Prince Announces Strategic Partnership with Paddletek

Prince Pickleball Paddles are Set to Launch this Spring

New York, NY – March 23, 2018 – Prince, an American-born leading global racquet sports brand and Paddletek, an industry leader in the fast-growing sport of Pickleball, today announce a strategic partnership to launch new innovative Prince Pickleball paddles, available for the first time in the U.S. Paddletek will use their advanced technology to design and manufacture Prince Pickleball paddles.

For decades, Prince has provided top quality tennis and squash performance gear to professionals in the industry. While continuously evolving Prince’s offerings, the iconic racquet sports brand is set to launch and grow its first Pickleball product this Spring which will include Paddletek’s innovation of polymer-based pickleball paddles. Prince Pickleball paddles will be introduced during the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida on April 21st – 28th.

“As a manufacturer of one of the premier Pickleball brands, Paddletek’s technology has changed the sport over the past 5 years,” said Curtis Smith, CEO of Paddletek. “Partnering with Prince will be another game changer for Pickleball.”

Prince paddles will be designed and manufactured by Paddletek and assembled in the United States. The first 5 models to launch are the Spectrum, Spectrum Pro, Response, Response Pro and the Quantum ranging from $99 to $140 available at Paddletek.com.

“As an internationally recognized brand in racquet sports, Prince has always been a leader of design and innovation,” said Tyler Herring, Vice President of Prince at Authentic Brands Group. “Paddletek, like Prince, has been a pioneer in leading edge technology for player success. We look forward to a great partnership.”

