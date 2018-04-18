Ohio Association of Senior Centers Designates SourcePoint as a Center of Excellence

SourcePoint’s enrichment center was recognized by the Ohio Association of Senior Centers (OASC) as a center of excellence by having met the requirements to become a certified senior center. The presentation was made March 26 at the association’s annual conference in Columbus. OASC certification provides assurance that SourcePoint’s enrichment center is operated in a professional manner and meets the association’s standards of excellence. Accepting the recognition for SourcePoint were: (first row, left to right) Joan Pearse, creative experiences manager; Stephanie Steinbeck, community programs director; Edie Balser, membership assistant; and Laura Smith, enrichment center assistant administrator; (second row, left to right) Roger Lossing, board of directors vice president; Anne Farley, board of directors president; Bill Brown, board of directors; Jonell Arthur, wellness supervisor; Steve Gorman, enrichment center administrator; and Robert Horrocks, executive director. OASC board members pictured (far right): Ryan Glover, chair of certification committee, and Jodi Warnecke, OASC president.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.