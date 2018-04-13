All About Sunbury

Sunbury is a village in Delaware County, Ohio, United States. The population was 4,400 at the 2010 Census. The village is centered around a New England-esque traditional town square with the historic village hall located in the center of a village green.

The village is home to a major American Showa manufacturing facility, which manufactures automotive parts for Honda of America.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the village has total area of 2.5 square miles (6.6 kilometers), all of it land.

Sunbury is located north of Galena, near Lewis Center and Delaware.

Sunbury is home to the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial that commemorates every Ohio soldier that has bravely given his or her life in service to the USA since 9/11. Sunbury was chosen to be the home of the Memorial due to the village’s proximity to Centerbur, Ohio (the geographical center of Ohio) and the village’s proximity to I-71 a major interstate connecting Southwest Ohio/Cincinnati and Northeast Ohio/Cleveland.

