Sheetz to Hire More Than 2,500 Additional Employees Company Wide

Open Interviews to Take Place Wednesday, April 11 at All Sheetz Locations

ALTOONA, PA (April 5, 2018)—Today Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains for over 65 years, is proud to announce plans to hire more than 2,500 employees company-wide. Recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions starting on April 11th at all of its 568 locations.

The hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. During the open interviews, prospective employees can learn about Sheetz’s commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it.

“Our employees are so important to us,” said Stephanie Doliveira VP of Human Resources at Sheetz. “We are deeply committed to investing in our people, rewarding our employees and attracting the best talent for the job whether it’s in the distribution centers, food production facilities, corporate office or one of our store locations.”

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, bonuses, vacation time and more.

Sheetz currently operates 568 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.

About Sheetz Career Opportunities

Sheetz is always looking for great people to help deliver our mission and focus on our vision to put Sheetz as we know it today out of business. We’re proud to be recognized as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, and we’re committed to building a strong relationship with our employees and creating an environment that rewards and empowers. Our goal is to continually exceed our employees’ expectations in the same way we strive to exceed the expectations of our customers. Sheetz offers great benefits, pay, vacation and personal days, quarterly bonus potential and tuition reimbursement. Our employees agree that Sheetz offers not just a job, but a chance to get an education, receive professional training and give back to the communities in which they work.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, with more than $5.6 billion in revenue and more than 18,500 employees. The company operates 568 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides a menu of sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Top 12 Best Places to Work for Women and Top 35 Best Workplaces for Millennials, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/sheetz_logo.png