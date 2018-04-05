Freemasonry topic of free talk

Rick Helwig, Past Master of Sparrow Lodge #400 Free and Accepted Masons, will be giving a presentation at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, in the Myers Inn Meeting room to the Big Walnut Area Historical Society on The History of Freemasonry in the Big Walnut Area.

Sparrow Lodge has met and contributed to life in the Village of Sunbury for 150 years, and before that Charity Lodge met and contributed to life throughout the Big Walnut Area. Just as Masonry is considered a “society of secrets” that hides in plain sight, the same can be said for Freemasonry’s impact in the Big Walnut Area.

Consider what the Sunbury Square would look like without the three-story Town Hall. That would be the case if not for Freemasons. Or where would people in Galena go for mail if it had not been for the Freemasons that built the building that houses it. The story behind and other contributions made by Sunbury Freemasons to our community and indeed the entire state will be discussed in this program that will promise to revel some of the secrets of this society.

Helwig was raised in Defiance, OH and graduated from The Defiance College in 1985 with a BS in Secondary Math Education. In 1987, Rick moved to his maternal family farm in Eastern Delaware Co. and with this parents opened a multifaceted business in Sunbury. Rick has been a licensed auctioneer for 35 years and is the Director of the Center for Ghost Town Research in Ohio. Currently, Rick works full time for the Delaware County Board of Elections as a Manager.

Rick is also very active in the Masonic community including being a Past Master Sparrow Lodge #400 F & A.M. a charter member and Past Master of Pioneer Lodge #1861 F & A.M., Past High Priest of Delaware Chapter #64 R.A.M, Past Illustrious Master of Sidney Moore Council #84 and a member of Marion Commandery. He currently serves Sparrow Lodge as its Treasurer, Lodge Education Officer, and Lodge Historian and is the secretary for both Delaware Chapter and Sidney Moore Council.

Rick’s talk is open to the public as well as historical society members. Admission is free. Myers Inn Museum is across from the south west corner of Sunbury Village Square, It is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. To learn more about the museum, visit the website at http://BigWalnutHistory.org.

