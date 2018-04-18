Most Vehicles at High Risk for Summer Breakdowns

AAA to rescue 7.7 million drivers this summer driving season

COLUMBUS (April 17, 2018) – Vehicles 10-years-old and older are twice as likely to be stranded at the roadside and four times more likely to require a tow, according to new research from AAA. With more than half of cars on the road aged 10 years or older, AAA urges drivers to help prevent breakdowns by getting their car road-trip ready.

AAA responded to more than 7.5 million roadside assistance calls last summer, including more than 278,000 in Ohio. With more than 64 percent of family travelers gearing up for a summer road trip this year, the auto club expects that number to rise to 7.7 million stranded motorists nationwide, including more than 283,000 in Ohio.

Older vehicles are especially at risk. More than two thirds (67 percent) of the calls AAA received for roadside assistance in 2017 were for vehicles 10-years-old and older. Older vehicles are also more likely to require a tow when they do break down. The top three reasons for vehicle breakdowns include:

Battery-related issues, requiring faulty starters or alternators. Summer heat drains batteries, accelerates corrosion and makes batteries more susceptible to failure. A battery rarely warns a driver before it fails, but a simple battery test can tell a driver if a battery needs to be replaced.

Engine cooling system failures (i.e. radiator, thermostat or water pump). Much like a battery, the components of the engine cooling system may fail without warning, although fluids, such as coolant, pooling under the vehicle when it’s parked indicate a problem.

Tire damage severe enough to require repair or replacement. Drivers can minimize this risk by checking tread depth, tire pressure and whether their vehicle is equipped with a spare tire.

Long trips coupled with hot weather place additional strain on vehicles, and in some cases may accelerate a dormant issue. For any age vehicle, drivers can B-E-T on keeping their vehicle on the road this summer by having their vehicle’s Battery, Engine and Tires checked before embarking on a summer road trip.

Breaking down during a road trip is inconvenient and costly. Unfortunately, many drivers hesitate to schedule an inspection before hitting the road. Not only are most drivers leery of repair shops, one-in-three cannot afford an unexpected vehicle repair bill.

“Drivers may skip taking their car in for an inspection, hoping to avoid an expensive repair bill,” said John Nielsen, AAA’s managing director of Automotive Engineering and Repair. “But when you factor out the cost of an interrupted trip, having a vehicle inspected and proactively repaired will cost much less in the long run.”

Drivers can locate a trusted repair shop near them, and get the estimated cost of a repair on the free repair cost calculator by visiting AAA.com/AutoRepair. This site includes a list of independent repair shops that AAA recommends. All shops on this list adhere to stringent standards for certifications, technical training, cleanliness, insurance requirements and customer service.

