Motorcycle Ohio wants to honor riders that have worn proper gear.

Have You Been Saved By the Helmet?

The purpose of the “Saved by the Helmet” Club is to increase public awareness about the life-saving value of motorcycle helmets by publicly recognizing individuals who survive serious traffic crashes while wearing a helmet.

MEMBERSHIP

Persons involved in a crash not longer than one year prior can be considered.

The crashes must be verifiable through state records.

Candidates for membership can be proposed either by yourself or by someone with knowledge of the crash.

We discourage consideration of persons cited for serious offenses like driving under the influence or those who survived when another individual was killed.

The most important point is that regardless of the circumstances surrounding the crash, a person is more likely to survive a crash while wearing a helmet.

