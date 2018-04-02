An Eggs-cellent Hunt in Sunbury

Kiddos were bundled up to hunt for Easter Eggs in Sunbury’s J.R. Smith Park at noon on Saturday, March 24. The local Eagles post had put thousands of eggs out (and a few surprises), separating the children by age groups. Five minutes later, the eggs were all gone, but some lucky kids also won bikes. Easter Sunday is April 1 — no fooling — and we hope our subscribers have a Happy one.

