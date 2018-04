CHURCH LISTINGS

SUNBURY

Gospel Light Baptist Church, 35 S. Galena Road, Sunbury (Gossing Construction Center). Pastor Chris Tullos, 740-817-2597, glbcsunbury.org. Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; traditional worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Listen to Shine the Light, 3 p.m. Saturdays on 91.5 FM.

St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 Ohio 37 East, Sunbury.

Sunbury Christian Church

Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cherry St. For information, contact the church office at 740-965-3813.

Vans Valley Community Church, 14440 East State Route 37 Sunbury, OH 43074. Call Us at 740-965-1904

Vineyard Church of Delaware County, 1001 W Cherry St, Sunbury, OH 43074. Call 740-965-8888

Galena United Methodist Church, 109 Harrison St, Galena, OH 43021. Phone: (740) 965-2151

ASHLEY

White Lily Chapel, 20 S. Main St., Ashley. 740-747-2233. Pastor is the Rev. Cindy Berkshire. Inspirational study class at 9:30 a.m. Children’s Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship and healing service at 11 a.m. Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. Public Community Dinner Wednesdays 2-7 p.m. $4 adults; $2 children.

DELAWARE

Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-accessible. 740-363-3611. www.asburyohio.org.

Bellpoint United Methodist Church, 4771 State Route 257 South, just North of U.S. 42 S. Combined worship service at 10 a.m, with Sunday School at 9 a.m. for children and adults. Nursery is available for all services. Holy Communion is celebrated on the first Sunday of each month. Call 740-369-5956. www.bellpointumc.com.

Calvary Baptist Church, 1450 Troy Road, Delaware, OH 43015. Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; morning worship, 10:45 a.m.; evening worship, 6 p.m.; Wednesday service, 7 p.m. Call (740) 369-1188

Central Community Baptist ABC. Traditional American Baptist 10:15 a.m. worship hour on Sunday at All Occasions Catering, 6989 Waldo/Delaware Road. Our mission is to support those serving in the mission field as well as needs in our local community.

Christian Life Church, 3180 State Route 37 W, Delaware, OH 43015. Call (740) 363-5072

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 15 Rock Creek Dr, Delaware, OH 43015. Call 740-369-6300.

Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Ave, Delaware, OH 43015. (740) 369-3557

Delaware City Vineyard, 32 Troy Road, Delaware. Call 740-362-6383. Services at 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. www.delawarecityvineyard.org.

Delaware Christian, 2280 Marysville Road (Ohio 36). Call 740-369-2929.

Delaware Church of Christ, 71 Ohio 203, Delaware. DelawareChurch.org. Bible study for all ages at 9:30 a.m.; worship services at 10:30 a.m.; evening worship 6:30 p.m. We meet again on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to study God’s word. Please join us at all service.

Delaware Church of God, 185 Lake St, Delaware, OH 43015. (740) 363-1630

Delaware Grace, 375 Hills-Miller Road. Visit delawaregrace.org or call 740-363-3613. Worship at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

Delaware Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 190 W. Winter Street. Please join us at 10 a.m. Sunday.

East Side Mission Church, 32 Joy Ave., Delaware. 740-369-0057. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; Sunday evening services at 6 p.m.; Wednesday evening services and youth group at 7 p.m. Pastor: Rev. Donnie B. Akers.

Eastside Church of Christ, 1375 Curve Road, Delaware. 740-815-2074.

Epic Life Church, 8930 Commerce Loop Drive in South Old State Business Center. Services at 10 a.m. To learn more about Epic Life, go to epiclifechurch.net.

Father’s House International Church, 420 Park Ave., Delaware. Website: fathershouseonline.com. Pastor is the Rev. Mike Sanders. Father’s House is a word of faith, spirit-filled church. Our services are a time of music, fun and a practical message that we believe will be truly helpful. Join us for services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. 740-816-1824.

First Baptist Church (ABC), 101 N. Franklin St., 740-363-7021. Website: fbcdelaware.org. The Rev. Mark Allison is the pastor. We are an American Baptist Church that welcomes all who seek fellowship, spiritual growth and service to others. There is Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:45 a.m. We celebrate Holy Communion on the first Sunday of each month. Handicap accessible.

First Presbyterian Church, 73 W. Winter St.Delaware, OH 43015. Websites: delfpc.org and Facebook. All are welcome to FPC. Join us for worship at 10 a.m. After the children’s moment, children and pre-school through fifth grade are invited to our Sunday school program. A restless room and nursery are available, and we are handicap accessible. Following worship, we offer Sunday school programs for adults and high school students. Worship at Willow Brook Christian Village is held the third Sunday of every month at 2 p.m. 740-363-1205. Rev. Deb W. Patterson.

Full Gospel Lighthouse, 380 E Winter St, Delaware, OH 43015. Phone: (614) 406-0277

Grace Baptist Church, 3744 State Route 37 W, Delaware, OH 43015. (740) 369-3813 www.gbcdeloh.com

Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Rd, Delaware, OH 43015. (740) 363-1754

Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, Address: 3102 Baker Rd, Delaware, OH 43015. Phone: (740) 369-5336

Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd, Delaware, OH 43015. (740) 548-6075

New Beginnings United Methodist Church, State Route 37 East. Pastor: Rev. David Carter. Traditional worship service is at 9 a.m. The contemporary service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school and small groups for all ages meet during the worship times. Call the church office at 740-363-2092 or visit delawarenewbeginnings.com for more information about our different ministries.

Old Stone Presbyterian, 41 Hodges Road (corner of Hodges and SR 37W), www.oldstone.org 740-369-3548. Rev. Don Hilerbaumer

Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 230 Hayes St., Delaware. Phone number is 740-363-5295. Sunday school at 10 a.m.; church service is at 11 a.m.; and evening service at 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m.

River Community Church, 2419 Us Highway 42 N, Delaware, OH 43015. (740) 362-7100

Shabbat Yeshua, 51 W. Central Ave. (parking and entrance to rear). Friday worship service is at 7 p.m. For more information, call Mark Butler at 740-953-0292.

St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28 E. William St. Services: 8 a.m. traditional; 10:30 a.m. blended. Sunday School for all ages at 9:15 a.m. Late service broadcast on Channel 21 or 96-104. Rebroadcast on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. Late service also on WINF (98.5 FM). Now streaming www.stmarksdelaware.com. 740-363-6771.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 82 E William St, Delaware, OH 43015. (740) 363-4641. www.delawarestmary.org

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 West Winter Street, Delaware, OH 43015. Spring is a time of growth, hope and fresh beginnings. You’ll find that spirit every Sunday at St. Peter’s as we welcome the new season. Join us every Sunday for warm fellowship and traditional worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., each with Holy Communion. The later service features uplifting music from the St. Peter’s Choir under the direction of choirmaster and accomplished organist Jeff Ward. Please bring the children along, because one of the joys of St. Peter’s is our growing number of young people who are a vibrant and vital part of our congregation. In fact, you will often see youngsters participating in the services. To find out more, visit our Web site, stpetersdelaware.org or our Facebook page. To contact us, call (740) 369-3175, or write to stpetersdelawareohio@gmail.com.

Terra Nova Community Church, 425 S Sandusky St, Delaware, OH 43015 (740) 815-4588

Unity Church of Delaware, 4277 U.S. 23 North (across from Camp Lazarus). Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Visit Visit Facebook.com/unitychurchofdelaware or UnityDelawareOhio.org, or call 740-363-7800. Handicap accessible, one of the non-profit organizations associated with the Delaware County Community Market, and affiliated with the Association of Unity Churches International.

Victory Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 200 S. Liberty St. Sabbath school: 9:30 a.m. Worship hour: 11 a.m.

West Berlin Presbyterian Church 2911 Berlin Station Road, Delaware, OH 43015. The “Little Church with the Big Heart” holds worship service Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday School for everyone at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is celebrated the first Sunday of the month; Second-Sunday Fellowship is held the second Sunday of the month. Established in 1876. Phone 740-362-5305; website westberlinpc.info and find us on Facebook.

William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., Delaware, OH 43015. Website: williamstreetumc.org. For more than 195 years, we are a downtown church with open doors, open minds and open hearts — where all are welcome. Join us for worship at 10:25 a.m. Sunday school meets at 9 a.m. for both children and adults. Call (740) 363-4741. Rev. Julie Carmean.

Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, 140 S. Washington St., Delaware, OH 43015. Join us for our 10 a.m. service where the Rev. Madonna Gray will bring the weekly message. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Every fourth Saturday from 4-6 p.m. you can enjoy a free community home-cooked meal. 740-363-1810.

Zion United Church of Christ, 51 W. Central Ave. A welcoming, open and affirming congregation, Zion’s members and friends emphasize service in the community as well as intelligent, faithful understanding of scripture and a dynamic music program. The elevator entrance is adjacent to the parking lot, which is accessed from W. Central Ave. Contact Zion at 740-362-6691 or e-mail to zion@uccdelaware.com. Zion’s website is uccdelaware.com.

KILBOURNE

Kilbourne United Methodist Church, 5591 State Route 521, worship at 10:45 a.m. every Sunday. Sunday school is available at 9:30 a.m. Contact us at 740-524-6041 or at kumc1@frontier.com. Check out our website at www.kilbourneumc.com.

LEWIS CENTER

Grace Point Community Church, 2393 Peachblow Rd, Lewis Center, OH 43035. (740) 548-7718

Lewis Center UMC, 1081 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center. 740-548-5549.

North Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1574 Franklin St., Lewis Center. We gather together in love and fellowship to worship and foster spiritual growth, to serve humanity and to understand ourselves and our universe at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

Peachblow United Methodist Church, 3247 Peachblow Road, Lewis Center. Call 740-548-7024 or visit peachblowumc.org. Pastor Tom Keene can be reached directly at 614-561-5047. Sunday 9:30 a.m. Bible study; worship celebration 10:30 a.m. We celebrate Holy Communion the first Sunday of each month. You can also find us on U-Stream each Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; just click on the blue “Live Broadcast” button.

Promise Church, 9012 Cotter St., Lewis Center. Everyone is welcome at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service is informal and contemporary. It includes an opportunity to ask questions and dialog with the pastor. For more information, visit ThePromiseChurch.net.

Shirdi Saibaba Temple Society of Ohio, 2596 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035. (614) 799-8411. www.srisaimandir.org/

MORROW COUNTY

Morrow Bible Church, 423 County Road 204 (near intersection of CR 204 and CR 15, 2.5 miles southwest of Sparta). For more information, visit morrowbiblechurch.org, call 740-625-5542 or e-mail office@morrowbiblechurch.org.

OSTRANDER

Ostrander Presbyterian Church, 117 North St. The church was established in 1834.

POWELL

Bharatiya Hindu Temple, 3671 Hyatts Rd, Powell. (740) 369-0717

Powell UMC, 825 E. Olentangy St., 614-847-3703.

RADNOR

Radnor Southern Baptist, 4050 Radnor Road, Radnor. 740-595-3462.

Radnor Congregational Church, 4407 State Route 203. Sunday worship is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Bill. Children’s Sunday school will be during worship with teacher Mel Kerr.

WALDO

St. Paul’s Lutheran, 135 W. Main St., Waldo, 43356. 740-726-2770.

WARRENSBURG

Warrensburg United Methodist Church, 1025 Ohio 257 (intersection of Ohio 257 and Warrensburg Road, halfway between U.S. 36 and Ohio 37). Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/warrensburgumc. 740-369-6044.

WESTERVILLE

Church of the Messiah United Methodist Church, 51 N. State St., Westerville. The church has deep roots in Methodism and is Wesleyan in theology and practice. For more information, call 614-882-2167.

Genoa Baptist Church, 7562 Lewis Center Rd, Westerville, OH 43082. Phone: (740) 965-5548

St Paul’s Church-Westerville, 313 N State St, Westerville, OH 43082. Phone: (614) 882-2109

