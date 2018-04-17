Local and State News Briefs

Zoofari 2018, presented by Fifth Third Bank

Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 PM – 11:59 PM

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd, Powell, Ohio 43065

It’s time to get your tickets for Zoofari, presented by Fifth Third Bank! The Zoo’s annual, adults-only (21 and over) fundraiser takes place on Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and features nearly 100 Central Ohio restaurants and bars serving appetizer portions of their signature dishes and specialty drinks. Guests “graze” their way through the Zoo enjoying live entertainment on multiple stages scattered throughout Zoo grounds. Come with friends, wine and dine your business associates, entertain your out-of-town guests, or reward hard-working employees—don’t miss Central Ohio’s best summer party! It is bound to be one wild night as the Zoo’s adult only premier fundraising event takes place. Proceeds benefit the Zoo’s Conservation Education programs! Get your tickets here: bit.ly/zoofari2018

*Please note, the Zoo will close at 3 p.m. on this day to set-up for this event

JACK’S WILD RIDE RAFFLE

Jack’s Wild Ride Raffle Tickets are $100 per ticket. (Only 1, 500 available)

– Grand Prize: 1969 Camaro convertible (Triple Black, 4spd, Big Block, All Gm sheet metal)

– Second Prize: $5,000 closet or garage makeover provided by ClosetsbyDesign

– Third Prize: 14k white gold 3ct diamond tennis bracelet provided by Meyers Jewelers

– Fourth Prize: $2,000 gift card provided by Nationwide

Purchase your raffle tickets here: https://columbuszoo.org/jacks-wild-ride

MAILING

Wristbands purchased through May 29th will be mailed.

Wristbands purchased on May 30th and after will be held at Will Call for the day of the event.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Wet Bandits

RockHouse

Saved by the 90s

Reaganomics

Brian Douglas Day

Ted Royalty

Taylor Shannon

Jason Quicksall

Shane Weisman

JT Hillier

TIPS TO GET THE MOST OUT OF THE EVENT

Act like an insider at Zoofari with all of these tips and tricks!

Tame your growling stomach

We have nearly 100 restaurants and bars at the event with samples of food and beverages for you to enjoy! Don’t miss out on any of this at the following locations.

– Bud Light Stage/Pre-Party

– Conservation Lake

– Asia Quest Region

– Shores Region

– Australia and the Islands Region

– Water’s Edge Events Park

Show off your wild dance moves

With entertainment throughout the event, you’ll definitely find your own jungle boogie!

Stop by our main stages at the front and back of the Zoo to hear music until midnight

Leave the cubs at home

This event is for party animals, 21 years of age or older. We will be checking state issued or military IDs at the door!

Don’t be a dodo, drive responsibly!

We want you to have a great time at Zoofari, but we also want to make sure you stay safe.

– We provide cab services at the end of the night

– You can leave your car at the Zoo and pick it up the next morning!

– Have a designated driver

– Use other ride-share services

Avoid the stampede

Zoofari crowds migrate toward Water’s Edge Events Park, which is also home to our Corporate Hospitality Suites. If you are looking to avoid larger crowds, one suggestion is to head toward the Australia region where you can still hear the sounds from the Water’s Edge Stage!

Think like a fish

We have complimentary water at every bar, and in large quantities in the tunnel near the flamingo habitat. Be sure to stay hydrated!

Party with some real animals

Not every animal wants to stay up late, so many of our animals go inside before Zoofari. However, if you are looking to see some animals at the event, here are some habitats that will be open for viewing until 9:00pm.

– North America region (no restaurants or entertainment in this area)

– Heart of Africa region (no restaurants or entertainment in this area)

– Tigers: Asia Quest

– Red Pandas: Asia Quest

– Manatees: Manatee Coast

– Flamingos: Shores

– Nocturnal Building: Australia

Tickets are on sale NOW! Buy now for best price!

For general assistance with Zoofari, call us at 614-724-3485.

Marion Palace Announces “Newsies” as Summer Musical. Auditions Planned for May.

Palace Theatre Executive Director Bev Ford announces the theatre’s 90th Anniversary Season will open with a local production of “Newsies” on July 7, 8, and July 13, 14, and 15.

Director, Clare Cooke will hold auditions for the upcoming summer production on Sunday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, May 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Marion Palace Theatre is fortunate to be among the first community theatres in the US to snag the performance rights for Disney’s “Newsies.” The Palace Board of Directors and theatre staff, along with director Clare Cooke and the artistic team, are thrilled to bring this Tony Award-winning musical to Marion, Ohio.

The Broadway phenomenon tells the story of a band of underdogs who took on the most powerful names in New York in a fight for what’s right. Inspired by a triumphant true story, “Newsies” leaps off the stage with soul stirring music, amazing heart, and stunning choreography. “Now is the time to seize the day” and discover the remarkable strength that comes from standing together – “one for all, and all for one.”

Cooke is looking for boys ages 10 and up, girls ages 14 and up, and adults to fill various ensembles and featured roles in the production. Auditions will be held on Sunday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, May 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All participants may audition either day and should enter through the front theatre doors.

Each auditioner is asked to come prepared to sing a one-minute Broadway-style audition tune. A pianist will be provided. No CDs please. Those interested in a principle role should also be prepared to read from the script.

All auditioners should come dressed in casual clothing and shoes appropriate for performing choreography. There will be no dance requirements for adult characters.

Performance dates for “Newsies” are July 7, 8 and July 13, 14, & 15, 2018. Ticket prices are $40 Patrons, $22, $18 Adults, and $12 Children 12 and under. Patrons purchasing a $40 ticket will enjoy premium seating during the show and an invitation to the patron party on opening night. Regular priced tickets ($22, $18 adult, $12 child) and $40 patron tickets are available for purchase to Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) members as follows: Mon, May 7 ($1,000 Members & Up); Mon, May 14 ($250 Members & Up); Thu, May 17 ($100 Members & Up); Mon, May 21 ($25 & Members Up).

Non-members may purchase $40 patron tickets on Monday, May 14. Regular priced ticket ($22, $18 adult, $12 child) sales to the general public begin Tuesday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Palace box office at 740/383-2101 or visit the Palace website at www.marionpalace.org. The box office is located at 270 W. Center St. in downtown Marion. Box office hours are 9:00am-5:00pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Robin Yocum: Evenings with Authors

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

7:30-9 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art 480 East Broad Street Columbus, OH, 43215

A former crime and investigative reporter and award-winning novelist, Robin Yocum returns to his Ohio Valley roots in his fifth novel, A Perfect Shot. Two decades after he made the winning shot in the state championship basketball game, Nicholas “Duke” Ducheski remains much adored on the streets of Mingo Junction. No longer wanting his life to be defined by something he did when he was eighteen, he parlays his local popularity into a successful restaurant—Duke’s Place. When a known mob enforcer murders his oldest friend, Duke figures out a way to extract revenge. To do so, however, means leaving Mingo Junction and sacrificing his treasured identity as the town legend. If he follows through, what will remain of his life?

Robin is an Edgar-nominated author of Favorite Sons, The Essay, A Brilliant Death, and A Welcome Murder. He also serves as the literary advisor for Thurber House.

Individual Tickets

Regular: $25

Student/Senior: $20

At Door: $25

Author’s Table Dinner

Interested in having dinner with Robin Yocum? Call 614-464-1032 x11 for tickets to the Author’s Table Dinner. You will share a great meal with the author, talk about his work in a more intimate setting, and get reserved seating at the event. The price for dinner is $45 and includes entry into the event. Click here for more information.

Robin Yocum is the president of Yocum Communications, a public relations and marketing firm in Westerville, Ohio. Well known for his work as a crime and investigative reporter from 1980 to 1991, he was the recipient of thirty local, state, and national journalism awards in categories ranging from investigative reporting to feature writing. He is the author of three novels, The Essay, A Brilliant Death, and Favorite Sons.

Born: 1955, Steubenville, OH

Nominations: Edgar Award for Best Paperback Original

Thurber humor prize moving from New York City to Columbus

Associated Press

Published: 01/24/18

COLUMBUS — An Ohio-based nonprofit named for humorist James Thurber says its annual ceremony to award the country’s top humor writing prize is moving from New York City to Ohio this year.

Thurber House, the boyhood home of Thurber, serves as a literary center and museum in Columbus.

Each year, it awards the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Comedian Trevor Noah won last year for “Born a Crime,” his memoir about growing up in South Africa.

The prize has been awarded in New York City since 2004. Now, the organization says it’s moving the awards ceremony to Columbus ahead of next year’s celebration of the 125th anniversary of Thurber’s birth and Thurber House’s 35th anniversary.

This year’s finalists will be named in October and the award will be presented Dec. 6.

PUBLISHERS WEEKLY

A Perfect Shot

Robin Yocum. Seventh Street, $15.95 trade paper (336p) ISBN 978-1-63388-417-5

The prologue of this outstanding crime novel from Edgar-finalist Yocum (A Welcome Murder) reveals that Nicholas “Duke” Ducheski disappeared from the ash-covered steel mill town of Mingo Junction, Ohio, without a trace on May 24, 1994. There are two theories about the fate of the former high school basketball legend and owner of Duke’s Bar, a popular local hangout. Some think that Duke was murdered by his own brother-in-law, Tony DeMarco, an enforcer for a crime boss. The rest believe that he legged it out of town and assumed a new identity. Flash back to 1988. Duke always does everything he can to avoid trouble, but when Tony kills Theodore “Moonie” Collier, the most loyal friend Duke ever had, he has had enough. His plan to bring Tony down is dangerous, but if he lives through it, it would mean justice for Moonie and a better life for everyone in Mingo Junction. Yocum has crafted a harrowing yet touching story about friendship, loyalty, and doing what is right no matter the cost. Agent: Colleen Mohyde, Doe Coover Agency. (Apr.)

New Options Available for Ohio’s High School Equivalence Test

Ohioans now have three testing options for earning a certificate of high school equivalence. The Ohio Department of Education approved GED, HiSET and TASC as the official testing companies for adult learners to use to earn the certificate of high school equivalence, generally considered to be the equivalent of a high school diploma.

“For individuals who haven’t earned a high school diploma, earning the certificate of high school equivalence can be a life-changing event,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “A high school diploma or its equivalent often is a minimum requirement for applying for many jobs or for being promoted. It also is needed to enroll in most colleges and advanced training programs. We are proud to provide more testing choices for individuals seeking better futures.”

Nearly 11 percent of adults over the age of 18 in Ohio have not completed a high school diploma or an equivalent.

Many Ohioans require additional learning support prior to taking the tests. The state’s Aspire workforce readiness programs, funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education, provide free classes for adults desiring to take the equivalence tests. Information about the Aspire programs can be found here or by calling 833-8ASPIRE.

“Having these high school equivalence options and the free classes offered through the Aspire program can really give those individuals who haven’t earned a high school diploma a jump start on a successful future,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey. “The Aspire classes and the testing options not only put these students on a pathway to continued education, but they also provide motivation by showing them that they have what it takes to succeed.”

Individuals who are 16 and older who have withdrawn from school (if ages 16-18) and have not previously earned a high school or honors diploma are eligible to take a high school equivalence test. (Students ages 16 or 17 require parental consent.) Students must register online for the test of their choice and submit all required documentation to the Ohio High School Equivalence Office.

“Ohio’s new options for the high school equivalence test will empower more Ohioans to earn a certificate of high school equivalence,” said Director Ryan Burgess of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “Whether their next step is to pursue employment or continuing education, individuals who earn this certificate will be better prepared for success in a rapidly changing economy.”

All previously awarded Ohio High School Equivalence Diplomas still are considered valid.

The Ohio High School Equivalence Office at the Department of Education provides guidance and assistance to test takers, preparation centers and testing centers. More information about Ohio High School Equivalence can be found on the Department’s website by clicking here.

Adult learners also may qualify for Ohio’s Adult Diploma and 22+ Adult High School Diploma programs. More information about these programs can be found by clicking here.

About the Ohio Department of Education

The Ohio Department of Education oversees the state’s public education system, which includes public school districts, joint vocational school districts and charter schools. The Department also monitors educational service centers, other regional education providers, early learning and child care programs, and private schools. The Department’s tasks include administering the school funding system, collecting school fiscal and performance data, developing academic standards and model curricula, administering the state achievement tests, issuing district and school report cards, administering Ohio’s voucher programs, providing professional development, and licensing teachers, administrators, treasurers, superintendents and other education personnel. The Department is governed by the State Board of Education with administration of the Department the responsibility of the superintendent of public instruction.

Non-Profit Group Seeks to Educate Women on Ways to Protect Healthy Vision

April is Women’s Eye Health and Safety Awareness Month at Prevent Blindness, Putting Focus on Special Visual Needs of Women – Non-Profit Group Seeks to Educate Women on Ways to Protect Healthy Vision –

Columbus, OH (April 3, 2018) – In addition to the many differences between men and women, more women than men have eye disease. Eye diseases include age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and dry eye. Women also may have vision issues related to pregnancy and menopause. According to the Prevent Blindness study, The Future of Vision: Forecasting the Prevalence and Costs of Vision Problems, currently 63 percent of those that are blind and 62 percent of those that are visually impaired are women.

Prevent Blindness has designated April as Women’s Eye Health and Safety Awareness Month in an effort to educate women about these issues as well as provide recommendations on the best ways to take care of vision.

Women are at higher risk for Dry Eye Disease, a condition where the eyes do not produce enough tears or enough quality tears to keep the eyes lubricated. Dry Eye is more prevalent in women in the menopausal and postmenopausal age group, due to the changes in balance of hormones. Women who are pregnant, or on certain types of birth control, may experience dry eye.

Symptoms of dry eye include:

· Feeling a burning or stinging in your eyes

· Feeling like there are particles in your eyes

· A gritty, sandy feeling in your eyes

· Itchiness

· Redness and inflammation of your eyes

· Stringy mucus in your eyes

· Extreme sensitivity, especially to cigarette smoke

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, or any other changes in vision, should consult an eyecare professional immediately. Vision loss can be significantly lessened when eye problems are detected and treated early. Prevent Blindness offers a free listing of financial assistance services in English and Spanish at: https://www.preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.

For the third consecutive year, OCuSOFT ® Inc., a privately-held eye and skin care company dedicated to innovation in eyelid hygiene and ocular health, will support April’s Women’s Eye Health and Safety Awareness Month with a donation to Prevent Blindness.

“We want to remind women of every age that the key to healthy vision in the future is taking care of the eyes today,” said Sherry Williams, President & CEO of the Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness Affiliate. “Wearing the proper eye protection, quitting smoking, eating healthy foods, and talking to an eyecare professional about any vision changes or changes in medications, are just a few ways to help ensure a lifetime of healthy vision.”

For more information on women’s eye health, including fact sheets on eye diseases, and eye protection, please contact Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate at (800) 301-2020 or visit www.pbohio.org.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation’s leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness is Ohio’s leading volunteer nonprofit public health organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight. We serve all 88 Ohio counties, providing direct services to more than 800,000 Ohioans annually and educating millions of consumers about what they can do to protect and preserve their precious gift of sight. For more information or to make a contribution, call 800-301-2020. Or, visit us on the web at www.pbohio.org or facebook.com/pbohio.

Smucker to buy company behind Rachael Ray dog food

NEW YORK (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. said that it will buy the maker of Rachael Ray-branded dog food as it looks to expand into the premium pet-food business.

Smucker, known for its namesake fruit jams, already owns Kibbles ‘n Bits, Meow Mix and other pet brands. But people have become pickier about what they feed their furry friends, and Rachael Ray Nutrish promotes itself as using high-quality ingredients. Rachael Ray, a well-known TV cook, appears in ads for Nutrish and on some of the brand’s packaging.

The deal is also a way for Smucker, which also makes Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, to diversity its business as more people seek less-processed foods, even for their pets. Earlier this year, Cheerios-maker General Mills said it would buy high-end pet food maker Blue Buffalo for $8 billion.

Smucker, which is based in Orrville, Ohio, said it is paying about $1.9 billion for Nutrish’s parent company, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition. Ainsworth’s other pet-food brands include Better Than! and Dad’s.

Ray has a licensing agreement with Ainsworth, which will continue with Smucker after the deal is completed, which is expected to happen in the coming months.

Smucker also said that it may sell its baking division, which includes Pillsbury and Hungry Jack, to focus on growing its coffee, pet and snack businesses.

Troopers seize $177,471 worth of Nitrous Oxide in Summit County

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a New York man after a traffic stop in Summit County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 939 pounds of Nitrous Oxide valued at approximately $177,471.

On April 3, 2018 at 3:06 p.m., troopers stopped a rented 2017 Ford Expedition with New York registration for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the Nitrous Oxide and a baggie of marijuana.

The driver, Evangelos R. Scullion, 41, of Dansville, N.Y., was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail and charged with trafficking in harmful intoxicants, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

