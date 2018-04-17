April 9 is Deadline to Register to Vote in Ohio’s Upcoming Primary Election

Secretary Husted outlines key dates and deadlines for May 8 Primary Election.

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today reminded voters that the deadline to register to vote in the May 8 Primary Election is on April 9.

In May, voters will weigh-in on a statewide ballot issue, a number of state and local races, as well as a total of 477 local issues across 83 counties. You can view the list of candidates for statewide, congressional, state legislative, and court of appeals offices online at MyOhioVote.com. Information on local contests is available by contacting the county board of elections.

The full, detailed and interactive 2018 elections calendar is available online.

Register to Vote/Update Your Address

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration ahead of the May 8 Primary Election is April 9 (30 days before the election). Voters may go to MyOhioVote.com/VoterRegistration to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or obtained from a local library or board of elections office.

The Secretary of State’s Office and all county boards of elections will be open until 9:00 PM on April 9 to receive paper registration filings. Voter registrations submitted online will be accepted until midnight.

Military & Overseas Voting

Military voters who have not yet registered to vote or submitted a request for an absentee ballot may still do so by visiting OhioMilitaryVotes.com, while overseas voters can visit OhioVoterPassport.com. There they can download the Federal Post Card Application, register to vote and request an absentee ballot, read through frequently asked questions, track the status of their mailed ballot and sign up for election reminders via email and social media.

Absentee Voting by Mail and In-Person

Absentee voting in Ohio begins on April 10 (first day after the close of registration). Voters have the option of casting their absentee ballot either in-person or by mail. For more information on absentee voting, visit MyOhioVote.com.

Says Voter Toolkit on the top half and underneath says What would you like to do Bottom half has 4 boxes. Box1 says Track Your Ballot Box 2 says Find Your Polling Location Box 3 says View Your Sample Ballot and Box 4 says Check Your Voter Registration

Voter Toolkit

The online Voter Toolkit is a one-stop location for all necessary voting information. Ohio voters can visit MyOhioVote.com/VoterToolkit to check their voter registration status, find their polling location, view their sample ballot and track their absentee ballot.

Get Election Updates and Ohio’s Virtual Voting Sticker

All voters are encouraged to connect with “OhioSOSHusted” on Facebook and Twitter to get election information and updates throughout the year. Here they can also get a virtual voting sticker badge to let their friends and followers know they’ve participated in the Primary Election. Facebook users simply need to “like” Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted’s official Facebook page to “wear” a virtual sticker on their wall. Twitter users may share their voting badge by visiting the Secretary of State’s website.

2018 Primary Candidates List Now Available

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office has compiled a list of candidates appearing on the May 8 Primary Election ballot throughout Ohio. The list includes individuals running for the following offices:

Governor & Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Auditor of State

Secretary of State

Treasurer of State

United States Senator

United States House of Representatives

Justice of the Supreme Court

Judge of the Court of Appeals

Ohio Senate

Ohio House of Representatives

The list of candidates is also available online at https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/about-this-election/.

The Secretary of State’s Office will track unofficial results for these races on Election Night. More information regarding the Election Night reporting website will be provided in the coming weeks.

Secretary Husted: Voting is Easy in Ohio

Releases video stressing importance of voting, close elections in Ohio

COLUMBUS – Secretary of State Jon Husted released a new public service announcement video showing how a single vote can make a difference given that many local political contests in Ohio that have been decided by one vote or tied over the last five years.

“With 140 races in Ohio being decided on by one vote or tied since 2013, every vote matters,” Secretary Husted added. “We hope that our work inspires more Ohioans to play an active role in our democracy.”

The PSA is part of an overall effort to make Ohioans aware of the value of their vote and how easy it is to register to vote and cast a ballot in the upcoming election.

“Voters have easy access to both in-person and absentee voting,” said Secretary Husted. “Ohioans looking to register to vote can now do so in a matter of minutes by visiting the Secretary of State’s website. No longer can someone say they didn’t have time or didn’t know how to vote.”

Making it easy to vote while also ensuring the security and integrity of Ohio’s elections has been a top priority throughout Secretary Husted’s time in office. Reforms that have helped to accomplish this include:

Launching MyOhioVote.com, an online resource that provides voters with essential information to be active participants in democracy like finding their polling location, tracking their ballot, viewing their sample ballot and checking their voter registration.

Implementing Ohio’s Online Voter Registration and Online Change of Address system to allow Ohioans to get registered and update their information more easily.

Establishing a uniform schedule statewide for absentee voting.

In-Person Absentee – Ohioans have 22 days and 199 hours to vote early in person before Election Day, including evening and weekend hours.

By Mail Absentee – Ohioans can request to receive their ballot by mail now, and they will start going out on April 10, giving voters just under a month to cast their ballot.

The launch of the Military Ready-to-Vote initiative, which has made it easier for military personnel and their families to register to vote.

Conducting the first-ever mailing to voters who have moved within or out of state to encourage them to either update or cancel their Ohio voter registration.

The results for Secretary Husted’s voting initiatives speak for themselves.

7,924,594 registered voters in Ohio

Nearly 500,000 voters have updated their registration online.

More than 12,200 people have registered online.

Contacted about 1.9 million voters to update information by mail.

Contacted more than 1.79 million Ohioans who are unregistered but eligible to vote.

The Ohio Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 8. April 9 is the deadline to register to vote in the May 8 Primary Election. Early voting begins on April 10.

