FFA Member to Compete in National Speaking Contest

Two members of the Big Walnut – DACC FFA Chapter competed Saturday, March 3, 2018 in the State Public Speaking Career Development Events (CDEs). Junior Taylor Grills placed third in the preliminary round for Advanced Creed Speaking and senior placed second in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event to advance to a national competition at The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts in September.

The Advanced Creed Speaking CDE allows students to recite the FFA Creed by EM Tiffany and respond to questions from a panel of judges. Grills rendition of the Creed placed third in her preliminary round. In the event, Grills competed against 20 sophomore, junior, and senior state finalists from across the state in their first year of an agricultural education class.

In the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event, students are assigned a topic and are given 30 minutes to research and prepare a 4- to 6-minute speech. Adair presented her preliminary speech about the need to educate those far removed from agriculture about food production and placed first to advance to the finals. In the finals, she presented another speech pertaining to the role that American farmer assumes in educating the public on the production of food and placed second.

Adair placed second in the sub-district and first in the district contest to advance to the state level.

Adair will compete in the National Extemporaneous Publix Speaking Leadership Development Event at The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts September 14-15.

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is composed of 653,359 members belonging to one of 8,568 chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

