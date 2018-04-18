Nominate a Veteran … Deadline is June 1

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations, but the clock is ticking … the deadline for submitting nominations is June 1.

So what is the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame?

It was founded in 1992 to recognize those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to our communities, state and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame includes captains of industry, professional educators, political champions and civic supporters. Our honorees include some of Ohio’s most recognized citizens including astronaut Neil Armstrong, actor Paul Newman, business entrepreneur and philanthropist R. David Thomas, and surgeon and inventor Dr. Henry Heimlich.

Unlike most military halls of fame, the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame focuses solely on achievement after service, although all Medal of Honor winners from the state of Ohio are automatically recognized and eventually enshrined.

To be considered, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

 must be a past or current Ohio resident

 have received an honorable discharge

 be of good moral character

Is this really an all-inclusive, statewide Hall of Fame?

Absolutely.

We encourage submissions from all over the state and nearly all of Ohio’s 88 counties are represented by inductees. Those enshrined come from all types of backgrounds, all walks of life and all branches of service.

Are there women in the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame?

Yes!

The Hall currently includes 61 women veterans out of 854 total inductees and the percentage is growing annually. Many women veterans are doing exceptional things in the community and are equally deserving of consideration.

What makes a veteran worthy of being nominated?

You can nominate a former service member who has gone on to volunteer in the community, excel in his or her profession, advocate on behalf of fellow veterans, make a difference as a public servant or simply has demonstrated a willingness to be generous with his or her time, talents or financial resources.

Can a veteran who is no longer living be nominated?

Yes. The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame can induct someone posthumously.

I do know a great veteran to nominate, but is there really room for that person?

Maybe, and there is only one way to find out.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Executive Committee reviews nominations and selects up to 20 candidates each year. The person you have in mind just may end up being among our Class of 2018, which will be honored at our Induction Ceremony in November and permanently enshrined next year.

Remember, the nomination deadline is June 1, 2018. Guidelines, a sample nomination and more information are available on the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame website, OhioVets.gov.

