Francis de Sales High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

About St. Lawrence University:

Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York. The educational opportunities at St. Lawrence inspire students and prepare them to be critical and creative thinkers, to find a compass for their lives and careers, and to pursue knowledge and understanding for the benefit of themselves, humanity and the planet. Through its focus on active engagement with ideas in and beyond the classroom, a St. Lawrence education leads students to make connections that transform lives and communities, from the local to the global. Visit www.stlawu.edu.

Evan Feltz named to Provost List at Saint Francis University

LORETTO, PA (02/15/2018)— Evan Feltz, a Marketing major from Westerville, OH 43081 , was named to the Provost List. Feltz was among the more than 750 students named to the Saint Francis University Honors List for the Fall 2017 semester.

To be named to the Provost’s or Dean’s Honors Lists students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of at least 3.8 (Provost’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) for the given semester.

Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.

News from Wheaton College (Ill.)

Joseph Saperstein Performs in Symphony Orchestra Concert

WHEATON, IL (03/07/2018)— Wheaton College student Joseph Saperstein of Westerville performed in “North, South, East, and West,” the spring 2018 Symphony Orchestra concert. The concert included music from Norway, South America, China, France and the United States.

Saperstein played cello.

The Wheaton College Conservatory of Music provides students with comprehensive instruction that cultivates creativity, proficiency, and achievement in a Christ-centered environment. For more information, please visit wheaton.edu/conservatory.

Students Named to Fall 2017 Dean’s List

WHEATON, IL (02/19/2018)— Dean’s List honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale. The following students from your coverage area were named to the Dean’s List:

Donovan Gleeson of Westerville (43081)

Molly McIntosh of Westerville (43081)

Joseph Saperstein of Westerville (43081)

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

Rebecca Engle graduates from UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, WI (02/21/2018)— Rebecca Engle from Westerville, OH, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 16, 2017.

Engle graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration.

Winter commencement was held in Kachel Fieldhouse where 861 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees from the colleges of Arts and Communication, Business and Economics, Education and Professional Studies, and Letters and Sciences, and the School of Graduate Studies.

The graduating class included five international students, 44 military veterans and 144 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 69 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.

