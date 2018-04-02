Allied Universal Seeks Professional Security Officers at Career Fair in Columbus

Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America, will host a career fair on Tues., April 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rhodes Tower, Department of Administrative Services at 30 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio.

Allied Universal is seeking armed and unarmed full-time, part-time, supervisory and entry level security professionals to join its team. Qualified candidates must meet the following minimum requirements:

* High school diploma or equivalency

* Be at least 18 years old (21 years old for positions that require driving, with valid license)

* Successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug/alcohol test

* Display exceptional customer service and communication skills

Company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and bonus plans, holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

View more details at: http://bit.ly/2FKkaff.

Learn more about Allied Universal career opportunities at www.aus.com/careers, on Twitter at @AU_Careers and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AlliedUniversal.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America with over 150,000 employees, provides unparalleled security services and solutions. With headquarters in Santa Ana, Calif., and Conshohocken, Pa., Allied Universal combines people and technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business. An unrelenting focus on clients’ success creates partnerships rooted in quality and value, and is supported by experience gained from being in business for over 60 years. Through our people and leading services, systems and solutions…Allied Universal is there for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

