Celebrating Jeff Wilson

Concert for Chief Wilson

A night of music and worship celebrating former BST&G Fire Chief Jeff Wilson takes place at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 15, in Sunbury Christian Church, 870 Admiral Drive, Sunbury. The event will feature a performance from Walk by Faith. Admission is free; a love offering will be collected for the Wilsons.

Online Voting Guide

It’s online-ready for your use prior to voting in the primary just enter this: www.vote411.org

You’ll be asked for your address then click on show my races it’s everything you need to know all candidates were asked to respond some did not – all answers are in the candidates’ words.

Brought to you by: League of Women Voters of Delaware County.

Lincoln Day Dinner

Marion County Lincoln Day Dinner – Jon Husted will keynote the Marion County Lincoln Day Dinner. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. April 12 and is located at the All Occasions Banquet Facility, Waldo.

National Robotics Challenge

The 2018 National Robotics Challenge takes place April 12 to April 14 at the Marion County Fairgrounds, 220 East Fairground Street, Marion.

The National Robotics Challenge (NRC) contests are open to students in 3rd grade through graduate school. Founded in 1986, the longest continually operating robotics competition in the United States. The NRC is the premier educational event for open-platform robotics. Over 1000 students compete annually.

The National Robotics Challenge is designed to complement classroom instruction and provide students the opportunity to apply classroom knowledge in competitive and fun situations.

Come to the ‘Cabaret’

“Cabaret,” book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome! Join Ohio Wesleyan’s Departments of Music and Theatre & Dance for this Tony-winning musical’s memorable mixture of pleasure and politics set in 1930s Germany. Directed by professor Edward Kahn, the show features such unforgettable numbers as “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” and, of course, “Cabaret.” The play will be performed at 8 p.m. April 13, 14, 20, and 21, and 2 p.m. April 22 on the Main Stage inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid OWU ID. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

Ohioana Book Festival

Love reading? Enjoy mingling with authors and other readers? Then mark your calendar for the Ohioana Book Festival – 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Sheraton Columbus, 75 East State Street, Columbus. Panel discussions, a book fair with 120 authors, activities for kids and teens, food, and more. It’s a book lover’s dream – and it’s FREE! Please visit us at http://www.ohioana.org/programs/ohioana-book-festival/ for more information – and we’ll see you April 14 at the Sheraton Columbus!

Spring Splash Concert

Join Warrensburg United Methodist Church for a “Spring Splash” concert featuring the Scioto Ridge Boys on Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. The quartet is known for their Gospel melodies. A buffet of Springtime desserts will be provided after the concert. Warrensburg United Methodist Church is located at 1025 State Route 257 at the corner of Warrensburg Road and State Route 257. All are welcomed. The evening is free of charge; a goodwill offering will be taken.

Flying Seeds at Deer Haven

Drop-In Discovery: Flying Seeds on Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15 noon-4 p.m. Soar over to Deer Haven Visitor Center and check out all the ways seeds travel. Participate in activities and crafts to learn about these floating, flying, and falling seeds. Free, all ages. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Everything is Possible

Ohio Wesleyan’s graduating fine arts students exhibit works juried by their OWU professors, and Columbus-based artist Michael Kellner presents “Everything Is Possible,” an exploration of music and sound and their relation to what we can see and touch, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The OWU student exhibit will open with an artist reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14. The exhibit will be on view through May 12. Learn more about OWU’s fine arts department at www.owu.edu/finearts and more about Kellner at http://michaelkellnerart.com. During the academic year, the Ross Art Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Piano-violin dual recital

Guest music recital featuring pianist Tianshu Wang, professor and head of the keyboard area at Capital University’s Conservatory of Music in Columbus, and violinist Wu Dan. They will perform at 3:15 p.m. April 15 in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more about Wang at www.tianshuwang.com and more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Music at www.owu.edu/music.

Story Time and Walk

Join staff from the Delaware County District Library as they read “Because of an Acorn”; then take part in an activity or craft. A short nature walk will be offered afterward. Free, Ages 0-3 with an adult. Monday, April 16, 10 a.m. Story Time in the Park. Gallant Woods Park, 2151 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware.

Wine in Westerville

Westerville 10 For $10 Wine Tasting! (APRIL), Mon Apr 16 at Aloft Columbus Westerville.

Student piano recital

Ohio Wesleyan student recital featuring piano students of faculty member Gulimina Mahamuti, at 3:15 p.m. April 17 in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more about Mahamuti at www.gulimina.com and more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Music at www.owu.edu/music.

Bernstein Bash

The Ohio State University Concert Bands presents “Leonard Berstein’s Big Bodacious Birthday Bash (1918–2018)” Tuesday, April 17 at 8- 9:30 p.m. at The Ohio State University School of Music, 1866 N College Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43210. Selections include Bernstein’s Overture to Wonderful Town, Divertimento, Symphonic Dances from West Side Story; and Aaron Copland’s El Salón México. Russel C. Mikkelson, conductor; Todd Fessler, guest conductor (Copland).

This event is free and open to the public. No ticket required.

“Boy” at Strand

The Community Film Series returns to the Strand Theatre this year for seven weeks in March and April. The annual series is a collaboration between the historic movie theater, 28 E. Winter St., Delaware, and the Ohio Wesleyan University Department of English and Film Studies Program.

All films will be screened at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are $7 for general admission, $6 for students, military personnel, and Ohio Wesleyan employees, and $5 for senior citizens. (For this series, anyone with a valid OWU ID may pay $7 and receive a small drink and small popcorn with admission.)

April 17-18 – “Boy” (New Zealand, 2013): Before he directed last year’s “Thor,” Taika Waititi made this gem of a film about two boys being raised by their grandmother in an isolated Maori village and fantasizing about Michael Jackson and their absent father. When their father does appear, he turns out to be not a superhero but a comically incompetent petty criminal, played by Waititi. (English and Maori, not rated, 1 hour, 27 minutes)

Senior Citizen Workshops

Responding to a notable increase in concern by retirees and seniors relative to uncertain economic times and the increasing cost of long-term care, a local elder care law firm will conduct free workshops to provide answers and clarity to these key issues confronting seniors in their retirement years. The free workshops titled: How to Plan For Long-Term Care… Without Selling Your Home or Leaving Your Family Without a Dime, will be held April 18th (2 p.m. and 6 p.m.) at First & Main of Lewis Center, 8875 Green Meadows Drive N., Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. Seating is limited: Attendees are asked to RSVP now by calling Jarvis Law Office at 614-495-4185.

The topics presented during these workshops will also include how to create a plan to protect your assets, and what estate planning documents provide iron clad protection for yourself and your family. “All too often, seniors hesitate in taking that first step or think it is too late to begin creating a plan that will protect them and their families,” says Timothy Jarvis, principle of the firm, “and these workshops will provide the direction they need.” The information given during this workshop will help you avoid many problems you may run into down the road.

Jarvis Law Office’s sole focus is Elder Law and Estate Planning. Attorney Jarvis teaches seniors, in easy-to-understand terms, the legal and personal issues they may encounter when planning to protect their assets, and helps families carry out their wishes after they have passed.

Student Symposium

OWU’s third annual Student Symposium, featuring presentations that showcase the research and creative work of Ohio Wesleyan students through poster presentations, oral presentations, music performances, student-artist talks, and more, at 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 18 in Schimmel/Conrades Science Center, 90 S. Henry St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/studentsymposium.

Meeting canceled

The April 18th Galena Zoning Meeting is cancelled due to lack of business.

Student recital

Ohio Wesleyan student recital featuring music composed by students of faculty member Jennifer Jolley and performed by current OWU music students and young alumni, at 3:15 p.m. April 19 in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Composition students whose work will be featured are Stuart Cox, Noah Green, Jase Jacobson, Jess Martich, Colin Pietron, Austin Wood, and Mi So Yoo. Students performing the compositions include Taryn Barnes, Veda Cost, Luis Gonzales, Noah Green, Kacy Gurewitz, Liam Keller (2017 graduate), Kathryn Lawson, Hannah Treadway, Austin Wood, Mi So Yoo, and Jiamo Zhang. Admission is free. Learn more about Jolley at www.jenniferjolley.com and more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Music at www.owu.edu/music.

4th annual Bean Dinner

The Delaware County League of Women Voters’ 4th annual Tax Day Bean Dinner is April 19 in First Presbyterian Church, 73 West Winter Street, Delaware. Serving regular and vegetarian bean and ham soup with cornbread, starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., there will be a special speaker, Dr. Michael Flamm, OWU professor of history. Dr. Flamm will relate the story of “Axis Sally,” OWU’s most notorious and least understood alum.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/web1_calendar-412.jpg

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Send your local calendar listings to Gary Budzak, gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com.

Send your local calendar listings to Gary Budzak, gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com.