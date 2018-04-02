Retail and Restaurant Roundup

Retail
- Local businesses were impacted by the recent police shooting. On Facebook, this was posted: “Annehurst Veterinary Hospital and Big Walnut Animal Care Center would like to send out our deepest heartfelt sympathy and prayers to the families, friends at the Westerville Police Department. We have had the honor to be able to care for Officer Eric Joerings K9 partner “Sam.” Both Officer Joering and Officer Morelli will be sadly missed by all.”
- Big Walnut Schools says Sambuca’s Green House is now hiring for Spring and Summer Work. Interested applicants should pick up an application at Sambuca’s Greenhouse, 577 Walnut Street, Galena, 43021.
- Columbus Navigator had an interesting article called “8 Wonderful Independent Book Stores In Columbus” https://www.columbusnavigator.com/independent-book-stores-columbus/ by Chelsea Wiley. Those 8 are: The Book Loft (German Village); Cover to Cover (Clintonville); Village Book Shop (Linworth); Fundamentals (Delaware); Gramercy Books (Bexley); Read It Again Books (Grove City); Karen Wickliff Books (North High Street); Two Dollar Radio (Parsons Avenue). Check them out.
- Fresh Thyme grocers have a neat program — buy a Giving Bag at a store, and $1 will go to an area non-profit. If you can’t choose, the store chooses a new non-profit monthly. For more information, visit freshthyme.bags4mycause.com
- The Home Depot said it was hiring 600 employees in Columbus this spring, and 80,000 nationwide. The company said it takes 15 minutes to apply at careers.homedepot.com (and you have to apply online).
- IT’SUGAR, which calls itself “the largest specialty candy retailer in the world,” recently opened at 160 Easton Town Center. The store offers unique products, such as 5 LB gummy bears, The World’s Largest Box of Nerds, XXL Hershey’s Vending Box, and a line of Saturday Night Live Candy. For more information, please visit www.itsugar.com.
- The Mount Vernon News reports the JCPenney store in Knox Village Square will close by mid-May. The store is currently liquidating.
- Modular Assembly Innovations LLC, an automotive supplier, will invest more $1.2 million in East Liberty, Union County, also known as the 33 Smart Corridor. Economic development organization Columbus 2020 said in a press release MAI will “increase its capacity for strut manufacturing and bumper assembly, creating 40 new jobs. Hiring for production staff will begin in Q1 2018. MAI’s investment will go toward new equipment and workforce training with plans to increase its total employee count to more than 200 by end of 2020.”
- Nationwide was ranked #11 in the 2018 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study by J.D. Power. The study found “overall customer satisfaction among homeowners filing P&C (property and casualty) claims is at an all-time high, despite record property losses due to hurricanes, fires, and earthquakes, due to effective management of expectations for the time it takes to settle a claim. This puts P&C satisfaction scores within the range of auto insurance satisfaction scores, which have usually trended higher. BUT areas that have been hit harder by weather events, like Texas and Florida, show declining satisfaction in the immediate aftermath of these events.”
- Earlier this month, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit against Monsanto for damage caused by toxic chemicals. “The lawsuit seeks compensation and damages for Ohio, including funding for a statewide plan to investigate and remove PCBs from the state’s natural resources,” the AG’s office said in a press release. “PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are chemical compounds that Monsanto manufactured and sold from 1929 to 1977 for use in a variety of applications, such as paints, inks, caulks, sealants, lubricants, electrical equipment, and carbonless copy paper, including use by manufacturing operations in Ohio. Rather than breaking down over time, PCBs tend to build up in living things and contaminate the food chain. Currently, dozens of rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, and other bodies of water in Ohio are contaminated with PCBs. Contamination also has been found in fish, soil, plants, and air. In humans, PCBs are associated with cancer, skin and eye disorders, reduced birth weight, liver damage, and other adverse health effects. Humans can be exposed to PCBs by eating contaminated fish, breathing contaminated air, or swimming in contaminated water, for example.”
- Rabid Customs is now open at 6720 Bowen Road, Canal Winchester. Its Facebook page said, “From mild to WILD, we do it all! We are Central Ohio’s newest custom speed shop. Dyno testing, classic vehicle restoration and maintenance, performance modifications, wheels, tires, accessories, and more.” To see their latest builds, visit https://www.rabidcustoms.com/
- The Renaissance Westerville-Polaris Hotel will open April 26 at 409 Altair Parkway, Westerville. The eight-story Marriott property has 222 rooms and event space for 750 people. They held a job fair earlier this year at the Everal Barn in Westerville.
- Secretary of State Jon Husted recently announced a Uniform Commercial Code Watchlist to curb fraudulent business filings. Husted’s office said in a statement, “the new service is expected to curb instances when fraudulent UCC filings are submitted by disgruntled customers or individuals. These types of filings can negatively impact a person’s credit history, personal finances and often require a substantial amount of time and resources to resolve in court. Fraudulent filings can also mischaracterize good-standing companies, putting their assets at risk and pulling their focus and energy away from growing their business.” The UCC Filing Portal can be accessed by visiting Ohio Business Central.
- Claims administration company Sedgwick is growing in Central Ohio, adding more than 100 new jobs in the first quarter of this year. “Sedgwick is expanding at its Hilliard, Ohio location to accommodate the rapid growth of its client base,” said a Columbus 2020 press release announcing the expansion. “The company currently has 300 colleagues in Hilliard and another 450 in nearby Dublin.”
- Were you a Toys R Us kid? No doubt you’ve heard about the store closings. The New Jersey-based chain, which was operating under bankruptcy, was hit hard by the online shopping trend. Many people have said they do price comparisons online.
- Thirty Ohio Walmart stores recently received Committed to Opportunity Awards from Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities “for their leadership in integrating individuals with disabilities into Ohio’s workforce,” the OOD said in a press release. The stores included the one at 8569 Columbus Pike in Lewis Center. OOD is the state agency responsible for assisting individuals with disabilities to gain meaningful employment, to live independently or receive disability benefits through the Social Security Administration. Visit www.ood.ohio.gov
- Custom home builder Wayne Homes announced the construction of the company’s newest model, the Cedar Hill Homestead, at their Delaware Model Center in Sunbury. You’ve probably seen it being built as you drive along routes 36/37 (Sunbury Road). Wayne had a “Muddy Boots” event last month where people could view the home in construction. The tree-bedroom, two-story home is 2,100 square feet. “Arrangements for the model’s grand opening are being made and will be announced later this spring,” the company said in a press release.
Restaurants
- According to Columbus Business First, the Grandview Heights-based Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc. is being acquired for $100 million by GP Investments Ltd., a Swiss private equity firm. The company’s headquarters will stay put, and continue to run independently. Bravo Brio has 110 restaurants in 32 states, including Bon Vie Bistro at Easton Town Center.
- The Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce touted Crafted Drafts last month. Its Facebook post said, “What a selection of beers! Get your growler filled, browse the shelves with distinctive beers, and purchase some of the different bottles at 4485 Cemetery Road (in front of Aldi’s).”
- Kudos to the Harry Buffalo, 6150 South Sunbury Road, Westerville. On Feb. 26, they donated a quarter of their dine-in revenue to the Westerville Police Department. Harry Buffalo’s Facebook page said, “In light of the recent tragedy, we want to use our position in the fabric of everyday life to give back to those that give so much. … We recognize the service and sacrifice these men and women have given.”
- Kai’s Crab Boil is open at 839 Bethel Road, Columbus (near Dublin). The restaurant’s website said you can select shellfish, add-ons, flavor to boil the seafood in and the amount of heat you want. Visit http://www.kaiscrabboil.com/
- Kuya Ian’s Bistro is open at 6863 Flags Center Drive, Columbus (near Westerville). The restaurant’s website said it carries authentic Filipino ready-made street food known as turo turo (point at) and specialties such as Lechon Kawali (fried pork belly). Visit https://www.kuyaiansbistro.com/
- Only in Ohio recently posted about the Ringside Cafe, 19 North Pearl Street, Columbus. Sonya Afanasyeva writes, “The Ringside Cafe is the oldest restaurant that has been operating under the same name in Columbus. This boxing-themes burger joint located right in the center of downtown offers a fun, cozy, and delicious nook to hide from the hustle and bustle of the city and have a truly mind-blowing dinner.” Ringside opened in 1837 and had some renovation in 2008. Only in Your State also praised The Scioto Ribber steakhouse in Portsmouth, recommending pairing it with a Portsmouth Brewing Co. craft beer and creamy coleslaw.
Crazy kinds of candy are available at the Easton IT’SUGAR.
