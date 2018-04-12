Tax March in Columbus April 15

In Advance of Tax Day and the One-Year Anniversary of the Tax March, Activists Host Event in Columbus, Ohio, to Call on Congress to Repeal the GOP Tax Law

Over 50 Events Across the Country Will Celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of the Tax March

Columbus, OH — On Sunday, April 15, activists in central Ohio will host an event just before tax day to call on Congress to repeal the Republican “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” which is expected to be disastrous for Ohio’s working families. The event was created by The Tax March—a growing national movement that advocates for closing loopholes for the wealthy and big corporations, and building an economy that invests in working families.

Rep. Kristin Boggs will speak about HB 93, a bill requiring presidential and vice presidential candidates to file their tax returns with the Ohio Secretary of State, and make those returns available for public viewing, to qualify for placement on the Ohio ballot.

Wendy Patton of Policy Matters Ohio will speak about the details of the current tax plan, which she says will decimate the poor and middle class.

Over the course of the weekend, more than 50 events will be taking place across the country as a conclusion to the 100-day, cross-country “Repeal the TrumpTax Tour.” The tour shed light on the devastating repercussions of Republican tax breaks for millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations at the expense of working families.

The fallout from the new tax law will be devastating. Though many Americans will initially see a reduction in taxes, only reductions for large corporations are permanent. After 2025, all individual tax cuts will be eliminated unless they are renewed by Congress. At that time, a large portion of middle-class households will see their taxes rise compared with pre–GOP tax bill levels. Meanwhile, the elimination of the individual health insurance mandate beginning in 2019 will mean higher premiums and 13 million fewer Americans insured within a decade.

Columbus’s event is free and open to the public.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Activists in central Ohio and The Tax March

WHAT: Tax Day March #2—an event to call on Congress to repeal the new GOP tax law

WHEN: Sunday, April 15, 2018, 1–3 PM

WHERE: The march will begin and end at Bricker Federal Building, 200 N High St, Columbus, OH

For more information about the April 15 tax march and the movement more generally, visit:

https://notonepenny.org.