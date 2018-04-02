Book Signing in Galena

Local author Theresa Louise in Galena

The Adventures of Shelley Sandorsun — the funniest faces in the beachiest of places! A wonderful children’s story by local author, Theresa Louise (Dronsfield) will be released. The book signing is noon-2 p.m. at the Galena Coffee Vault, 9 Columbus Street, Galena. For more information, visit https://www.sunnylemonpublications.com/product-page/the-adventures-of-shelly-sandorsun

Weather Spotter Course

The Delaware County Emergency Management hosts the 2018 Weather Spotter Course Thursday, March 29 from 7-9 p.m. at 7991 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center 43035.

Classes are free and open to the public, seating is limited to the first 80 people. Each class lasts about 1.5 to 2 hours and is led by a National Weather Service meteorologist who will discuss techniques and safety for severe weather spotting. Once you attend a class, you are an officially trained spotter and can report severe weather to the National Weather Service office.

Point of contact: Delaware County EMA: 740-833-2180. Class location: Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities, East Wing Community Room 165. Use building entrance in the back marked EAST.

OWU student recital

Ohio Wesleyan student recital featuring senior Rachel Ballitch, piano, at 3:15 p.m. March 29 in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

OWU dance troupe

Ohio Wesleyan’s student-run dance troupe performs its annual showcase, “Terpsicorps 2018,” 7 p.m. March 30 in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Tickets are $5 or two canned goods for general admission. Proceeds benefit the Delaware Food Pantry. For more information, email kamccalm@owu.edu. Learn more about OWU’s dance program at www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

Free French Film Festival

Ohio Wesleyan University will host its fourth annual Tournées French Film Festival between March 2 and March 30. The free series seeks to better acquaint movie-goers with the diversity of French culture and film-making creativity. All screenings will begin at 6 p.m. in OWU’s Bishop Café, located on the lower level of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. The films will include English subtitles and will be presented with introductions and post-viewing discussions led by Ohio Wesleyan faculty and students, including members of Allons-y!, the OWU French Club.

March 30, “Beauty and the Beast” — When the beautiful Belle volunteers to take her ruined father’s place as the prisoner of a mysterious Beast who lives in a castle on the other side of the forest, an unexpected romance blossoms between the reclusive monster and the innocent maiden. A defining influence on filmmakers as different as Ingmar Bergman and François Truffaut, this adaptation of the classic fairy tale by iconoclastic novelist, playwright, artist, and filmmaker Jean Cocteau is that rare film. (NR, 1946)

Range of Vision at Ross

“Range of Vision,” featuring Ohio Wesleyan’s fine arts faculty exhibiting works in clay, metal, painting and drawing, fabric, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and graphic design, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Participating faculty are Kristina Bogdanov, David Bugay, Cynthia Cetlin, Frank Hobbs, James Krehbiel, Jeffrey Nilan, and Jonathan Quick. Learn more about them at www.owu.edu/finearts. Now-March 30. During the academic year, the museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Spring Bird Walk

See what’s going on in the avian world during these bird walks with park district staff during a Spring Bird Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 31. All skill levels are welcome and loaner binoculars will be available. Free, ages 7+. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Kite Flying Egg Hunt

The City of Delaware Easter Egg Hunt & Kite Flying Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 31 in Delaware Veterans Park.

The Annual City of Delaware Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, March 31st, at 11 a.m. sharp at Veterans Park (by the YMCA). 10,000 eggs will be spread out among 5 ages groups (ages 1-9). Bring your basket. After the event the Easter Bunny will be available for (free) photos inside the YMCA thanks to Journey Community Church. Look for special eggs with prizes courtesy of Kona Ice!

Family Kite Flying time right after the hunt on the fields and Food Trucks including Kona Ice will be available. Bring your own kite. Event is Rain or Shine. Do not come late. By 11:05 AM all the eggs will be gone.

A big Thank You to Southeast Inc. for volunteering to stuff the eggs and to the YMCA Teen Leaders Club for spreading the eggs. Thanks to our Sponsors: Foot & Ankle Wellness Center, Kona Ice of Delaware/Marysville, Amanda Mowry, Modern Woodmen of America. Dental Essence, A Team Transmissions, Forman Insurance Agency, INC. Domtar, Wendy’s, Byers Toyota, Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC, Delaware County Foundation.

Easter Egg Hunt

Spring is almost here! Bring your baskets and get ready for fun at the Village’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m., March 31, in Ruffner Park at 152 Harrison St., Galena. Young ones can hunt for Easter eggs and may win prizes including an Easter basket full of goodies.

Older kids can join in a scavenger hunt to win prizes, too.

Ashley Easter Egg Hunt

The Village of Ashley will hold it’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, in Newman Park by the community pool. Youth up to age 8 are welcome to participate in the hunt, and a visit by the Easter Bunny is expected.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Easter egg hunt scheduled

The Delaware Harley Riders Central Ohio Motorcycle Club will hold a free Easter egg hunt for kids at 1 p.m. on March 31 at 1000 Alpha Drive, Delaware.

If raining, the hunt will be cancelled.

Lincoln Reagan Dinner

The 2018 Delaware GOP Lincoln Reagan Dinner takes place on Tuesday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. in Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center, 100 Green Meadows Drive South, Lewis Center

Please Join the Delaware County Republican Party for our 2018 Lincoln Reagan Dinner With Keynote Speaker The Honorable Karl Rove Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush And Special Guest Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost Candidate for Ohio Attorney General.

The schedule is: 5:30 p.m. Photo Opportunity; 6 p.m. VIP Reception; 7 p.m. Dinner.

Gold Sponsor – $2,500: One table of 8 for the Dinner Program; 8 tickets to the VIP Reception; with Photo Opportunity; Recognition in Program.

Silver Sponsor – $1,500: One table of 8 for the Dinner Program; 4 tickets to the VIP Reception; With Photo Opportunity; Recognition in the Program.

Bronze Sponsor – $1,000; One table of 8 for the Dinner Program; 2 tickets to the VIP Reception; With Photo Opportunity; Recognition in the Program.

Dinner Tickets – $100 per person. VIP Reception and Dinner – $250 per person; Includes one ticket to the Dinner and VIP Reception with Photo Opportunity.

Please RSVP To Melissa McNulty at 614-551-2925 or by email at melissa.mcnulty1@gmail.com. We expect a sellout crowd so make your reservation soon! Download the event flyer here: http://delawaregop.org/…/2018-DCRP_LDD

Fly a Kite

Come Fly with Me — Learn how kites and other objects are able to fly at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 8. Visitors will use recycled materials to build their own kite. Free, all ages. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Registration is required by April 1. To register visit preservationparks.com, click on the selected program, and follow the RSVP instructions.

Easter Sunday Gathering

Hosted by River Church in a Barn, Sunday, April 1 at 10 AM – 11:30 PM, 2419 US Highway 42 N, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Easter Sunday Celebration Gathering at The River, Starts at 10 am — Come Early for Free Choffey’s Coffee! Great fun for kids! Free Family Picture, 5000 Easter Egg Hunt, Powerful Message by Pastor Bob, Amazing Music, RiverBarn.org

PERI Chapter to Meet April 2nd

Public Employee Retirees Inc.’s Delaware county chapter #36 will meet at 1:30 PM, Monday, April 2nd, at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Rd., Delaware.

The speaker will be Sally Henarling from the Area Agency on Aging in Columbus.

She will be speaking on “Oh My Aching – Map to Maneuver the Aches and Pains of Aging”. For more information, call Bill Friend at 740-369-2802.

14th Amendment talk at OWU

Barbara Terzian, J.D., Ph.D., Ohio Wesleyan University professor of history, presents “Notable and Notorious: Ohio and the 14th Amendment,” 7 p.m. April 3 in Benes Room B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Did you know the Bill of Rights didn’t apply to the States? It took the 14th Amendment to protect free speech, religion, fair trials, and equal employment opportunities. To celebrate the amendment’s 150th birthday, Terzian, a civil rights attorney and historian, will explain its origins, its profound impact on our 21st century lives, and Ohio’s distinctive relationship to it – both notable and notorious. Her presentation is OWU’s 2018 Joseph and Edith Vogel Lecture sponsored by the Department of History. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/history.

Annual Tree and Shrub Sale

If you are thinking about spring and trees, check out the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District’s annual tree and shrub sale. The District offers bare root seedling trees and shrubs for sale, meaning they come without soil making them easy to carry and plant. These are state and federally inspected, sold on a first come, first serve basis.

This year’s choices include five varieties of conifers available in packages of ten seedlings: Canaan fir, eastern white pine, Norway spruce, Colorado blue spruce, and American arborvitae.

Hardwoods come in packets of five seedlings and this year’s selection includes pawpaw, eastern redbud, shagbark hickory, American hazelnut, swamp white oak, white flowering dogwood, sycamore, sugar maple, black locust, persimmon, sweet gum, and black gum. For detailed information about each species, packet prices, and an order form, visit our website at www.delawareswcd.org or call 740-368-1921.

Packets will be available for pick up at the District office April 3 through 6, 2018.

You can find lots more about what is going on in the world of conservation by visiting our website at www.delawareswcd.org or by stopping by our office at 557 A Sunbury Road in Delaware.

“The Salesman” at Strand

The Community Film Series returns to the Strand Theatre this year for seven weeks in March and April. The annual series is a collaboration between the historic movie theater, 28 E. Winter St., Delaware, and the Ohio Wesleyan University Department of English and Film Studies Program.

All films will be screened at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are $7 for general admission, $6 for students, military personnel, and Ohio Wesleyan employees, and $5 for senior citizens. (For this series, anyone with a valid OWU ID may pay $7 and receive a small drink and small popcorn with admission.)

April 3-4 – “The Salesman” (Iran, Farhadi, 2016): A husband and wife acting in a production of “Death of a Salesman” see their lives turned upside down when the wife is raped in their new apartment. A riveting, morally complex Oscar-winner for Best Foreign Film. (Farsi with English subtitles, rated PG-13, 2 hours, 4 minutes)

Health Policy talk at OWU

Ohio Wesleyan alumnus David C. Colby, Class of 1967, retired vice president of policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and noted health services and policy researcher, discusses “Health Policy: Addressing the Challenges We Face,” 4:10 p.m. April 4 in Benes Rooms A and B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Most recently, Colby, Ph.D., co-edited “Medicare and Medicaid at 50: America’s Entitlement Programs in the Age of Affordable Care.” His presentation is part of the Benjamin F. Marsh Lecture Series on Public Affairs sponsored by OWU’s Department of Politics and Government and its Arneson Institute for Practical Politics and Public Affairs. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/politics.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/web1_easter-egg-huny-300×238-copy.jpg