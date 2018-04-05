Sunbury-area Community Calendar

Community Open Table

Community Open Table, a ministry of Sunbury United Methodist Church, is serving a free home-cooked meal on Friday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. at 100 West Cherry Street, Sunbury.

The menu for April 6 is ham, sweet potatoes, cheesy vegetable casserole, bread and butter, and peach crisp. Seniors, singles, families with kids — all are welcome!! Call the church office for more information: 740-965-3813.

New Bingo-Inspired Game

Main Street Delaware’s April 6 First Friday celebration will feature a Bingo-inspired “Spring-o” game with those who complete cards earning entry into raffle drawings for prizes.

If you’d like to play Spring-o, stop by the Main Street Delaware office, 20 E. Winter St., on First Friday and pick up your free game card. Then stop by your favorite businesses, where each store you visit will stamp your Spring-o card.

“Get five stamps in a row in any direction, and you’ll be entered into a raffle for some great prizes,” says Susie Bibler, Main Street Delaware’s executive director.

Prizes will include event tickets, deals from your favorite downtown stores, prime seating, and more. As always, many stores and restaurants will stay open late for this monthly First Friday event, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more about this and all Main Street Delaware activities and opportunities at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Asbury Organ Series

Asbury’s “First Thursday” noontime recital series will continue from 12:15-12:45 p.m. April 5 with Sally Casto, director of music and organist at Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 West Lincoln Avenue, Delaware.

There will be coffee and tea available, and guests may bring their lunch.

Martinique’s unique history

Jacqueline Couti, Ph.D., associate professor of French and Francophone Studies at the University of Kentucky, discusses her research on 19-year-old Lumina Sophie dite Surprise, a seamstress who took part in the short-lived insurrection in southern Martinique in 1870. Today, the young woman represents freedom and women’s rights on the Caribbean island. Couti will speak 4 p.m. April 6 in Room 201 of Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The event, presented in English, is sponsored by OWU’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/mfl.

Observatory programs continue

Friday evening programs at 8 p.m. April 6, 13, 20, and 27 in Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for children and senior citizens. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

Sheep Shearing

Preservation Parks presents Sheep Shearing on Saturday, April 7, at 10 a.m. Come see the Gallant Farm flock lose their winter fleece, participate in hand spinning, knitting, weaving, and dying wool. Free, all ages. Gallant Farm 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware. Visit www.preservationparks.com.

Opening day for Trails

While trails are used throughout each season, the National Rails to Trails Conservancy annually celebrates a national “Opening Day for Trails”. Opening Day will be held April 7, 2018; inviting walkers, runners, cyclists, and outdoors enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate spring by exploring trails in their community.

Locally, residents enjoy over 18.5 miles of trails. The most well-known of these is the four mile section of the Genoa Trail that parallels the western edge of State Route 3. The trail is an important connection in the Ohio to Erie Trail, an established route made up of off-road trails linking the Ohio River in Cincinnati to Lake Erie in Cleveland by way of Genoa Township.

To plan a trail outing for the Opening Day for Trails or any other day of the year, visit GenoaTwp.com/Trails to view a map of nearby routes. While enjoying the Genoa Trail or one of many other neighborhood connections, snap a picture and tag it with #RTCOpeningDay on social media for a chance to be featured on the website railstotrails.org/openingday

‘Daily Show’ comedian at OWU

Ohio Wesleyan’s 2018 Bishop Bash features comedian Hasan Minhaj, senior correspondent for “The Daily Show” and host of the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He will perform at 7 p.m. April 7 in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Minhaj will be leaving “The Daily Show” this summer to launch his own Netflix show, becoming the first Indian-American to host a weekly comedy show. In addition to “The Daily Show,” Minhaj also has appeared on Netflix’s “Arrested Development,” HBO’s “Getting On,” and Comedy Central’s “@midnight.” His first stand-up comedy special, “Homecoming King,” debuted on Netflix last year. This event may contain mature content. Learn more about Minhaj at https://hasanminhaj.com. General admission tickets are $5 and are available online from Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/bishop-bash-2018-with-hasan-minhaj-tickets-43833571392. Tickets are free for Ohio Wesleyan students and employees with a valid university ID. This event is sponsored by OWU’s Campus Programming Board and President’s Club. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

Sunday Spring Sing

Otterbein University’s Spring Sing, a celebration of entertaining vocal styles, will take place at 7 p.m on Sunday, April 8, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. Tickets can be purchased at the door; they are $5 for adults and students are free with ID.

Numerous vocal soloists and small groups will perform, as well as the pop a cappella ensemble Opus One, directed by Dr. Gayle Walker. The concert includes a wide range of vocal styles, including arrangements of top 10 hits by Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and Jason Mraz; songs from the shows Les Miserable and Beauty and the Beast; jazz standards by Cy Coleman and Duke Ellington; and an original pop song by student Geoff Gear, Otterbein class of 2019. Opus One will perform, as well as Otterbein students singing solo repertoire. Music Department faculty Gayle Walker and Robert Bux are directing the show.

Spring Concert April 10

Ohio Wesleyan’s Chamber Orchestra performs its spring concert, conducted by faculty member Lucy Ginther, at 8 p.m. April 10 in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The concert features works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (“Scheherazade”). Also included are works by faculty member Jennifer Jolley and student Colin Pietron, who will conduct his own senior project. Admission is free. Learn more about Ginther, Jolley, and the OWU Department of Music at www.owu.edu/music.

Morality in Business

G. Scott McComb, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Heartland Bank, discusses “Morality in Business,” at 8 p.m. April 10 in Benes Room B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. McComb joined the Gahanna, Ohio-based bank in 1999, and launched its first internet bank. Today, the company has more than $683 million in assets and 12 branches in the metropolitan Columbus area. Before joining the banking industry, McComb was an entrepreneur, launching several successful businesses, including a security system and installation company. He later sold the security business to a national firm and became one of its vice presidents. McComb’s presentation represents OWU’s 2018 Heisler Business Ethics Lecture. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/woltemade.

“Maximo Oliveros” at Strand

The Community Film Series returns to the Strand Theatre this year for seven weeks in March and April. The annual series is a collaboration between the historic movie theater, 28 E. Winter St., Delaware, and the Ohio Wesleyan University Department of English and Film Studies Program.

All films will be screened at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are $7 for general admission, $6 for students, military personnel, and Ohio Wesleyan employees, and $5 for senior citizens. (For this series, anyone with a valid OWU ID may pay $7 and receive a small drink and small popcorn with admission.)

April 10-11 – “The Blossoming of Maximo Oliveros” (Philippines, Solito, 2006): A transgender teen tries to take his mother’s place in his small family of criminals, but experiences emotional upheaval when he becomes infatuated with the incorruptible new young neighborhood cop. (Filipino and Tagalog with English subtitles, not rated, 1 hour, 27 minutes)

Mother-Daughter Rock Climbing

Wed Apr 11 at Delaware Community Center YMCA

Compiled by Gary Budzak

Send information on your upcoming event to Gary Budzak, gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com.

