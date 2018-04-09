Peters to speak in Dublin

Columbus 2020 to Host Special Investor Update; Renowned Author and Inventor of the “Management Guru Industry” to Keynote

WHAT: Columbus 2020 will host a special Columbus 2020 Investor Update at The Exchange at Bridge Park on April 12, with special guest speaker Tom Peters, management guru and co-author of “In Search of Excellence,” often tagged as the best business book ever.

Peters will provide insights from his new book, “The Excellence Dividend: Meeting the Tech Tide That Wows and Jobs that Last,” and discuss how they can be applied in the Columbus Region.

WHO: Tom Peters is a renowned author and leader of the “management guru industry.” He is known for co-authoring “In Search of Excellence,” frequently dubbed one of the best business books. His new book, “The Excellence Dividend: Meeting the Tech Tide That Wows and Jobs that Last,” launched on April 3.

“In Search of Excellence” was honored by NPR as one of the “Top Three Business Books of the Century.” It was named the “greatest business book of all time” in a poll by Britain’s Bloomsbury Publishing and was the most widely held library book in the United States from 1989-2006. Peters followed this book with more than a dozen additional international bestsellers.

Peters has been honored by dozens of associations in content areas such as management, leadership, quality, human resources, customer service, innovation, marketing and design.

WHEN: Thursday, April 12; 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Exchange at Bridge Park, 6520 Riverside Dr., Dublin, OH 43017

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/tile-excellence.png

Staff Report

To register, visit: http://columbusregion.com/news-events/events/columbus-2020-investor-update-april-2018/

