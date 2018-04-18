Applications Now Accepted for Teen Ambassador Board

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that his office is now accepting applications for its Teen Ambassador Board.

Ohio high school students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2018-2019 school year are eligible to apply. The deadline is May 31, 2018.

“This is an opportunity for students to learn more about government, meet new people, and share their insights and perspectives,” Attorney General DeWine said. “We encourage interested students to apply.”

The mission of the Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government. Board members serve a one-year term and convene twice in Columbus. They attend presentations, hear from elected officials, advise the office on issues relating to teens, and work with their peers to develop solutions.

Past participants have given presentations on apps and social media platforms used by teens as part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement Conference.

Additional information about the Teen Ambassador Board and the 2018-2019 application can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

