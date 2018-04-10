Local Travel News Briefs

Camp Kesem at The Ohio State University Announces Plans for Spring Benefit

Camp Kesem at The Ohio State University, a chapter part of a nationwide community driven by passionate college student leaders that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer, is pleased to announce plans for its spring fundraiser, Make the Magic. Make the Magic which will be held on Saturday, May 21st from 5 pm to 9 pm in the Ohio Union Archie Griffin Ballroom. Tickets for the event are $65 each, or $590 for a table of 10, and are available at http://donate.kesem.org/osumtm2018.

At this year’s Make the Magic, guests will enjoy both live and silent auctions, as well as an opportunityFunds raised during this annual fundraising night of dinner, philanthropy, and entertainment will help provide year-long peer support and send 175 children to camp. The event will include a dinner with children’s and vegetarian options, and a chance to hear two of our teen campers speak about how Kesem has impacted them and their families.

In the summer of 2017, over 7,200 children attended free summer camps during over 100 week-long sessions of Camp Kesem held at fun and exciting sites from coast-to-coast. Camp Kesem is organized locally in Columbus by dedicated students from the Ohio State University. In summer 2018, Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University will host 175 kids from July 22, 2018 through July 27, 2018 and July 30, 2018 through August 4, 2018 at Camp Kern in Oregonia Ohio.

Over 5 million children have been impacted by a parent’s cancer and Camp Kesem is the largest national organization dedicated to this unique population. This camp experience and Kesem’s year-round support has a lasting impact on children by providing them a peer-support network that understands their unique needs, builds confidence, and strengthens their communication skills.

Children attending Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University will participate in a host of fun activities including Messy Games and Color Wars. Nightly “Cabin Chats” allow campers to open up to their peers and counselors.

Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University is organized by dedicated students at the Ohio State University who work year long to plan and fundraise for an impactful week of camp. Student volunteers and counselors experience leadership development and undergo extensive training prior to camp. Camp Kesem is provided free of charge to all participating families and is therefore supported by private donations and community support.

ABOUT CAMP KESEM

Camp Kesem is a nationwide community, driven by passionate college student leaders, that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. Camp Kesem operates over 100 free summer camps in 40 states for children ages 6 to 18 who have been impacted by a parent’s cancer. This camping experience and Kesem’s year-long programs have a lasting impact on children by providing them a peer-support network that understands their unique needs, builds confidence and strengthens their communication skills. In 2017, Camp Kesem served over 7,200 children coast-to-coast, all funded by generous donations from individuals and corporate support. For more information on Camp Kesem, please visit www.kesem.org, Facebook.com/CampKesem, and @CampKesem on Twitter & Instagram.

ABOUT CAMP KESEM AT THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University was founded in 2011 and supports children in the central Ohio community by providing two week-long summer camp experiences and year-long peer support. Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University is operated by 120 student volunteers and serves 175 campers ages 6-18 per year. For more information about Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University please visit www.campkesem.org/ohio-state or Facebook.com/CampKesematOSU.

John Glenn Astronomy Park to officially open June 21

LOGAN, Ohio — Forty miles southeast of Columbus in the secluded and tranquil woods of the Hocking Hills State Park, a new park is opening that has everyone’s sights on the sky. Ohio’s Hocking Hills, known for its lack of light pollution and resulting clear night sky views, has long been a mecca for astronomy fanatics. Thus, on Thursday, June 21, members of the Friends of Hocking Hills State Park (FHHSP) will host a Grand Opening of the new John Glenn Astronomy Park (JGAP), named for one of America’s greatest heroes and an Ohio native.

Coinciding with summer solstice, the longest day of the year, the John Glenn Astronomy Park Grand Opening will kick off June 21 at 6:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and viewing the sunset through the summer solstice aperture in the park’s Solar Plaza. Just after sunset at approximately 9:06 p.m. ET, the JGAP team will turn its powerful telescopes toward the moon and Jupiter, which will be high in the southern sky that night. Project champion and amateur astronomer Brad Hoehne has been tapped as the Astronomy Park’s director and will be on site during opening events, as well as for future programs.

JGAP not only allows visitors to explore the night sky, but also offers daytime study, welcoming visitors to its Solar Plaza to study the Sun, Earth and the North Celestial Pole, among other celestial features. The 80-foot in diameter Solar Plaza highlights the Sun’s orientation to the Earth as it changes throughout the year. The plaza is encircled by a low wall with notches that offer framed views of the Sun on key days. An enclosed 540-square-foot observatory features a retractable roof that permits night sky viewing. Gathering areas, open green space and parking make the Astronomy Park ideal for research, star parties, special events and general daily visitation.

“Our star-filled skies join miles and miles of trails, dense forests, stunning rock formations and rushing waterfalls to lure visitors from around the globe,” said Hocking Hills Tourism Association Executive Director Karen Raymore. “The Tourism Association is thrilled to offer one more reason for travelers to visit the region, and a new way for them to experience a natural attraction that has long mesmerized all who visit us overnight.”

Perhaps the most famous Ohioan with an eye on the cosmos, John Glenn agreed to lend his name to the park, giving it his blessing shortly before passing away on Dec. 8, 2017. The Friends of Hocking Hills State Park led fundraising and development of the park that bears Glenn’s name and will preserve his legacy for years to come with a focus on education and engaging visitors and members of the community.

Although park development is funded through generous donations and pledges from community members and corporate donors, Friends of Hocking Hills State Park continues to raise the funds required to endow the park in order to maintain fulfill its research and education mission. Donations may be made at friendsofhockinghills.org.

ABOUT HOCKING HILLS

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio’s Hocking Hills offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences that make every day feel like Saturday, with plenty of free activities. The region boasts a wide variety of affordable lodging, from camping, cabins and cottages to hotels and inns. In addition to hiking trails, parks and forests, the Hocking Hills is the Canopy Tour Capital of the Midwest, with more than 50 ziplines offered via three distinct guide services. Unique gift and antique shops, canoeing, horseback riding, golf, spas and more add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information, including lodging, is available at ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

Velvet Ice Cream’s Ye Olde Mill to open April 2

Visitors welcomed with updated interior, new flavors and giveaways

UTICA, OH – Due to visitor demand, Velvet Ice Cream will open the doors to its Ye Olde Mill factory to travelers April 2 for its 2018 season—the earliest date in the Utica, Ohio-based ice cream maker’s 104-year history. Launching for the upcoming season, several new restaurant menu items will join Velvet Ice Cream’s seven just-released ice cream flavors, which are available by the scoop or in shakes, sundaes, malts, floats and parfaits, as well as topping fresh-baked pie. Ye Olde Mill is open in April, 11 a.m.-5p.m.; May 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; June-Aug., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; September 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and in Oct., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Velvet will also host a special giveaway to honor its most enthusiastic visitors. The first guest to arrive at Ye Olde Mill on Monday, April 2 will receive complimentary lunch for two and Velvet’s incredible signature ice cream sundae, The Licking Legend. This sundae features five dips of your favorite Velvet Ice Cream flavor, bananas, chocolate, cherry and marshmallow toppings. To mark the first Saturday of the season, Velvet will also offer ice cream cones for just $1 on Saturday, April 7 from 11am to 2pm.

All throughout the season, visitors can enjoy family-friendly events, such as: live music and entertainment on weekends and holidays; Mother’s and Father’s Day specials; and special deals during July, which is National Ice Cream Month. Named by Frommer’s as one of America’s 10 Best Ice Cream Factory Tours, Velvet Ice Cream’s Ye The Mill welcomes 150,000 visitors each year for tours, tastings, events and live entertainment on weekends. The annual Ice Cream Festival (Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28, 2018), group tour experiences and school learning field trips are among the many draws to Ye Olde Mill.

New additions to Velvet’s premium ice cream line include 2016 Ohio State Fair flavor, Banana Cream Pie, as well as Chocolate Chip, Kentucky Praline Pecan, Strawberry Cheesecake, Campfire S’mores and Salty Caramel. Mill visitors can try each flavor for themselves at Ye Olde Mill, beginning April 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also new this year, Ye Olde Mill is undergoing several updates, transitioning its more traditional wood interior to a fresh and modern farmhouse-industrial vibe. New signage, lighting fixtures and tables will be phased in the Mill’s restaurant this spring and summer.

“We can’t wait to welcome our guests to the Mill to make great memories with their family and friends,” said Velvet Ice Cream Vice President Joanne Dager. “Guests will love our interior design updates, but the creative new ice cream flavors we launched this year are definitely the star of the show.”

Dager added that visitors to Velvet’s Ye Olde Mill enjoy a host of special experiences, including:

· Free Velvet Ice Cream factory tours

· Watching ice cream being made in the viewing gallery

· Free play on the Ye Olde Mill playground

· Three shelter houses for picnics and family gatherings

· A Historic 1817 grist mill with water wheel

· An updated, modern ice cream parlor

· Interactive Ice Cream and Milling Museums

· Fishing and feeding the family of ducks at two catch-and-release ponds

· Nature Trail

· Complimentary Wi-Fi

2018 marks 104 years of business for Velvet Ice Cream. Founded in 1914 by Joseph Dager, four generations of Dagers have since run the company, which is located in Utica, Ohio on 25 acres of the perfect combination of wooded countryside and rolling, pastoral farmland. Still family-owned and operated, Velvet produces and distributes more than five million gallons of ice cream every year from its headquarters on the grounds of Ye Olde Mill. Complete information about Velvet Ice Cream and Ye Olde Mill is available www.VelvetIceCream.com.

NEWS: The Wright Brothers USA Searches for Bicycle Licensee Partners

DAYTON, Ohio – March 28, 2018 – The Wright Brothers USA, the commercial arm of The Wright Brothers Family Foundation, today announced the launch of a licensing program that will allow manufacturers to use the name of The Wright Brothers on select bicycles, equipment and accessories, as well as bicycle-related businesses like cycle shops and touring companies.

This announcement follows the late-2017 launch of two Wright-inspired bicycles, the St. Clair™ 1896 and the Van Cleve™ 1896, which are built to order with modern-day specifications and sold exclusively through The Wright Brothers USA’s website.

“Our bikes invoke the Wrights’ indomitable spirit of innovation, persistence, and pursuit of perfection,” explained Kenneth Botts, president. “They’re limited editions, built in the same Dayton city block where the brothers conducted the bike shop business that funded the invention of the airplane.”

History buffs and cycling aficionados know that Wilbur and Orville Wright operated a number of bike shops in Dayton, from which they produced their own models of bicycles and ultimately went from wheels to wings.

The original St. Clair bicycle was named for Arthur St. Clair, the first president of the Northwest Territory of the United States, comprised of Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. Today’s version is handmade of Reynolds 725 tubing, with a Shimano Alfine 8 internal hub and SRAM Avid BB5 disc brakes. It sells for $3,950.

The Van Cleve model harkens back to the Wrights’ top-of-the-line build and pays homage to their to their mother’s ancestors the Van Cleves, some of Dayton’s earliest settlers. The $4,750 bike features Shimano Alfine 11-speed internal rear hub, TRP Spyre brakes, and Gates Carbon Drive CDX belt.

Summarized Botts: “Building on the success of our made-in-the-U.S.A. St. Clair and Van Cleve bicycles, we are seeking licensing partners in the bike industry who see the appeal of the Wright brothers’ near-universal name recognition, and appreciate its connection with history, quality manufacturing, and integrity.”

Previously, The Wright Brothers USA has forged successful partnerships with Detroit-based Shinola and UK-timepiece-maker Bremont Watch Company. The Shinola project involved production of 25 co-branded bicycles and 1,000 watches, all of which sold out. Similarly, the Bremont collaborative, 450 high-end watches that incorporated a small swatch of the original wing cloth from the 1903 Wright Flyer I, also sold out.

Proceeds from licensing ventures fund the work of The Wright Brothers Family Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving the Wright brothers’ legacy worldwide. Its initiatives include maintenance and programming of Hawthorn Hill (the Wright brothers’ success mansion), restoration of the original Wright Company buildings (the first U.S. airplane factory) and preservation of aviation history around the globe.

To learn more about The Wright Brothers brand story, and discuss licensing opportunities, please email KenB@TheWrightBrothersUSA.com.

About The Wright Brothers USA

The Wright Brothers USA is the exclusive global licensor for The Wright Brothers trademark, which is owned by The Wright Brothers Family Foundation. Appointment of The Wright Brothers USA marked the first time the foundation had commissioned an agency to create, develop and build a brand around commercial products and services bearing the brothers’ famous name. Founding partners Kenneth Botts and Doug Knopp lead the company, which is based in Dayton, OH, the birthplace of aviation. A portion of all licensing royalties goes directly to The Wright Brothers Family Foundation. For more information, go to thewrightbrothersusa.com.

About The Wright Brothers Family Foundation

The Wright Brothers Family Foundation supports the preservation of aviation history related to Orville and Wilbur Wright by funding research and publication of aviation history, scholarships for studies in the fields of aviation and aeronautics, educational programming, the restoration and display of aviation artifacts, and landmarks and memorials related to the Wright brothers’ story. Established at The Dayton Foundation by Wilkinson Wright, the Wright brothers’ grandnephew, the fund today is advised by Stephen Wright and Amanda Wright Lane, great-grandnephew and great-grandniece, respectively. For more information, go to thewrightbrothersfamilyfdn.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Ohio and Elected Officials to Build Home on Statehouse Lawn

Event will celebrate 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act by starting construction on home for Ohio family

COLUMBUS, OH (April 2, 2018) – Habitat for Humanity of Ohio is recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act by partnering with elected officials and supporters, including the Ohio Association of Realtors, to erect a home on the Ohio Statehouse grounds.

The non-profit organization starts construction on the new home for Dave and Kate D’Agati and their two young daughters from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11 at the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square in Columbus.

After the event the home will be disassembled and moved to a permanent site for the family in Union County.

“We wanted to start the construction process for this home on the Statehouse grounds because we want to raise awareness about the importance of everyone having access to affordable and fair housing, regardless of race, religion, nationality, gender or sexuality,” said Ryan Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Ohio. “Everyone should be able to achieve the American dream of owning their own home. We are excited that our elected officials will roll up their sleeves and swing hammers in solidarity to support affordable and fair housing.”

Despite Dave’s job as a first-grade teacher, the D’Agati family has struggled to purchase their own home for years after outgrowing their two-bedroom rental. Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union Counties, the dream of homeownership will become a reality.

After completing 300 hours of sweat equity, which will include helping build their own home and completing homeownership classes, the D’Agati family will purchase the home at fair market value with a zero-interest, affordable mortgage.

“To finally be able to put down roots in Union County feels wonderful,” Dave said. “Owning our home has been our dream for a long time. We will have a yard for our girls to play in, a home for them to grow up in and be a part of a great community where we can build our future.”

Volunteers for this event will be assigned to a worksite for 90-minute increments and will help build the interior and exterior walls of the home. Currently, volunteer opportunities are reserved for elected officials, special guests and sponsors.

At 3:45 p.m. on the day of the event, the project will conclude with a special ceremony where elected officials and sponsors will raise the walls and welcome the family to their home.

If you are interested in becoming an Ohio Statehouse build partner or want to learn more about the event, visit www.habitatohio.org/ohio-statehouse-build/statehouse-build-sponsors.html.

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Habitat for Humanity of Ohio is a statewide 501(c)3 organization whose main purpose is to increase the capacity of Ohio’s 52 Habitat for Humanity affiliates to build simple, decent homes in partnership with families in need of affordable housing. Across America, individuals and families struggle to find affordable places to live. Habitat seeks to remedy this injustice by providing low-income people the opportunity to realize their dreams of homeownership. Habitat was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. They welcome volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and serve people in need of decent housing regardless of race or religion. Located in Columbus, Ohio, Habitat for Humanity of Ohio provides services to affiliates through resource development, advocacy and training.

