Ohioans Preparing for Retirement Urged to Evaluate Insurance

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment is urging Ohioans preparing for retirement to evaluate their insurance needs and the associated costs as part of National Retirement Planning Week, April 9-13.

“For the many Ohioans transitioning into retirement, a thorough insurance evaluation is a big part of retirement preparedness,” Froment said. “I encourage Ohioans who have not reexamined their insurance – from health to life to auto to home – to think about it under the retirement lens.”

Froment said a coverage review should include:

Careful evaluation of health insurance when deciding to retire early and shopping for Medicare, including drug coverage and supplemental insurance.

Adjusting home and auto costs by putting insurance in line with a possible different lifestyle.

Considering adjustments to life insurance levels and determining if an annuity is a good fit.

Planning for potential long-term care and how to pay for it.

More insurance information is available on the Ohio Department of Insurance website at www.insurance.ohio.gov. Ohioans can call the department at 1-800-686-1526 with insurance questions and 1-800-686-1578 if they are Medicare specific.

Statewide “Welcome to Medicare” Events Kick Off April 3, 2018

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment is encouraging all soon-to-be Medicare eligible Ohioans to attend free “Welcome to Medicare” events sponsored by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance. These statewide events will provide answers to health insurance coverage questions to more than 100,000 Ohioans expected to join Medicare this year.

“Selecting a health insurance plan is an important financial decision for Ohioans transitioning into Medicare,” said Froment. “We want Ohioans nearing eligibility to be informed and have confidence that they are choosing plans that meet their health care needs and budget.”

Department Medicare experts will cover topics such as Medicare Part A and B benefits, Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, financial assistance and key deadlines. The events run April 3 to June 21.

In 2017, the department helped more than 436,000 Ohioans with Medicare save $23.1 million by assisting people in comparing and selecting appropriate plans and informing individuals about potential financial assistance programs.

Additionally, OSHIIP will also host “Welcome to Medicare” public webinars viewable via the Department of Insurance website. To view a complete list of webinar dates and in-person events, visit www.insurance.ohio.gov.

People who have enrollment questions can also contact the department Monday-Friday from 7:30am-5:00pm at 1-800-686-1578 or call 1-800-MEDICARE.

Ohio Requiring Prescription Drug Transparency for Consumers

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment today issued a bulletin requiring heightened protections for Ohio consumers related to prescription drug prices. As consumers face rising health care costs, the bulletin provides Ohioans with better information that could help them save money on prescription drugs.

“Consumers have a right to better understand the cost of their prescription drugs and whether or not they can get those prescriptions filled at a lower cost,” Froment said. “We require insurers and pharmacy benefit managers to act in good faith and to follow Ohio law, but these explicit prohibitions will make expectations clear and will protect Ohio consumers.”

The bulletin requires insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to remove the “gag order” that prevents disclosing to consumers the most affordable prescription drug option available to them. Currently, some insurers and PBMs use contractual provisions to prevent pharmacists from discussing with consumers if other options are available to purchase their prescriptions at a lower cost. This bulletin would prohibit that practice.

In addition, the bulletin prohibits health insurers and PBMs from charging consumers more for their prescription drugs than what it would otherwise cost without insurance coverage. With the “gag order” removed, pharmacists would be free to discuss affordable options with consumers and consumers would be charged the lesser of their co-pay or the cost of the drug. For example, if a consumer has a $20 co-pay for a prescription that only costs $10 if purchased without insurance, the consumer must be charged the lesser amount.

“Needlessly charging Ohioans more for their prescriptions by keeping them in the dark is not defensible,” Froment added. “We are empowering consumers with more information and helping pharmacists provide their customers with more transparency and potentially cheaper options.”

Bulletin 2018-02 has been posted to the Ohio Department of Insurance’s website and will take effect immediately. Ohioans can contact the Department at 1-800-686-1526 or visit www.insurance.ohio.gov to ask questions about their prescription drug coverage and to file a complaint if they feel their claims have been unfairly denied.

